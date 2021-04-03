Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

Attack on U.S. Capitol
- An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots
by Jonathan Arone and Sara Chimene-Weiss
Racial Justice: Congressional Nominations to Military Academies
- Race to the Top Brass
by Liam Brennan (@LBNewHaven) and Edgar Chen
Racial Justice: Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
- Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms
by Alyssa Yamamoto
Civilians in Armed Conflict
- Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- Opportunity Missed: New Zealand Defense Force’s Order on Civilian Harm in Wartime
by Thomas Gregory (@Tom_Gregory) and Larry Lewis (@LarryLewis_)
Foreign Interference (FARA Reform)
- In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference
by Tarun Krishnakumar
U.S. Sanctions on the ICC
- Full Burial Now Needed for Executive Order Against International Criminal Court
by Diane Marie Amann (@DianeMarieAmann)
- BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Why Biden Needs to Rescind Trump’s ICC Sanctions Now
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
Trump Litigation and Investigations
- Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump
by Karl Mihm, Jacob Apkon (@japkon) and Sruthi Venkatachalam
Official Immunity and International Criminal Law
U.S. Foreign Policy
- Getting US-Africa Relations Back on Track With a Focus on Human Rights
by Andrea Prasow (@AndreaPrasow) and Carine Kaneza Nantulya (@CarineNantulya)
- To Combat Central America’s Bad Governance, Biden Can’t Just Throw Money at the Problem
by Naomi Roht-Arriaza (@roht_naomi)
Counterterrorism
- A Tribunal for ISIS Fighters – A National Security and Human Rights Emergency
by Roger Lu Phillips
Palestine
- Amid Palestinian Election Plans, Time to Challenge Hamas?
by Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik)
Diplomacy
- Save the Olympics, Again
by Ambassador David Scheffer
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (March 26 – April 2)
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
- Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms
by Alyssa Yamamoto
Images [from left to right]: ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty; SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty; Alex Wong/Getty;
New Zealand Defence Force Website; FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty; OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty