The Early Edition: February 25, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

February 25, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

U.S.-RUSSIA RELATIONS

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other senior Senate Democrats yesterday urged the Treasury and State departments to impose sanctions on Russian actors found to be meddling in U.S. elections following reports of new interference efforts. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Senate Democrats cited concerns about reports last week that Russian individuals are already interfering in the run-up to the 2020 U.S. elections in order to improve the campaigns of President Trump and Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “In light of this information, we urge you to immediately and forcefully impose sanctions on the government of the Russian Federation, any Russian actors determined to be responsible for such interference, and those acting on their behalf or providing material or financial support for these election interference efforts,” Schumer and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote. Maggie Miller reporting for the Hill.

A senior F.B.I. official has warned that Russia’s influence campaign is motivated by a desire to watch Americans “tear ourselves apart” as the U.S. heads toward elections. Speaking at a conference on election security in Washington, David Porter, the assistant section chief of the F.B.I.’s Foreign Influence Task Force, accused Russia of conducting “brazen and disruptive” operations aimed at spreading disinformation, dividing the population and sowing uncertainty about the integrity of U.S. elections. Zachary Cohen, Phil Mattingly, Alex Marquardt and David Shortell reporting for CNN.

Social media giant Facebook recently looked into suspicious content on its platform intended to support the campaign of Bernie Sanders, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Senior officials at Facebook were notified of the probe, which was sparked by two independent outside researchers who told Facebook they found evidence that pro-Sanders content was being circulated by Russian agents and Trump supporters. The company was unable to substantiate the activity it reviewed. Emily Glazer and Dustin Volz reporting for the Wall Street Journal.

The Pentagon is trying to modernize and strengthen America’s nuclear arsenal efforts which have included the introduction of a new nuclear weapon for the first time in decades, moves that some observers and Democratic lawmakers have denounced as contributing to a new nuclear arms race similar to those that characterized the height of the Cold War. However the Defense Department has snubbed the suggestion that the U.S. is engaging in an arms race or expanding its nuclear arsenal, saying its latest moves are merely a response to Russian efforts. Ryan Browne reporting for CNN.

The West is obsessively fixated on “foreign interference” in Western democracies and the use of digital tools by authoritarian states such as China and Russia. However, this focus “tends to externalize an internal problem and has produced a flawed and frustrating debate among foreign-policy think tanks about the [current crisis of liberal democracy in the West], which suggests that our democracies were in great shape before the Chinese and Russians and social media ruined everything,” Hans Kundnani argues at Foreign Policy, trying to connect the dots between the external and internal aspects of the crisis and specifically, the way in which the policies that Europe and the United States have pursued in the past few decades have made their societies “so vulnerable.”

ROGER STONE CASE

The federal judge who oversaw longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone’s trial has scheduled a pair of hearings for today regarding his defense request for a new trial based on allegations of juror misconduct and motion to make the matter public. The order came a week after U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone to more than three years in prison and one day after Jackson dismissed his demand that she be taken off the case as a baseless charge. Josh Gerstein reporting for POLITICO.

“Attorney General Barr has fed President Trump’s most outrageous visions of executive power … [and now he has] cast aside the independence of the Justice Department,” Neil Kinkopf, who previously served in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and testified at Barr’s Senate confirmation hearing, writes in a piece for Just Security, commenting, “Barr’s tenure has been … far worse than I predicted,” and calling on the attorney general to resign in protest. 

TURKEY-SYRIA

Syrian rebels supported by the Turkish military have captured the town of Nairab in northwest Syria’s Idlib, Turkish and rebel officials said today, the first area to be seized back from Syrian government forces advancing in the province. Reuters reporting.

The Kremlin said today it was working to hold a summit with Turkey and Iran to discuss the situation in northwest Syria, but was not arranging a separate mooted four-way summit that would gather France, Germany, Turkey and Russia. The comments, made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, came after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier yesterday that that he would meet with the leaders of Russia, Germany and France on March 5 to discuss the conflict in Idlib region. Reuters reporting.

IRAN

To preserve Shi’ite power in Iraq after the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Iran-aligned Shi’ite Muslim parties and militias turned to populist Shi’ite cleric Sayyed Moqtada al-Sadr, who commands a following of millions of Iraqis. According to senior Iraqi officials and militia insiders, the Tehran-backed groups promised Sadr greater involvement in establishing a new Iraqi government and an augmented spiritual leadership role among Shi’ite paramilitary groups. In exchange, he would draw on his mass following to minimize the anti-government and anti-Iran dissent that has broken out on Iraqi streets, and redirect the unrest toward demands for the ouster of U.S. forces from Iraq, the sources said. Reuters reporting.

“Iran’s constitutional design places the Islamic Republic in a win-win position … high voter participation helps legitimize the regime and a boycott invariably leads to a conservative victory,” Mohammad Ayatollahi Tabaar argues at the New York Times, commenting on the recent parliamentary elections in Iran which set the stage for the ascendance of a hard-liner as president.

IMMIGRATION

New federal rules that deny legal residency to migrants who have received public assistance took effect yesterday. The policy, known as the “public charge rule” and dubbed a “wealth test” by critics, was cleared by the Supreme Court last month. Under the new regulations, some recipients of “non-cash” benefits like Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers can be turned down for green cards — on the basis that they are “a public charge.” The BBC reporting.

Legal immigration in the U.S. has fallen more than 11 percent and the Trump administration’s new policies will accelerate the trend. The New York Times’ Zolan Kanno-Youngs takes a look at President Trump’s tough policies — ranging from travel bans and visa restrictions to refugee caps and asylum changes — and how they will reshape immigration in the years to come.

CORONAVIRUS

The U.S. and South Korea have said they may cut back joint military exercises on the Korean peninsula due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus illness known as COVID-19 that has killed more than 2,600 people in mainland China, officials said yesterday, in one of the first signals of the epidemic’s fallout on global U.S. military activities. The disclosure came after a meeting at the Pentagon between South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Jeong described the epidemic as “quite serious” in South Korea and said there have been 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in his country’s military. Reuters reporting.

The White House has asked Congress for $2.5 billion in funding to respond to coronavirus, with more than $1 billion going toward developing a vaccine, with other funds earmarked for therapeutics and the stockpiling of personal protective equipment such as masks. House Democrats immediately called the request inadequate, indicating a clash in Congress over the emergency aid. Nancy Cook and Caitlin Emma reporting for POLITICO.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS 

A House committee probing potential surveillance of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is struggling to obtain records and text messages from Robert Hyde, the G.O.P. congressional candidate who alleged to have her under surveillance, according to emails obtained by NBC News. Hyde, in response, is blaming the House Foreign Affairs Committee for “trying to set me up.” Josh Lederman and Anna Schecter reporting for NBC News.

President Trump criticized Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a pair of messages sent on Twitter late yesterday, days after Sotomayor delivered a dissent critical of both the Trump administration’s legal strategy and the court’s majority for allowing it. The president also urged the two judges to recuse themselves in “all Trump, or Trump related, matters!” Meagan Flynn reporting for the Washington Post.

A publicly accessible, searchable database of the reporting practices of every president since the War Powers Resolution was enacted 45 years ago, enabling assessment of key questions about presidential exercise of war powers, was unveiled yesterday at Just Security by Tess Bridgeman, the project’s lead author and researcher, and Rachel Goldbrenner, the executive director of the Reiss Center on Law and Security at N.Y.U. School of Law. The new online resource, designed for policymakers, legislators, scholars, journalists and the general public, features interactive graphics, methodology and analysis and can be explored at The War Powers Resolution Reporting Project website.

The United States would like Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to postpone his second-term inauguration over concerns it could ignite an election feud with his political opponent and jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the matter said. Ghani claimed victory last week in a contested Sept. 28 election and plans to take the oath of office on Thursday, an Afghan official said; his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, Ghani’s former deputy, also declared himself the winner and is planning a parallel inauguration, according to Afghan media reports. Reuters reporting.

The U.N. Security Council yesterday repeated its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in its first statement following the release of the Trump administration’s plan for resolving the decades-old struggle three weeks ago. AP reporting.

The United States Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.) said late yesterday that it will stop sending aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, where most of the country’s people live, if the rebels do not lift barriers obstructing aid operations. In a statement, the agency said the suspension will start in late March if Houthis take no action. AP reporting.

India will purchase defense equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States, Trump announced yesterday during his two-day visit to the South Asian nation. Morgan Chalfant reporting for the Hill. 

Featured Articles

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 19, 2020

February 19, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 12, 2020

February 12, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 11, 2020

February 11, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 10, 2020

February 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 6, 2020

February 6, 2020 by