Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

2020 Elections
- Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference
by Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) and David Shimer (@davidashimer)
- Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends
by Liam Brennan (@LBNewHaven)
- Absentee Voting, the Military, and Our Democracy
by Lawrence Korb (@LarryKorb)
Immigration
- Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers
by Susan Gzesh
Racial Justice & the Military
- Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System
by Barry K. Robinson and Edgar Chen
Trump Administration and Appointments
- At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully
by Becca Damante (@beccadamante)
Coronavirus
- Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus
by Ryan Zamarripa (@ryan_zamarripa)
The Holocaust
- Asserting Their Jewish Identity: My Mother’s Testimony in the First Nazi War Crimes Trial, 75 Years Ago
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft (@WorldJewishCong)
Privacy/Tech
- Don’t Blame Privacy for Big Tech’s Monopoly on Information
by Sunny Seon Kang (@GDPRgirl)
ISIS Detainees
- Repatriating ISIS Family Members: A North Macedonia Model?
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric), Heidi Ellis (@heellis) and Stevan Weine
- How to Answer Iraq’s Failure to Put a Stop to Torture
by Belkis Wille (@belkiswille)
Reproductive Rights
- UN Experts to Trump Administration: Reproductive Rights are Human Rights
by Risa E. Kaufman
Drones and Dehumanization
- What a Few Cakes Say About the US Drone Program
by Maryam Jamshidi (@MsJamshidi)
United Nations
- 75 Years On: Remaking the Case for the United Nations
by Richard Ponzio (@RichardPonzio) and Joris Larik (@JorisLarik)
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 11-18)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
