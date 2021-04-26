A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

April 26, 2021

Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed her commitment to establish a National Commission on January 6th. It is reported she is willing to move forward with an equal number of Republican and Democratic commissioners, one of the conditions Republicans insisted was necessary for their support. 

This is urgent business. Just more than three months since the siege on the Capitol, the public knows a great deal more about the various vectors that combined to produce the attack. Facts have emerged from federal prosecutions, a handful of congressional hearings, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, and, of course, from journalists. Yet a dangerous rift currently exists in the public perception of Jan. 6 – a rift that may have grave implications for the future of American democracy. The United States needs a definitive account, not just of the reality of that deadly day, but of the alternate reality that produced it.

According to a recent Reuters/IPSOS poll, 60 percent of Republicans continue to believe the false claim made by Trump and his supporters that the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread election fraud. Just over half of Republicans believe that there were left-wing infiltrators who were responsible for the violence at the Capitol, even though the FBI has said such claims are false. These figures represent a significant number of the electorate who are convinced that the Biden administration is illegitimate. Why does this matter? An unclassified version of a report on the threat posed by domestic extremism from the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) suggests “narratives of fraud in the recent general election” and indeed “the emboldening impact of the violent breach of the US Capitol” may well contribute to an increase in future violence. Put simply, if you’re someone who continues to believe the election was stolen and the current U.S. government is illegitimate, you might take further action to upend it. 

It is necessary to interrogate how these narratives spread. The DNI report notes that extremists use “popular social media platforms” and other online tools to recruit, plan, and disseminate materials. FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee that “social media has become, in many ways, the key amplifier to domestic violent extremism just as it has for malign foreign influence.” A report on the Jan. 6 perpetrators from the Program on Extremism at The George Washington University explains that social media plays a crucial role in “connecting like minded believers and serving as a coordinating mechanism for participation,” while data from the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats suggests high social media usage is a major driver of the insurrectionist movement. And research from Avaaz, an online civic movement, identified a number of failures by Facebook, in particular, to stop the spread of disinformation in the weeks leading up to the insurrection. The research also found that many pages and groups that glorify violence remained active on the platform. 

This is all at odds with claims by executives at social media platforms, who are slow to admit any role in harboring or advancing the interests of extremists. For instance, at a March 25 hearing in the House Energy & Commerce Committee, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pointedly refused to admit his company had any responsibility for the events of Jan. 6, even as mentions of his company continued to mount in charging documents. Internal Facebook reports made available to the press also suggest the company was well aware of the potential for violence due to the extremism it was observing in its groups. Zuckerberg holds that his company took reasonable steps to mitigate disinformation and curb extremism, even as facts add up suggesting the company simply does not do enough to confront disinformation or interrogate the role its algorithms play in driving lies and hate speech. Now, BuzzFeed reports that it has obtained an internal Facebook report that directly contradicts Zuckerberg’s claims, acknowledging that “Facebook failed to stop a highly influential movement from using its platform to delegitimize the election, encourage violence, and help incite the Capitol riot.” 

Ultimately, crucial data about the role that Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, in particular, played in creating the conditions for Jan. 6 and, indeed, in facilitating the siege, is hidden on the companies’ servers. No congressional investigation or combination of congressional investigations can produce the answers necessary. Only a well-resourced National Commission – provided with the technology expertise stipulated in Pelosi’s proposed legislation– is necessary to properly interrogate this data, while protecting users’ privacy. 

Resolving these questions is crucial, not only to understand what happened on Jan. 6. Lawmakers are considering potential regulations that could impact social media platforms and how they deal with hate speech, extremism, and disinformation. The information obtained by a National Commission could inform such efforts, and ensure they are proportional to the threat. But the implications go beyond possible new laws in the United States. The dynamics at play on Jan. 6 mirror similar episodes in other countries where social media has played a key role in extremism and violence- such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. Resolution of this inquiry could indeed serve to protect people in nations all over the world. 

“The ingredients exist for future waves of political violence, from lone-wolf attacks to all-out assaults on democracy, surrounding the 2022 midterm elections,” Robert Pape, a researcher at the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats,  said in  about the factors motivating the insurrectionists. He’s not alone in issuing such a warning. “History shows that burying violence creates the conditions for its repetition,” wrote Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at New York University.  Representatives on both sides of the aisle understood this in the days immediately after the attack. But despite early momentum — 28 Republicans co-sponsored a version of a bill calling for a commission in January — there are signs that the consensus has evaporated. For the sake of democracy, Congress must come together. The time to act is now.

This piece was published jointly with Tech Policy Press

Image: Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by and

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

by

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Fadi Quran

Fadi Quran (@fadiquran) is a disinformation expert, and currently serves as Campaigns Director at Avaaz, where he leads the organization’s global anti-disinformation investigations and campaigning.

Justin Hendrix

Cofounder and CEO of Tech Policy Press and a researcher on disinformation and emerging media technology. Opinions expressed here are entirely his own. Follow him on Twitter (@justinhendrix).

Read these related stories next:

Side by side images of Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis on the Rachel Maddow Show; Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance speaking with media outdoors; and NY Attorney General Letitia James speaking at a podium.

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

April 25, 2021 by , and

The dome of the U.S. Capitol Buidling and the US flag.

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

April 6, 2021 by and

Trump gestures in front of a line of American flags at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

March 30, 2021 by and

Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

March 25, 2021 by and

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wears a face mask as she speaks at her weekly news conference one day after Congress passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-related stimulus package at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two flags of the House of Representatives can be seen behind her.

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

March 18, 2021 by and

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi wears a face mask as she speaks at a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Behind her are American flags and flags for the House of Representatives.

Chart: Comparing Pelosi’s Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission to Other Bills and Prior Commissions

March 16, 2021 by and

Supporters of Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks. Many wear Trump clothing. One woman holds a sign with Rosie the Riveter reading, “Women for Trump: make America great again.”

Gender and Right-Wing Extremism in America: Why Understanding Women’s Roles is Key to Preventing Future Acts of  Domestic Terrorism

March 5, 2021 by , and

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld is seen on a television monitor as he testifies before the bipartisan September 11 commission, formally known as the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon The U.S., on Capitol Hill March 23, 2004 in Washington, DC. Photographers can be seen kneeling on the floor with cameras and officials sit at tables around the room.

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

February 24, 2021 by

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld gives his opening remarks before the 9-11 Commission on March 23, 2004. He sits next to two others testifying.

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

February 20, 2021 by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), confer during a ceremony awarding former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Civil Society Orgs’ Letter to Schumer: Disqualify Trump via 14th Amendment

February 18, 2021 by

U.S. Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz; and U.S. Secretary of Defense The Honorable Donald H. Rumsfeld, listen and answer questions for members of the 9-11 Commission, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2004.

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

February 17, 2021 by and

Statues in front of the US capitol building. Behind the statues, flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attempted coup on January 6th.

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

February 16, 2021 by