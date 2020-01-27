Justice Joseph Story on “High Crimes and Misdemeanors”—The Antithesis to Dershowitz

Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz is expected to argue on Monday that abuse of power is not one of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” set forth in the U.S. Constitution as grounds for removal from the office of the Presidency. He said on Fox News Sunday this weekend, “I’ve been immersing myself in dusty old books, and I’ve concluded that no, it has to be a crime, it doesn’t have to be a technical crime….That’s what scholars do, that’s what academics do. We do more research.” The vast majority of constitutional scholars disagree with his research.

I pulled a dusty law book off my bookshelf yesterday: On the Constitution of the United States, written by Joseph Story, a long-serving Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in the early 19th Century and also the Dane Professor of Law at Harvard University. The treatise was published in 1840. Story lived during an era when many of the framers were alive and present in the public dialogue of the nation. He wrote the historic opinion in The Amistad case.

Story’s eloquent explanation of the impeachment clause of the Constitution should resonate with the Senate trial. If Dershowitz relies on Story, he will have to omit some of Story’s most essential passages. That’s what the Trial Memorandum on behalf of President Trump did in citing Story several times over.

The House of Representatives and the Senate are unique fora of American jurisprudence under the impeachment clause of the Constitution, and precedents have been generated over abuse of power charges against other presidents. It is in those bodies where the common law of abuse of power leading to impeachment (or, in the case of Richard Nixon, imminent impeachment) has generated precedents demonstrating prior practice. That was a vital lesson in Story’s explanation of impeachable offenses.

We might all keep Story’s words in mind as Dershowitz expounds his own views in the Senate chamber:

Extracts from On the Constitution of the United States, by Joseph Story, 1840: