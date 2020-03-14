Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

COVID-19
- Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19
by Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan)
- Pandemics and Human Rights
by Doug Rutzen and Nikhil Dutta (of the @ICNLAlliance)
- Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue
by Jacob S. Hacker (@Jacob_S_Hacker) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
US – Iran
- The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform
by Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
- The Trump Administration’s Latest (Failed) Attempt to Justify the Soleimani Strike
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Surveillance (FISA
- A Response to “End the FISA”: Why It’s a Good Law and Sound Policy
by George Croner
Surveillance (Facial Recognition)
- Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches
by Barry Friedman (@barryfriedman1)
US Commission on Unalienable Rights
- Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I
by Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby) and Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey)
Foreign Interference in Elections
- Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation
by Alex Finley (@alexzfinley), Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) and John Sipher (@john_sipher)
Cyberspace and International Law
- The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Military Space Activities and International Law
- War in Space: How International Humanitarian Law Might Apply
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw) and Kieran Tinkler
Social Media Platforms
- An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper
by John Bowers and Jonathan Zittrain (@zittrain)
Syria
- Time for Russia and Putin to Face a Reckoning on Syria
by Aryeh Neier
- Balancing Syria Advocacy and Witness Safety: Have We Lost Sight?
by Deyaa Alrwishdi (@deyaa_alrwishdi)
Afghanistan Conflict
- Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
Civilian Casualties
- Preventing and Responding to Civilian Casualties: An Upcoming Discussion on Law, Policy, and Progress
by Keith Petty (@Petty_KeithA)
Public Corruption
- Timeline on Jared Kushner, Qatar, 666 Fifth Avenue, and White House Policy
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Julia Brooks (@Julia1Brooks)
Democracy and Rule of Law (West Africa)
- West Africa’s Democratic Progress is Slipping Away, Even as Region’s Significance Grows
by Jon Temin (@JonTemin) and Isabel Linzer (@isabelalinzer)
Businesses and Human Rights Obligations
- The Benefits (and Drawbacks) of the UN Database on Businesses Contributing to Israeli Settlements
by Tara Van Ho (@TaraVanHo)
- Crossing the Rubicon: Major Developments on the Human Rights Obligations of Corporations
by Nicolás Carrillo-Santarelli (@NicolasCS)
Office of Management and Budget
- Sen. Van Hollen Calls for Paoletta to Relinquish Role as OMB’s Top Ethics Official
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
United Nations
