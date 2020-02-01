Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
Votes on Witnesses and Conviction/Acquittal
- Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Conduct of House Managers/President’s Legal Team
- Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer
by Stephen Gillers
- The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers
by Kathleen Clark (@clarkkathleen)
Definition of Impeachable Conduct
- Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt
by Bob Bauer
- Justice Joseph Story on “High Crimes and Misdemeanors”—The Antithesis to Dershowitz
by Ambassador David Scheffer
Role of Chief Justice
Exclusion of Evidence
- Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton
by Alex Abdo (@AlexanderAbdo) and Meenakshi Krishnan (@Meenu_Krishnan)
- Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony
by Harold Hongju Koh, Rosa Hayes, Annie Himes (@anniehimes), Dana Khabbaz, Michael Loughlin and Mark Stevens
- Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Andrew Weissmann
- There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay
by Gabe Lezra
Resources
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Trial
by Julia Brooks (@Julia1Brooks) and William Dawley
U.S.-Iran Conflict
- After Soleimani Strike, Iran-Backed Militias Threaten Iraq’s Stability: An Explainer
by Crispin Smith
Law of Armed Conflict
- Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Rohingya Genocide (Myanmar)
- ICJ Orders Preliminary Relief in Myanmar Genocide Case
by Andrew Boyle
- Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
UN Human Rights Committee/Freedom of Assembly
- United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons
by Christof Heyns
Sudan
- Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea
by Hilary Mossberg (@Hmossberg1) and John Prendergast
Saudi Arabia – Detention of Salman Alodah
- Saudi Crackdown on Dissent Violates Kingdom’s International Legal Obligations
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack) and Edward Crouse
UK & Military Justice
Images [from left to right]: Alex Wong/Getty; Nacho Calonge/Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty
AFP via Getty; Samuel Corum/Getty; Eliot BLONDET/AFP via Getty