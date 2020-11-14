Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 9-13)

Biden Administration
- Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen), Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Presidential Transition (Interregnum)
- The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Kate Shaw (@kateashaw1)
- Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts
by James Wagstaffe (@JWagstaffeLxNx)
- Trump’s 2020 Election Reality Show
by Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield)
Intelligence Community
- A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer) and John Sipher (@john_sipher)
Department of State
- How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State
by Donald K. Sherman (@donaldonethics)
Immigration
- The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts
by Gregory Chen (@GregChenAILA)
Surveillance
- The Future of U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
by Ashley Gorski (@ashgorski), Patrick C. Toomey (@PatrickCToomey) and Kate Ruane
Trump-Russia
- Why Trump Should Not Have Access to U.S. Intelligence After January 20
by Douglas H. Wise (@DHWise007)
Law and Policy in Armed Conflict
- Anticipating the Human Costs of Great Power Conflict
by Brittany Card, Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty), Dave Polatty, Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and Paul Wise (@Drpablowise)
- Human Shields and Proportionality: How Legal Experts Defended War Crimes in Sri Lanka
by Neve Gordon (@nevegordon) and Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic)
- A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare
by Tom Dannenbaum
COVID-19 and International Law Series
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1), Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve) and Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Conduct of Hostilities
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve) and Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Humanitarian Access
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway), Mark Stevens (@MarknotSteve) and Preston Lim (@PrestonJordanL1)
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict
- The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict and the Exercise of “Self-Defense” to Recover Occupied Land
by Tom Ruys (TomRuys_Law) and Felipe Rodríguez Silvestre (@frsilvestre)
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations (Nov 6-Nov 13)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
Images [from left to right]: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty; Allison Joyce/Getty; SALEH AL-OBEIDI/AFP via Getty;
Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty; Spencer Platt/Getty