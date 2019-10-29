The Early Edition: October 29, 2019

by

October 29, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council (N.S.C.) Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman plans to tell House impeachment investigators today that he twice reported concerns to his superiors and lawyers about President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, including his demands that the country investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Vindman, who listened in on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is expected to testify privately today before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform Committees as part of their impeachment inquiry, in defiance of a White House order not to cooperate with the probe. Danny Hakim reports at the New York Times.

“I was concerned by the call … I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen … and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Vindman’s planned opening statement says. Vindman said he believed if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the energy company where Biden’s son sat on the board, Ukraine would lose bipartisan support — and the investigation would “undermine all U.S. national security,” according to the opening statement. Vindman considered the request, and suspected subversion of U.S. foreign policy, by the White House so damaging that he raised an internal alarm. Greg Jaffe reports at the Washington Post.

The House will hold its first formal vote this week on the impeachment inquiry into Trump, marking a change in strategy by Democrats who had long-insisted that they did not need a floor vote to proceed with the inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter that the vote on a resolution would “affirm” the existing probe, now in its sixth week, as well as “ensure transparency, and provide a clear path forward” by establishing the terms for public hearings, the disclosure of deposition transcripts and due process rights for Trump. Senior Democratic aides said the resolution — which appears aimed in part at stifling Republican criticism that the investigation was not providing Trump with due process — will be released tomorrow, and the House is expected to vote on it Thursday, Alex Moe and Rebecca Shabad report at NBC News.

Pelosi said the move would “eliminate any doubt” as to whether the White House can withhold documents, disregard subpoenas or prevent witnesses from giving testimony, after several administration officials have failed to testify to committees involved in the inquiry. The speaker also said it would “eliminate any doubt” about whether Trump acted properly in blocking his administration from cooperating with Democrats’ investigation into the president’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine for his own political benefit. Sarah Ferris, Heather Caygle and Kyle Cheney report at POLITICO.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the vote supported Trump’s contention “that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding,” adding that Pelosi’s party was “refusing to give the President due process, and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate.” Natalie Andrews and Byron Tau report at the Wall Street Journal.

The Trump administration is appealing a judge’s ruling ordering the Justice Department to turn over to the House Judiciary Committee grand jury materials related to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A motion submitted to Chief Judge Beryl Howell yesterday seeking a stay of her decision challenges the judge’s claim Friday that the Mueller grand jury materials bear on events “central to the impeachment inquiry,” and also argues that Howell’s ruling represented “an extraordinary abrogation of grand jury secrecy.” Josh Gerstein reports at POLITICO. 

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), a top ally of President Trump in the Senate, spoke with a Ukrainian official — former diplomat Andrii Teilzhenko — about unsubstantiated claims of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election just days before Trump told the Ukrainian president he thought he should investigate Biden, it was reported yesterday. Elise Viebeck and Dalton Bennett report at the Washington Post.

The White House apparently was alerted as early as mid-May that Zelensky had concerns about Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his pressure campaign. The National Security Council was informed of Giuliani’s efforts to push for a “shake up” of the leadership at the state-owned energy company Naftogaz and for an investigation into Biden and his son, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Josh Lederman and Dan De Luce report at NBC News. 

A federal judge ruling on a “potentially critical” impeachment inquiry case will hear from lawyers for the Trump White House, the House of Representatives and from impeachment witness Charles Kupperman on Thursday after the former national security aide filed a lawsuit asking the federal court to decide whether he was required to testify. Katelyn Polantz and Paul LeBlanc report at CNN.

Trump’s effort to block Kupperman from testifying in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is “strengthening the case [against the president] for impeachment based on obstruction of Congress,” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said yesterday. Kyle Cheney reports at POLITICO.

“As the Senate reckons with the growing possibility of an impeachment trial of President Trump, lawmakers have yet to address 12 must-pass spending bills,” Emily Cochrane reports at the New York Times, writing that the uncertainty of impeachment could complicate Congress’s spending debate and “further muddle the already fraught process of trying to prevent another government shutdown.”

A detailed look at why administration officials keep testifying before Congress despite White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s letter contending that the House’s impeachment inquiry is “constitutionally invalid and a violation of due process” is provided by top congressional oversight expert Michael Stern at Just Security.

 “Wittingly or unwittingly, the president and his allies are helping to propagate another disinformation campaign — one that will most likely aid Russia, yet again, in its efforts to intervene corruptly in the American electoral process,” Zach Dorfman argues at the New York Times, commenting on the efforts of Giuliani and other Trump affiliates.

AL-BAGHDADI DEATH

President Trump yesterday said his administration may release video footage of the U.S. special operations raid that resulted in the death of Islamic State group (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “We’re thinking about it,” Trump told reporters adding, “we may take certain parts of it and release it.” Reuters reports.

Top Pentagon leaders yesterday released new details of the weekend raid, announcing that the U.S. military captured two men during the operation who are in U.S. custody and who potentially could provide intelligence about the group. Baghdadi’s remains, which were tested to confirm his identity, were disposed of at sea within 24 hours of his death in accordance with Muslim custom, one official said. Pentagon leaders also suggested yesterday that the U.S. plans to conduct more operations targeting ISIS figures, “aided by video and other information” gathered during Saturday’s raid in Syria. Dan Lamothe and Karen DeYoung report at the Washington Post.

“The intelligence material that commandos seized from the compound in northwest Syria where Baghdadi was hiding is likely to contain new details about the group’s operations,” and “the trove of information [as well as the two ISIS fighters in U.S. custody] could nonetheless shed critical light on how the Islamic State operated, including planning and financial information,” Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt report at the New York Times.

Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said yesterday that he does not know the source of Trump’s information that Baghdadi died “screaming, crying and whimpering.” Speaking at a Pentagon news conference, Milley said that he does not have similar information, but acknowledged that the president had planned to talk to military personnel on the ground who were involved in the raid. Asawin Suebsaeng and Erin Banco report at The Daily Beast.

Kurdish-led forces gave the U.S. key DNA evidence, including Baghdadi’s used underwear and blood, prior to the raid that targeted him Saturday, the leader of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (S.D.F.) Gen. Mazloum Abdi said yesterday in an interview. Abdi added that the intelligence service’s informant, deep in al-Baghdadi’s inner circle, was able to describe a room-by-room layout of the leader’s compound, including the number of guards, floor plan, and tunnels. Richard Engel and Daniel Arkin report at NBC News.

Turkish police today detained three suspected ISIS militants who were allegedly plotting a “sensational” attack in the aftermath of the killing of Baghdadi, Turkey’s state-run news agency said. The AP reports. 

Trump’s decision to remove troops from Syria “upended a 5-year alliance and threw the plans against al-Baghdadi into disarray,” Ben Hubbard and Eric Schmitt report at the New York Times, noting that American officials have acknowledged that the Kurds’ role in locating Baghdadi was “essential” — “more so than all other countries combined.”

Vice President Mike Pence yesterday insisted Trump’s decision to pull troops from northern Syria “had no impact” on the high-level operation that resulted in Baghdadi’s death. Justine Coleman reports at the Hill.

AL-BAGHDADI DEATH: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

A look at where the Islamic State group (ISIS) is likely headed next following the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death is provided by Frank Gardner at the BBC.

With his performance Sunday, Trump missed an opportunity to have a “unifying” moment and quietly demonstrate competent leadership, Luke Hartig argues at Just Security, commenting that, instead, the president “politicized the raid’s aftermath and jeopardized our foreign policy and military operations in the process.”

Autocratic regimes that continue to hold sway in the Middle East are tied to the grievances that Islamic State propagandists “play on” to gain recruits, H. A. Hellyer argues at Foreign Policy, urging us to “consider carefully the conditions that led to [Baghdadi’s] rise and how to ensure that they are prevented from ever arising again in the future.”

TURKEY AND SYRIA

Kurdish YPG forces “have still not fully withdrawn” from an area of land in northeast Syria from which Ankara says they must depart, Turkey’s defense minister was quoted today as saying, hours before the expiry of deadline for their removal, under a deal reached a week ago between the presidents of Turkey and Russia. Reuters reports.

The accord between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “can’t last,” Chris Miller argues at Foreign Policy, predicting that “since neither leader can enforce the terms, the country’s war will wear on.”

The international community now needs to take decisive action to hold ISIS fighters accountable for their crimes in Syria, Matthew Krause comments at Just Security, writing that, “without effective prosecutions, there is a danger of ISIS members going free … [o]r worse, ISIS members with no prospect of criminal trial may be subjected to a more “political” disposition in Syria: extrajudicial killing.”

IRAN

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin vowed yesterday to increase sanctions against Iran, claiming the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” is stopping alleged Iranian aggression in the Middle East. Mnuchin made the remarks during a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called on Washington to “impose additional sanctions” to end what he called Iran’s “plunge for everything” in the region. The AP reports.

“If [President] Trump is serious about stopping an Iranian bomb … he should cancel or suspend nuclear waivers for the Fordow [Fuel Enrichment Plant] and Arak [heavy water reactor] facilities,” Andrea Stricker and Behnam Ben Taleblu argue at Foreign Policy.

CYBERSECURITY, TECHNOLOGY AND PRIVACY

Federal Communications Commission (F.C.C.) Chair Ajit Pai yesterday unveiled a two-part proposal that would prohibit the use of F.C.C. funds for equipment from firms deemed national security threats, including Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The first proposal would “bar U.S. telecom providers from using money from the F.C.C.’s $8.5 billion Universal Service Fund (U.S.F.) to purchase equipment from telecom companies deemed national security threats,” while the second proposal would “require U.S. telecom providers that have used money from the U.S.F. to rip out equipment from designated companies.” Maggie Miller reports at the Hill.

Hundreds of Facebook employees have asked the company to reverse its policy of not fact-checking political advertisements paid for by elected officials or political candidates, calling the controversial rules a betrayal of the social-media giant’s values. In a letter to Facebook C.E.O. Mark Zuckerberg, the employees raised sharp concerns over the company’s policy allowing misinformation in political ads, arguing that exempting candidates’ ads from fact checking “allows politicians to weaponize our platform by targeting people who believe that content posted by political figures is trustworthy.” Mike Isaac reports at the New York Times.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The United States’s Afghan peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad remained in Pakistan today as part of efforts to negotiate an end to Afghanistan’s 18-year war, notwithstanding the fact that President Trump has not indicated any interest in continuing talks with the Taliban. The AP reports.

The U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen is set to meet the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia in Geneva today, ahead of talks tomorrow aimed at “mapping out the war-torn country’s post-conflict political arrangements.” Al Jazeera reports. 

Featured Articles

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo

by

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

by

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 24, 2019

October 24, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 21, 2019

October 21, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 18, 2019

October 18, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 17, 2019

October 17, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 16, 2019

October 16, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 15, 2019

October 15, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 10, 2019

October 10, 2019 by