Early Edition: March 30, 2021

by

March 30, 2021

Sign up to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to the latest major national security news and developments:

CORONAVIRUS 

World leaders are calling for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness. More than 20 heads of government and global agencies — including Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, and Angela Merkel — signed a  joint article that outlined the need for “a renewed collective commitment” and said that COVID served as “a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.” The piece is being published in newspapers across the globe. Lucy Campbell reports for The Guardian

The full op-ed, titled “COVID-19 shows why united action is needed for more robust international health architecture,” can be read here

In the United States, there is cause for both great optimism, thanks to a quickly moving vaccination campaign, but also heightened concern as new variants threaten a fourth surge in cases. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that 90 percent of adults in the United States will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by April 19 and will have vaccination sites within five miles of their home. Berkeley Lovelace Jr., Noah Higgins-Dunn, and Rich Mendez report for CNBC

New coronavirus cases in the United States rise by 12 percent, with the most recent seven-day average topping 63,000 for the first time in nearly a month, Erin Cunningham reports for the Washington Post

The CDC director said Monday that the rise in U.S. cases gave her a sense of “impending doom.” Visibly shaken, Rochelle Walensky urged Americans to continue following public health measures. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope, but right now, I’m scared,” she said. Susannah Luthi reports for POLITICO

The president echoed her warning and implored states to stop loosening restrictions on public gatherings and for people to stop engaging in “reckless behavior.” “We’re in a life-and-death race with a virus that is spreading quickly,” Biden said. Chris Megerian reports for the Los Angeles Times

New data shows that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are very effective at preventing symptomatic and asymptomatic infections under real-world conditions, according to CDC researchers. “Consistent with clinical trial data, a two-dose regimen prevented 90 percent of infections by two weeks after the second shot. One dose prevented 80 percent of infections by two weeks after vaccination,” Gina Kolata reports for the New York Times

A rejection of mainstream science and medicine has become a key feature of the political right in the United States and it is spreading globally and with deadly consequences, writes Peter J. Hotez for Scientific American

A map and analysis of the vaccine rollout across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

MYANMAR

The United States has suspended all diplomatic trade engagement with Myanmar after more than 100 people, including children, were killed over the weekend in a crackdown against pro-democracy protesters. Betsy Klein reports for CNN.

One advocacy group says Myanmar’s security forces have killed at least 510 civilians in nearly two months as they try to stop protests against the Feb. 1 coup, Reuters reports. 

Thailand is bracing for an influx of thousands of refugees after the Myanmar military launched airstrikes in the border region of Karen state. Sky News reports

Thailand’s prime minister is denying that his country forced people fleeing Myanmar to return. “There is no influx of refugees yet. We asked those who crossed to Thailand if they have any problem in their area. When they say no problem, we just asked them to return to their land first. We asked, we did not use any force,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Tuesday. Tassanee Vejpongsa reports for the AP

CHINA

China is sharply reducing the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in its continued effort to tighten control over the city. “The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public. Currently, half of the 70-seat legislature — 35 seats — is directly elected.” Zen Soo and Ken Moritsugu report for the AP

The changes, which were approved Tuesday, also give local national-security officials “an effective veto over election candidates, allowing authorities to bar opposition figures from elected office.” Chun Han Wong reports for the Wall Street Journal

U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK 

Joseph Biggs, a leader of the Proud Boys charged in an alleged conspiracy to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, claims he has a longstanding relationship with the FBI. He says the Bureau “sought him out for information about ‘antifa networks’ in Florida and other parts of the United States,” Kyle Cheney reports for POLITICO

Many of the people who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will get little or no jail time. “A POLITICO analysis of the Capitol riot-related cases shows that almost a quarter of the more than 230 defendants formally and publicly charged so far face only misdemeanors. Dozens of those arrested are awaiting formal charges, even as new cases are being unsealed nearly every day,” Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney for POLITICO

RACIAL JUSTICE

Biden’s first slate of 11 judicial nominees aims to quickly boost diversity in the federal courts, with three Black women being nominated for appeals court vacancies and the first Muslim American to serve on a District Court. Biden is nominating U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed Merrick Garland on the influential appeals court in Washington, D.C. Jackson is “often mentioned as someone who could become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court,” Ann E. Marimow and Matt Viser report for the Washington Post

Senators and members of Congress disproportionately nominate White students to the United States’ competitive military academies and are thereby contributing to today’s disproportionately White (and male) military leadership, according to a new report. Liam Brennan and Edgar Chen for Just Security

IRAN

The Biden administration could put forward a new plan to jump-start nuclear talks with Iran as early as this week. “The proposal asks Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity, in exchange for some relief from U.S. economic sanctions,” Nahal Toosi reports for POLITICO

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The giant ship blocking the Suez Canal was freed on Monday after causing billions of dollars worth of damage to global trade. Sudarsan Raghavan, Heba Farouk Mahfouz, and Antonia Noori Farzan report for the Washington Post

A Michigan judge ruled Monday that the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer would not face terrorism charges. The judge said the men would “stand trial on three remaining charges, gang membership and providing material support for terrorism, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison,” James David Dickson reports for The Detroit News.

Thousands remain stranded after an ISIS-affiliated group attacked the Mozambique town of Palma last Wednesday. “Dozens have been killed in what witnesses describe as a coordinated attack, just 10 kilometres (six miles) from a multi-billion dollar gas project led by France’s Total.” AFP reports

The Taliban is confident it has the upper hand in Afghanistan. “And that belief, grounded in military and political reality, is shaping Afghanistan’s volatile present. On the eve of talks in Turkey next month over the country’s future, it is the elephant in the room: the half-acknowledged truth that the Taliban have the upper hand and are thus showing little outward interest in compromise, or of going along with the dominant American idea, power-sharing.” Adam Nossiter for the New York Times

Suspected Russian hackers gained access to the email accounts of top officials at the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration as part of what’s known as the  SolarWinds intrusion. “The intelligence value of the hacking of then-acting Secretary Chad Wolf and his staff is not publicly known, but the symbolism is stark,” Alan Suderman reports for the AP.  

Featured Articles

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kate Brannen

Editorial Director of Just Security; Follow her on Twitter (@K8brannen).

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 29, 2021

March 29, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021 by