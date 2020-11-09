A Letter to President-elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

November 9, 2020

With former Vice President Joe Biden’s election win now certain, we can turn our attention to restoring the faith and competence in U.S. government institutions, including improved, less politicized relations between federal agencies and the White House. That is particularly true of the Intelligence Community (IC). With years of experience at CIA as a guide, and with the hope that we can move on from this painful chapter, we offer this letter to President-elect Biden on key actions that should be implemented immediately—within days even — after taking office on Jan. 20, 2021. This is not a prescription for the future of the IC.  These are simply our recommendations to immediately bolster a demoralized community that is indispensable to U.S. national security and must be made whole and healthy again.

***

Mr. President-elect,

On Jan. 25, 1993, Pakistani national Mir Amal Kasi stepped out of his vehicle just outside of CIA Headquarters in McLean, Virginia. Armed with an automatic weapon, he walked up and down the turn lane into Headquarters shooting until he had killed two CIA employees and wounded three others.

Those of us at work that day were horrified. We grieved — still grieve — the loss of Lansing Bennett and Frank Darling. But we never doubted the Agency would find the attacker and bring him to justice. We knew that however long it took, the CIA, and all U.S. government partners would not rest until he was captured. And while it took four years, Kasi was captured, convicted, and ultimately sentenced to death by U.S. courts.

CIA officers then, and since, strive to faithfully serve the president – our “first customer.” In turn, we never doubted that the president would expect much from us and hold us to account, but also support the men and women of the Agency. Then-President Bill Clinton, speaking at the CIA said, “These stars remind us that the battle lines of freedom need not be thousands of miles away but can be right here, in the midst of our communities, with our families and friends.” And during their eras, both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama also understood the value the IC brought to their administrations and the sacrifices delivering that value entailed. When we failed, they demanded better, but they still stood with the people of the IC.

That all changed under President Donald Trump. He belittled the work of intelligence officers, many serving their country in the most difficult of conditions overseas. He rejected the analytic work of experts who’ve spent their careers honing their craft. He abandoned vital U.S. allies like the Iraqi Kurds and Afghan tribal groups, and undercut critical partnerships with key foreign intelligence services. Much of the intelligence that helps keep Americans safe comes from long-nurtured relationships with partners such as the British, Australian, and Canadian governments, among many others. President Trump’s actions served to erode the trust necessary to ensure the kind of cooperation necessary to meet our common challenges.

Perhaps even more damaging, President Trump refused to acknowledge clear Russian interference in our democracy, instead accepting the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the IC’s unanimous findings. These and many other actions by President Trump have led to significant staff departures over the last year. Even now, many people in critical senior positions — as well as younger officers who see the high-tech sector calling — have one foot out the door, waiting to see what would happen on Nov. 3. We must stop this bleeding of talent.

So, Mr. President-elect, the Intelligence Community needs to renew its relationship with the commander-in-chief. It needs new leadership so that it can get back to providing the intelligence the country needs to face its many challenges.

Among the early actions in your first days that we would suggest to help restore this relationship:

–Immediately free up Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and send a qualified DNI candidate for Senate confirmation. A healthy IC must avoid any form of politicization. Ratcliffe – and Rick Grenell before him – debased the non-partisan nature of the IC. They were both unqualified to lead the IC, and routinely took actions to serve President Trump’s personal political whims.

—Nominate a CIA director with the experience and leadership skills that allows him or her to walk in the door and hit the ground running, ultimately to rebuild morale and refashion the Agency to meet its numerous challenges. Among them, intelligence collectors face existential threats from ubiquitous surveillance. We need to devise ways to defeat 21st century technology and allow officers to operate effectively around the world. In addition, the IC needs to elevate the use of open-source tools, redouble analytic rigor and objectivity, and ensure its professionals are armed with cutting-edge skills and technology. The world is changing rapidly, and the IC must adapt and evolve. Most importantly however, it needs competent and committed leaders so that U.S. adversaries never doubt our strength and resolve.

—Visit both ODNI and CIA in the very first days of your administration. This is of paramount importance. The IC is desperate for real presidential leadership. Given the turmoil that President Trump has caused, a visit to meet the men and women working in intelligence is of critical importance.

–During this visit, reaffirm the principle that the first loyalty of all public servants is to the Constitution and to the safety of the American people. Emphasize that you expect a non-partisan IC to always speak truth to power, even when you won’t like it — especially when you won’t like it. IC professionals should always be adherents to the truth — be straight shooters, always providing the policy community with their best assessment. Stress that you will provide the space for IC professionals to take operational risk, but also expect the IC to do its work in secret. Leaks of sensitive information will not be tolerated, and the IC should seek to stay out of the news. Intelligence should be a silent profession. As president you will hold the IC to account when things don’t go right, but will not question the professionalism and patriotism of its workforce.

–Reaffirm support for IC whistleblowers and the laws and regulations that protect them. Direct CIA leaders to implement recommendations from the Government Accountability Office’s Sept.25, 2020, Report on IC IG actions required to strengthen whistleblower protections and seek a broader review of any additional measures needed. The whistleblower statutes are of great importance to the security of the country, as they offer a critical counterintelligence safety valve for its employees.

–Launch a review of all the IC’s Inspectors General (IG) to root out any element of partisanship, and end the practice of placing “acting” officials in the role to avoid the Senate confirmation process.

Mr. President-elect, as you know, a powerful, well-resourced, and highly accountable Intelligence Community is in your interests as Commander-in-Chief, and in the country’s interests as the first line of defense in an unsettled world. The men and women of the IC are mission-focused professionals eager to serve. They want to get back to doing the job they know best, protecting the nation in the shadows, around the globe, 24/7, knowing that you have their backs.

With deepest respect,

Marc Polymeropoulos and John Sipher, former senior CIA operations officers

Image: Then-Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa. Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

A Letter to President-elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 2-6)

by

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Initial Risk Assessment for U.S. Post-Election Violence

by

Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government

by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

by

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Marc Polymeropoulos

Retired in June 2019 from the Senior Intelligence Service ranks at the CIA after a 26 year career in operational headquarters and field management assignments covering the Middle East, Europe, Eurasia, and Counter Terrorism. Follow him on Twitter @Mpolymer.

John Sipher

Co-founder of Spycraft Entertainment, Director of Client Services at CrossLead, Retired Member of the CIA’s Senior Intelligence Service. You can follow him on Twitter (@john_sipher).

Read these related stories next:

Customers watch a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump on a television during an election watching event at a local bar on November 4, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Trump’s 2020 Election Reality Show

November 7, 2020 by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

November 7, 2020 by , and

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor Fatou Bensouda gives a press conference in Sudan's capital Khartoum on October 20, 2020, at the conclusion of her five-day visit to the country.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Oct 30-Nov 6)

November 6, 2020 by

A sign that reads, "Dead End."

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

November 5, 2020 by

National Guard soldiers patrol the streets of Philadelphia the morning after Americans voted in the presidential election on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Initial Risk Assessment for U.S. Post-Election Violence

November 4, 2020 by

An Oregon State police officer stands next to a balloon outside the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on September 4, 2020.

An Analytic Framework for Assessing Risks of U.S. Post-Election Violence

November 3, 2020 by

A poll worker helps a voter fill out a provisional ballot at Park Tavern polling station on November 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law

November 3, 2020 by

'I voted early' stickers sit on a table at the Brooklyn Armory during early voting on October 28, 2020 in New York City.

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

November 3, 2020 by and

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

November 3, 2020 by

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on December 7, 2018.

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

November 2, 2020 by and

A man photographs himself depositing his ballot in an official ballot drop box while a long line of voters queue outside of Philadelphia City Hall at the satellite polling station on October 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Easing Election-Related Tensions: Lessons for the US from Elections Abroad

November 1, 2020 by

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally in the parking lot of Cellairis Ampitheatre on October 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

October 30, 2020 by