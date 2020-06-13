Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 8-12)

George Floyd-Racial Injustice Protests
Deployment of the Military
- The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- The Generals’ Constitution
by Lt. Col. Daniel Maurer (@dan_maurer)
- The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military
by Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman, Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy (@Amb_DMcCarthy) and Thomas Countryman (@TMCountryman)
Racial Injustice, Including in Policing
- New Complicity Charges Filed in the Killing of George Floyd
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
- The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity
by Nimra Azmi (@TheNimraaa)
The Right to Assembly
- What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?
by Tabatha Abu El-Haj
- International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations
by Marta Achler (@achlerm) and Martin Scheinin (@MartinScheinin)
Coronavirus – Transparency
- Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered
by Anna Diakun (@AnnaDiakun)
International Criminal Court
- The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court
by Ambassador David Scheffer
- Ali Kushayb’s Arrest Highlights the Other Side of the U.S.-ICC Relationship
by Ben Batros (@BatrosBen)
US Policy on China
- Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM
by Martin S. Flaherty (@MFlaherty17)
Counterterrorism
- Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) and Christopher Rogers (@ChristphrRogers)
Domestic Violent Extremism
- Researchers on Atrocity Prevention Warn: US on Path to Widespread Political Violence
by Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) and Richard Ashby Wilson (@RichardAWilson7)
Michael Flynn Case
- Four Remarkable Arguments in DOJ’s Latest Brief in the Michael Flynn Case [UPDATED with links to reply/response briefs]
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
Arms Sales
- Yes, Congress, There Is Something You Can Do About Reckless Arms Sales
by Diana Ohlbaum (@dohlbaum) and Rachel Stohl (@rachelstohl)
Nuclear Weapons
- The Trump Administration’s Nuclear Test Delusions
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr.
Intelligence Community
- The Intelligence Community, Transparency, and Today’s Threats To American Security
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
War Crimes/Torture – Accountability
- Accused Gambian Torturer Arrested in Denver
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- After 20 Years of Impunity, the Jesuits Massacre Trial Commences in Spain
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
United Nations
