Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 16-20)

Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
Analysis – Crimes and Impeachable Offenses
- Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump
by Andrew Weissmann, Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC), Randall Eliason (@RDEliason), Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade), Paul Seamus Ryan (@ThePaulSRyan), Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2), Gary Stein, and Michael Stern (@mls1776)
- A National Security Impeachment
by Harold Hongju Koh
- The Trump-Giuliani Election Plan: Manipulating Voters
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
- Letter to the Editor: The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Trump’s Ukraine Venture
by Eugene R. Fidell
Analysis – Impeachment Process
- The House Should Pause Impeachment
by Philip Bobbitt
- The Senate Must Conduct an Impeachment Trial That Is Serious and Fair
by Conor Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw)
Resource Tools
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
Office of Legal Counsel – Transparency
Civilian Casualties
- Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill
by Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
- Congress Expands Oversight of U.S. Payments for Civilian Deaths
by Joanna Naples-Mitchell (@joanna_nm)
Hostage Taking
- Taking Stock at 40: The UN Convention Against the Taking of Hostages
by Danielle Gilbert (@_danigilbert)
Israeli Settlement of West Bank
- Why the Settlements are a Problem for Benjamin Netanyahu
by Victor Kattan (@VictorKattan)
Sudan
- “Freedom, Peace, and Justice”: The Surprising Success of Sudan’s Glorious Revolution
by John Hursh (@JohnHursh)
Images: left to right: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty; ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images
STR/AFP via Getty; Michael Reynolds – Pool/Getty; Andrew Renneisen/Getty