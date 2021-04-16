Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

Cyber and Technology
- SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball
by Kristen Eichensehr (@K_Eichensehr)
- We’re from the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
- China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance
by Mark Montgomery (@markcmontgomery) and Theo Lebryk
United States-Russia
- Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start
by Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes)
- US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Iranian-Backed Militia
- Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law
by Crispin Smith, Hamdi Malik (@HamdiAMalik) and Michael Knights (@Mikeknightsiraq)
Coronavirus
- Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
Global Magnitsky Act
- Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions
by Brad Brooks-Rubin
- Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
U.S. Sanctions & the International Criminal Court
- Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
Privacy, Facial Recognition, and Law Enforcement
- The French Global Security Law: Security or Liberties?
by Auriane Dirou
Transparency and Accountability – Federal Courts
- Don’t Place Judicial Accountability In The Dark
by Gabe Roth
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
