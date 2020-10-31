UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

October 31, 2020

Iraq’s 17-plus years of conflict since the U.S. invasion of 2003 has mostly obscured another fight behind the scenes: the struggle of Iraqi women for equality, protection from violence, and influence in government decision-making. Among the women leading that fight is Suzan Aref, a longtime women’s rights activist in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region. In 2011, she discovered “a very strong tool” to support the cause: United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

Adopted on this day in 2000, the resolution set out a mandate for U.N. member States to protect women and girls in conflict zones and to involve women in the full range of decision-making on issues of peace and security. In the two decades since, the measure has spun off 10 other related Security Council resolutions and 86 national action plans (NAPs) at country levels, each intended to implement the provisions of those Security Council resolutions in practical terms.

In April 2014, Iraq became the first country across the Middle East and North Africa to adopt such a plan, in large part because of civil society advocacy led by Aref, the founder and director of the Women Empowerment Organization. Born in Erbil as the daughter of an Iraqi government official, her family moved between postings around the country, including in Baghdad and Amara in the south. She learned to speak Arabic fluently and to move comfortably across Iraq’s multiple cultures, a skill that would prove useful in negotiating the tensions between the post-Saddam governments in Baghdad and Erbil to secure support for the NAP.

The promise of the five-year plan would be short-lived, however. By the spring of 2014, the tremors of ISIS were rumbling in Iraq, after the extremist group’s capture of Falluja in December 2013. In June, ISIS swept across the country’s north, capturing fully a third of Iraq’s territory and its second-largest city, Mosul. It took years, until December 2017, before the government of Iraq regained control over all its territory.

Still, Aref and her civil society colleagues persisted even during those years, winning small victories. The effort continues to be herculean amid Iraq’s internal turmoil — changes of government and tensions between the central government in Baghdad and Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil — and the comings and goings of U.S.-led coalition troops and the ebbs and flows of development assistance. Now, the difficulties are compounded by the pandemic.

“Women in Iraq have repeatedly been the victims of conflict,” the International Committee of the Red Cross notes. “They suffer displacement, rape, injury and death. At the same time, Iraqi women show remarkable resilience and courage in the face of adversity.”

Aref reflected on her advocacy for Resolution 1325 in an interview this week. The following has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

Q: What prompted you to start working on issues of women, peace, and security?

A: As a women’s organization, we tried to advocate for women’s rights and protection of women, but we couldn’t find receptive ears in government to listen to us. In October 2011, I was invited to an open house at the U.N. office to celebrate the anniversary of Resolution 1325. I heard them talking about the resolution and celebrating it, and I became pretty upset. I said, “Can you list the achievements of this resolution, what is happening on the ground that you can celebrate?” Even the women there said to me, “Please, be calm and quiet,” and I said, “Why do I have to be calm and quiet?” And then the head of UNAMI [the U.N. Assistance Mission for Iraq] came to me and said, “Now this is a woman activist.” He said, “This is a U.N. Security Council resolution, and we are happy about it. But the implementation is up to you. You, as a woman activist, and civil society have to support the implementation.”

So after that, I talked with colleagues, and we saw that this resolution says the same things that we have been demanding all along, and this is international law, so it is a very strong tool. Then we found out that the Iraqi government is supposed to develop a plan for implementation, so we put together our own plan for how to work with the government on this.

Q: How did that process unfold?

A: We had to find a donor to support us because this was new work, and we had to find other countries that had experience doing this. We didn’t find any other Middle East countries that were doing this, but we found Nepal had recently adopted their national action plan. We knew Nepal and Iraq were totally different contexts, but we just had to learn from them and then tailor that to our context in Iraq. We had a meeting in Jordan with civil society organizations who were involved in this in Nepal. It encouraged us to pursue our NAP. Once we developed our plan for advocating for the NAP in Baghdad and Erbil, the Norwegian Embassy agreed to support the project.

We planned out who we could approach in the governments, which of us had contacts in which offices and in parliaments, and we prepared everything so that we would have unified messages to the State actors. In 2012, we established a cross-sector task force for 1325 with members of Parliament, State actors from both governments, and civil society. The task force was half women and half men — most of the leadership of government offices were men, though there were more women in Parliament. The task force legal committee was headed by a woman, and the drafting and financial committees were headed by men. The task force was informal at first. In 2017, the government officially adopted it.

The first action plan was completed in November 2013 and submitted to the prime minister, and he approved it in April 2014. It was a point of pride for everyone – in the government, in the task force. As women’s organizations, we gained more credibility because, through our cooperation and partnership, there was a big achievement.

But then we got a big shock – the government removed the National Action Plan from the budget and they deleted two pillars of the plan, the legal pillar – the needed legislation – and the one on social and economic empowerment for women. And they didn’t tell us. They never went back to the task force, even to discuss it. So we had to resume our advocacy to question the government about this.

Q: How did the government explain what it had done?

A: This was the same time that ISIS came into Iraq, and the government said they had to deal with the costs and all the issues of that conflict and with all these IDPs [internally displaced persons] and refugees from Syria. They didn’t see women’s rights issues as a priority, and they couldn’t afford to budget for a five-year plan. So we reached an agreement to develop a one-year emergency plan [on women, peace, and security] that would respond to those immediate needs, and the government agreed to approve funding for that.

So we finished the emergency plan within three weeks, with a budget, and we submitted it to the prime minister through the minister of women’s affairs. Again, the prime minister approved the plan in May 2015, but he deleted the budget again. Instead, he ordered each ministry to implement their portions of the plan with their own budgets. The biggest problem was in Kurdistan – the government there said they weren’t getting the revenue they were due from Baghdad, so how could they implement this?

So we turned our advocacy to the international community, and appealed to them to support the Iraqi government on the implementation of the emergency plan. In Kurdistan, for example, the government wanted to close a women’s domestic violence shelter because they didn’t have money for it. Eventually, we were able to secure funding for the implementation of the emergency plan. After that, we worked with government closely to develop a master plan to carry out the emergency plan in 2016-2017 for 17 ministries and institutions – 11 in Baghdad and six in Kurdistan. [The plan called for steps such as participation of women in decision-making and elections, provision of health and psychosocial services to women victims of violence, and protection and empowerment of women IDPs, economic opportunities, and judicial reforms.]

Q: So there are lots of plans. What, concretely, do you see has changed in Iraq as a result of this work on UNSCR 1325?

During the period between 2012 and 2018, many things changed in a positive way. First of all, women, peace, and security became a topic at high-level discussions in government. Everyone is aware what women, peace, and security means, what 1325 means. There also has been a lot of training to build capacity within government because it was needed to work on these issues. Inside each ministry, there is a 1325 team that works on reforms required in the plans.

We also see an increase in the number of women who are getting positions in government, especially in the Ministries of the Interior and Defense in both Baghdad and Erbil, and in the judiciary. The percentage is still low, but this is a start; there is a change.

Civil society also gained the trust of government and access to officials, and has become part of the structure of developing, implementing, and monitoring. It was important that the cross-sector task force included men, not only women. It became an important channel of access for civil society to government, including in discussions of legal reforms to advance women’s rights.

The task force also strengthened relations between the governments in Baghdad and Erbil, because the meetings alternated between the capitals, and ministerial teams from each government worked together. Because they were high-level officials, they sometimes could help ease tensions on other sensitive issues, too.

Q: So where does this stand today?

A: We started work in 2019 on a new NAP, but we faced too many challenges. The biggest was the change in government and Parliament in Baghdad. So now we don’t have the same people in the cross-sector task force, and we don’t have the same political will. And now we have more divisions among civil society, because with success, everyone wants to claim credit. So now it is not like it was before.

So since 2019, there have been no meetings of the task force, and no relations between the teams in Baghdad and Erbil. The first NAP expired at the end of 2018, and we still don’t have a second NAP. And the space for civil society is shrinking.

So we are going backwards. Sometimes we just want to give up.

Q: What effect has the COVID-19 pandemic had on all of this?

A: It has affected the advocacy and political participation of women, because we cannot meet and travel between Baghdad and Erbil, and you cannot make effective connections online as you can in person. Gender-based violence also has increased because women cannot get the services they need due to the lockdown. Women or their family members have also lost jobs. The biggest issue for women now is economic.

Q: What mistakes has the international community made in relation to supporting UNSCR 1325 in Iraq, and what should they do going forward?

A: The biggest mistake was to leave this to the U.N. agencies and ignore civil society. U.N. agencies always prioritize and listen to government, and civil society like women’s organizations are at a lower level, and no one listens to them. It should be the opposite – they should strengthen local women’s organizations and make sure they are in all the meetings and that their voices are heard in all decisions.

The international community should press the government on 1325 and on involving civil society. And they should support civil society in monitoring and helping on implementation.

Q: Where do you go from here?

A: The government officials do have some experience doing this now and they want to do it on their own, so we will let them do it. We will monitor and maybe implement some elements directly for women. And we will work on raising awareness. We are doing what we can do. But the door is not open like it was before.

IMAGE: Suzan Aref, founder and director of Women Empowerment Organization in Iraq discusses a national report on implementation of the country’s first national action plan on women, peace and security, pursuant to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1325, at the United Nations in January 2019.

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Viola Gienger

Washington Editor for Just Security and research scholar at NYU School of Law. Follow her on Twitter (@violagienger).

Read these related stories next:

Embracing Diversity and Critical Perspectives in National Security Law

October 30, 2020 by and

The Women, Peace and Security Agenda at 20: Setbacks, Progress, and the Way Forward

October 30, 2020 by and

National Security This Week at the United Nations (October 23-30)

October 30, 2020 by

Facebook’s Content-Decision Oversight Board Carves Out Own Territory

October 30, 2020 by and

A Radically (Modest) Bureaucratic Proposal to Strengthen Democracy and Human Rights at Home and Abroad

October 30, 2020 by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

October 29, 2020 by

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

October 27, 2020 by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

October 26, 2020 by and

Asylum seekers in life rafts on the Aegean Sea

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

October 26, 2020 by and

Argentinean Activist Chiarra Sacchi speaks during a press conference where 16 children from across the world, present their official human rights complaint on the climate crisis to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UNICEF Building on September 23, 2019 in New York City.

Intergenerational Co-Leadership for Global Governance Innovation

October 24, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres and Volkan Bozkir, President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, attends the screening of a pre-recorded concert. 22 October 2020. New York, United States of America.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 16 – 23)

October 23, 2020 by

A sign warning people about Covid-19 is surrounded by flames and smoke during the Hennessey fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California on August 18, 2020.

An Age of Actorless Threats: Rethinking National Security in Light of COVID and Climate

October 23, 2020 by and