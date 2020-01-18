Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

U.S.-Iran Conflict
- How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
- The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes
by Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
- What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law
by Anicée Van Engeland (@AniceeVE)
- Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Why the Laws of War Should Apply, and Why it Matters
by Eliav Lieblich (@eliavl)
- Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)
by Evelyne Schmid (@SchmidEvelyne)
- The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
- Executive Privilege Is No Bar to John Bolton’s Testimony in the Senate
by Lawrence Friedman (@LFriedmanNEL)
- GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call
by Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC)
- 15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas
by Viola Gienger (@violagienger) and Laura Rozen (@LRozen)
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
FISA Reform
- After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
- The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process
by Andrew Weissmann
- Fixing FISA after the Carter Page Report
by Julian Sanchez (@normative)
Intelligence Community/Intelligence Analysis
- Three Things to Look For in the 2020 “Worldwide Threat Assessment” from the U.S. Intelligence Community
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- How Late DCI William Colby Saved the CIA, and What That Can Teach Us Today
by Martin Edwin Andersen (@InsightCaptain)
