Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
● United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani
by Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance
● The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too
by Ryan Goodman and Alex Potcovaru
● George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege
by Jean Galbraith and Michel Paradis
● A Dozen Questions for Mike Pompeo
by Sidney Blumenthal
● GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer
by Kel McClanahan
● Trump Views U.S. Taxpayer Dollars As His Personal Checkbook
by Kate Brannen
Open Skies Treaty
● Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance
by Alexandra Bell and Anthony Wier
Syria
● Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation
by Eyal Benvenisti and Eliav Lieblich
ISIS Prosecutions
● “With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts
by Beth Van Schaack and Julia Brooks
Immigration
● Assessing the Legal Landscape of Family Separation in the Immigration Context
by Carrie Cordero, Heidi Li Feldman and Chimène Keitner
Sri Lanka
● Suit Against Sri Lankan Presidential Candidate Rajapaksa Dismissed on Common Law Immunity Grounds
by Beth Van Schaack
United Nations
● National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie