The Early Edition: January 24, 2020

by

January 24, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), continued to make their case yesterday that President Trump abused the power of his office — one of two charges against him — by pressuring Ukraine in a bid to improve his re-election prospects at home. During nine hours of arguments, Schiff, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and the other Democratic impeachment prosecutors focused on two main goals — outlining why Trump’s Ukraine dealings met the constitutional threshold for removal from office and preempting the line of attack the White House defense counsel is likely to take. Seung Min Kim, John Wagner and Karoun Demirjian report at the Washington Post.

Democrats pushed back against a central Trump claim that there needs to have been criminal conduct for impeachment. The managers played a series of clips, including decades-old videos of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Harvard Law Prof. Alan Dershowitz, now a member of Trump’s legal defense team in which each argued that certain acts warrant impeachment even if they are not illegal under criminal statutes. Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio report at POLITICO.

“The impeachment managers sought to expose the hypocrisy, as they framed it, in Trump’s defense by using Republicans’ own past words against them,” David Smith and Tom McCarthy report at The Guardian.

House Democrats also sought to debunk Trump’s claims that former Vice President Joe Biden was engaged in corruption in Ukraine while highlighting the president’s interest in taking down a formidable political foe. Democrats said there was no evidence that Biden did anything improper in his dealings with Ukraine, charging that his push for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor was not to benefit his son Hunter but was in accordance with official American policy. Andrew Duehren reports at the Wall Street Journal.

“In focusing on the Bidens, Democrats took a strategic risk,” Sheryl Gay Stolberg writes at the New York Times.

Pressing their case for a second day, Schiff and his team detailed a self-serving campaign on the part of Trump to press Ukrainian leaders to open investigations that would help him politically, even at the expense of national security. Schiff concluded last night’s arguments by pleading with senators to convict the president, arguing that Trump cannot be trusted to “do what’s right for the country” and that he will only “do what’s right for himself” because he’s done it before. Justin Baragona reports at The Daily Beast.

The Senate will reconvene today at 1:00 p.m. for the trial, where Democrats will wrap up their case, focusing on obstruction of Congress, the second impeachment article. Beginning tomorrow, Trump’s legal defense team will have up to 24 hours — spread over three days — to mount his defense. Meanwhile, the debate over whether senators should call additional witnesses in the trial will continue. Mike Lillis and Olivia Beavers report at the Hill.

Senate Republicans are citing Trump’s threat to invoke executive privilege as a reason not to issue subpoenas sought by Democrats for key witnesses and documents, a development that could boost Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s goal of a swift end to the impeachment trial. G.O.P. senators apparently see little reason for issuing subpoenas — to top officials including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton and for documents blocked by the White House — saying legal battles “may ultimately not be successful and could force the courts to rule on hugely consequential constitutional issues about the separation of powers between the branches of government,” Manu Raju and Jeremy Herb report at CNN.

House lawyers told a federal appeals court yesterday that arguments put forward by Trump’s legal team in the Senate trial this week contradict the Justice Department (D.O.J.)’s position in two pending cases over subpoena testimony from Don McGahn and materials from the Mueller grand jury cases. In a two-page letter, the House’s top counsel Douglas Letter said remarks made Tuesday by Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow run counter to one of the central arguments the D.O.J. has made that federal judges should stay out of disputes between Congress and the executive branch. Darren Samuelsjohn reports at POLITICO.

The White House declined to provide documents to a congressional watchdog investigating Trump’s decision to withhold military assistance to Ukraine, according to documents released yesterday by Sen. Chris Van Hollen. The administration responded to an inquiry from the Government Accountability Office with a one-page letter on Dec. 20, citing a previous legal memo from the Office of Management and Budget (O.M.B.) that defended the freeze on military aid as “appropriate” so as to avoid “conflict with the President’s foreign policy.” Paul LeBlanc reports at CNN.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

A review of Democrats’ attempts to methodically dismantle four of Trump’s main defenses is provided by Amber Phillips at the Washington Post.

“Receiving a ‘personal political benefit’ does not transform an otherwise legal action — requesting an investigation — into impeachable conduct,” Josh Blackman argues at the New York Times.

The Ukraine allegations amount to an impeachable abuse of power — but not the way some have framed it, Philip Bobbitt comments at Just Security, clarifying the first article of impeachment which turns on Trump’s request that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine announce an investigation of Hunter Biden’s role with the energy company Burisma. 

“The managers threw themselves — with gusto — into explaining the constitutional ins and outs of impeachment,” Michelle Cottle comments on yesterday’s trial at the New York Times.

“The Constitution is not a suicide pact … it does not leave us stuck with presidents who abuse their power in unforeseen ways that threaten our security and democracy,” Nadler stated yesterday. Eileen Sullivan at the New York Times presents highlights from the second day of the opening arguments.

Six key takeaways from the third full day of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate are provided by Tom McCarthy at The Guardian.

FISA

The Justice Department (D.O.J.) has admitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (F.I.S.A.) court that it did not have sufficient evidence to justify continued surveillance of one of President Trump’s former campaign advisers, Carter Page, in 2017. The D.O.J. believes that at least two of its four secret surveillance warrants against Page lacked “probable cause,” according to a two-page order from the presiding judge on the F.I.S.A. court to the department demanding that it provide more details about how it will protect Page’s information. The order by Judge James E. Boasberg was dated Jan. 7 but declassified yesterday, Charlie Savage reports at the New York Times.

“The acknowledgment to the surveillance court is the latest fallout from December’s scathing inspector general report” and suggests the F.B.I. on occasion went too far when it probed Russian influence in the 2016 election, David Shortell and Evan Perez report at CNN.

“Let’s hope there is more transparency and accountability to come, including the public release of much more information related to the F.I.S.A. warrants and the genesis of the counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign,” the Wall Street Journal editorial board comments.

“Accountability can’t become a partisan issue … so it’s especially important for President Trump’s critics to recognize that the bureau abused some of its most sensitive powers when it authorized intrusive surveillance on … Page,” David Ignatius argues at the Washington Post.

“None of the proponents of the various reform proposals has yet identified a subsisting defect in the F.I.SA. statute itself signaling a new need for legislative change prompted by the findings of the DoJ inspector general,” former senior counsel at the National Security Agency (N.S.A.) George Croner argues at Just Security that critics are rushing to “reform” the Act in the wake of the damning Horowitz report. 

IRAN

European powers will hold off on reimposing international sanctions on Iran and killing the 2015 nuclear deal — so long as Tehran curbs expansion of its nuclear work, diplomats said, risking a clash with the Trump administration. European diplomats do not expect Iran to reverse violations of the nuclear deal that it has made in recent months and privately say they are willing to tolerate those steps and continue discussions with Iran for the foreseeable future. France, Britain and Germany last week triggered the dispute-settlement mechanism in the 2015 deal, Laurence Norman reports at the Wall Street Journal. 

The United States aims to avoid a conflict with Iran but will keep up an expanded military footprint in the Middle East amid escalating tensions, the head of U.S. Central Command said yesterday during a visit to the region. Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie Jr. said that new air, naval and troop deployments were meant to restore deterrence and send a message to Tehran following a period in which tit-for-tat Iranian and U.S. attacks pushed the region closer to war. Missy Ryan reports at the Washington Post.

The co-chair of the Congressional Brain Injury Task Force has requested more information on injuries U.S. service members sustained in Iran’s attack on an Iraqi military base after President Trump minimized their concussion symptoms as “headaches.” In a Thursday letter to two top Pentagon officials, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said Trump’s characterization of the injuries “expressed that he does not consider brain injury and concussion to be a serious combat wound.” Rebecca Kheel reports at the Hill.

U.S. sanctions on Tehran have helped spark a refugee crisis in Turkey, one of the “unintended consequences” of President Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign,” Erin Cunningham and Mohammad Mahdi Sultani report at the Washington Post.

A look at Iran’s new strategy of building and maintaining its power in the region and the challenges the U.S. faces, in light of the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this month, is fielded by Matthew Levitt at POLITICO Magazine.

There’s a real risk the administration’s attempted deterrence of increasing Iranian aggressiveness will “backfire,” Ethan Bueno de Mesquita argues at Foreign Policy, explaining, the “partial independence of [Tehran-connected groups] makes it difficult to attribute responsibility for attacks undertaken by such proxies.”

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

President Trump said he expects to release his long-awaited Middle East peace plan prior to his meeting with Israel’s prime minister and leader of the opposition on Tuesday at the White House. “We have both candidates coming — unheard-of,” Trump told reporters, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army chief Benny Gantz, as he returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. David M. Halbfinger, Isabel Kershner and Katie Rogers report at the New York Times.

The most vexing issues as to whether the International Criminal Court (I.C.J.) has jurisdiction to hear Palestine’s case regarding “the situation in Palestine” are explored by Todd Buchwald in the second of a two-part piece at Just Security.

An explainer on Trump’s Mideast peace plan is provided by Reuters.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated yesterday he could be prepared to begin a long-awaited global force repositioning this year as part of an effort to refocus the Pentagon on threats from China and Russia. Reuters reporting.

Afghanistan is ready for a “major” U.S. troop reduction, President Ashraf Ghani said last night, adding that he had already notified  Trump, “a step toward winding down the costly American military presence as diplomats struggle to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban,” Rebecca Blumenstein and Mujib Mashal report at the New York Times.

Thousands of Iraqis rallied in Baghdad today calling for American troops to leave the country, after a prominent cleric urged a million people to join the protest against U.S. military presence there, following the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Gen Qasem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia chief. The BBC reporting.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (O.D.N.I.) failed to meet a deadline this week to turn over a report to Congress on the murder of Washington Post columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi. Justine Coleman reports at the Hill.

The U.N.’s top court ruled yesterday that Myanmar must implement emergency measures to protect Rohingya Muslims against further violence and preserve evidence of alleged atrocities. Reuters reporting.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed setting out his foreign policy platform, which would aim to undo Trump’s doctrine. Julia Manchester reports at the Hill. 

Featured Articles

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 21, 2020

January 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 13, 2020

January 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 10, 2020

January 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 8, 2020

January 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020 by