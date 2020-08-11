Early Edition: August 11, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

August 11, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.                     

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.   

US DEVELOPMENTS

President Trump was yesterday escorted by the Secret Service after a shooting outside the White House, interrupting Trump’s televised coronavirus briefing from the White House Briefing Room. The president was quietly told by a secret agent that, “we have shots fired outside,” before being escorted to the Oval Office with a number of his officials. Trump shortly returned and stated that someone armed had been shot outside the White House by a Secret Service officer; however, law enforcement officials have confirmed that no weapon was found at the scene. Clarence Williams, Anne Gearan, Carol D. Leonnig and Martin Weil report for the Washington Post.

The State Department said yesterday that an inspector general report has found no concerns that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broke the law or did not follow procedures when he hastily pushed through over $8 billion of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, the report, which the department is currently refusing to release, did make clear that the department: had failed to fully assess the effects such sales could have on the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen; and did not take the necessary and excepted steps required to minimize civilian casualties. Unclassified parts of the report are to be sent to the Congress today. Edward Wong and Michael LaForgia report for the New York Times.

The FBI has been subpoenaed by the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), as part of his probe into the bureau’s Russia investigation. In a subpoena addressed to the bureau’s director Christopher Wray, Johnson stated he wanted records related to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation, including previous records given to the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz as part of his probe into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Trump’s former campaign aide Carter Page. Tom Hamburger and Karoun Demirjian report for the Washington Post.

Trump’s legal team have insisted in court papers filed yesterday that the Manhattan grand jury subpoena over the president’s tax records was “overbroad” and issued “in bad faith,” after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance filed a motion to dismiss the president’s latest challenge to the subpoena. Al Jazeera reporting.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will today hear oral arguments about whether it should order the dismissal of the case against Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn. The main issues the court must grapple with during the hearing are provided by Joshua Geltzer writing for Just-Security.

Trump confirmed yesterday that he may postpone the G-7 meeting until after the November presidential election, again pushing back the initial date. Trump is currently the chair of the Group of 7 and has confirmed that the White House has not yet formally invited other members of the group. Sarah Westwood reports for CNN.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected close to 5.1 million and killed nearly 164,000 people in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been more than 20 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 736,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

President Trump is considering banning America citizens from re-entering the US if they are suspected of having coronavirus, a newly drafted regulation has revealed. The regulation, which draws on existing powers of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), holds that the U.S. can prohibit a citizen or legal resident from crossing the country’s border if an official “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease,” also making clear that any decision to block someone re-entering the country must “include appropriate protections to ensure that no constitutional rights are infringed.” Michael D. Shear and Caitlin Dickerson report for the New York Times.

US governors raise concerns about implementing Trump’s coronavirus relief executive orders and call on Congress to rectify the issue. A statement was issue by the National Governors Association, which pointed to “significant administrative burdens and costs” for individual states is the executive orders are executed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York (D), whose comments have been echoed by other governors, said: “When you are in a hole, stop digging. This executive order only digs the hole deeper.” He also added that Trump’s orders would cost the state of New York in excuses of $4 billion. The New York Times reporting.

Russia has approved the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed today whilst speaking at a government meeting on state media television. The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Russia and expects tens of thousands of vaccinations to follow. “I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” said Putin. Isabelle Khurshudyan and Carolyn Y. Johnson report for the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

PROTESTS AND RACIAL INJUSTICE REFORM

Chicago has seen an unprecedented number of protests, riots and violence in the city over the past few months, with more than 100 people arrested Monday after unrest and chaos escalated following the shooting of a man by a police officer Sunday. Police superintendent David Brown said the unrest “was not an organized protest” but instead “an incident of pure criminality.” Al Jazeera reporting.

A reflection on the Department of Homeland Security’s public narrative and rhetoric compared with its internal communications during its response to protests in Portland, Oregon is provided by Jeffrey Michaels for Just-Security.

LEBANON

The Lebanese government resigned yesterday, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab confirmed, commenting that the explosion in the country’s capital, Beirut, was “the result of endemic corruption.” “Today we follow the will of the people in their demand to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster that has been in hiding for seven years, and their desire for real change,” Diab said, adding: “In the face of this reality … I am announcing today the resignation of this government.” Reuters reporting.

A US contractor had knowledge of the explosive material stored in Beirut since at least 2016 and had made their concerns known, according to a U.S. diplomatic source. The source confirmed that the contractor, who has been working with the U.S. Army, had known about the ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s port for over four years, after chemicals were reported by an America port security expert. Officials who work in the region have said that the contractor would have been expected to communicate its findings to the U.S. Embassy or Pentagon. Maria Abi-Habib and Ben Hubbard report for the New York Times.

The resignation of Lebanon’s government is “not nearly enough” – the Lebanese people need justice, answers and accountability, argues Anchal Vohra for Foreign Policy.

IRAN

President Trump pledged Sunday that he would achieve a speedy deal with Iran if he were to be re-elected in November, promising to reach a deal “within four weeks.” Gabby Birenbaum reports for The Hill.

The United Nations Security Council will vote this week on a US proposal to extend the arms embargo on Iran, a vote and move that many have expressed scepticism and concern over. Any extension of the embargo, which is set to expire in October, has been opposed by Russia and China. Reuters reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Issued a decree yesterday afternoon for the release of over 400 prisoners, a condition set by the Taliban as part of ongoing peace talks. “It is signed,” a source from the Afghan presidential Palace confirmed yesterday evening. Reuters reporting.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas has expressed his “dismay” to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over threats made by three Republican senators against a German port operator and its involvement in a pipeline project with Russia, a project that the U.S. has long opposed. Maas confirmed yesterday that he spoke to Pompeo yesterday about a letter sent by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX), Tom Cotton (AR) and Ron Johnson (WI) to contractor company Faehrhafen Sassnitz GmbH, but didn’t provide any further details. AP reporting. 

Featured Articles

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 4, 2020

August 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 31, 2020

July 31, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 30, 2020

July 30, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020 by

The Early Edition: July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 27, 2020

July 27, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020 by