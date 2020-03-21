Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 16-20)

COVID-19
- Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve
by James E. Baker
- Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital
by Melissa Bender, MD, MPH (@mbendernyc)
- Moral Courage in the Coronavirus: A Guide for Medical Providers and Institutions
by Holly K. Tabor, PhD (@hollyktabor) and Alyssa Burgart, MD, MA (@BurgartBioethix)
- Hospitals Need to Cancel Elective Procedures: This is a pandemic – No time for business as usual.
by Alyssa Burgart, MD, MA (@BurgartBioethix)
- The Coronavirus, Emergency Powers, and the Military: What You Need to Know
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- COVID-19 Surveillance Must Not Be Used as an Excuse to Entrench Surveillance
by Maria Luisa Stasi (@Isa_Stasi) and Barbora Bukovská
- Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness
by Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk)
- The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified
by Matthew Collette (@mattcollette14)
- A “Twitter Chat” About COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas in a Pandemic
by Alyssa Burgart, MD, MA (@BurgartBioethix)
- Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis
by David Lapan (@DaveLapanDC )
International Criminal Court
- Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court
by Todd Buchwald, David Michael Crane, Benjamin Ferencz (@BenFerencz), Stephen J. Rapp, David Scheffer, and Clint Williamson
- The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery
by David Luban
Syria
- Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)
by Dan E. Stigall (@danstigall50)
- Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 2)
by Dan E. Stigall (@danstigall50)
Russia Investigation
- Barr Is Dismantling Charges Filed by Mueller
by Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
Nuclear Energy and High-Energy Weapons
- The Complex Policy Questions Raised by Nuclear Energy’s Role in the Future of Warfare
by Alex Gilbert (@gilbeaq), Morgan Bazilian (@MBazilian) and Julia Nesheiwat (@JuliaNesheiwat)
Corporate Accountability
- Blowing the Transatlantic Whistle
by Jeanne-Paloma Zelmati (@JPZelmati)
Espionage Act
- The Espionage Act Reform Bill Addresses Key Press Concerns
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc) and Meenakshi Krishnan (@Meenu_Krishnan)
US – Afghanistan
- The U.S.-Taliban Agreement: Not a Ceasefire, or a Peace Agreement, and Other International Law Issues
by Beatrice Walton (@beawalton)
United Nations
