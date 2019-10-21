The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

October 21, 2019

When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani were preparing for their appearances on Sunday morning shows on Sept. 22, the White House was more than a week deep into the Ukraine scandal. Nine days earlier, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff had revealed the existence of a whistleblower complaint, which news outlets soon reported involved President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader. On late Friday afternoon two days before the Sunday morning news shows were set to begin, the country’s three major newspapers reported that President Trump had repeatedly pressed Ukraine’s President during the call to launch an investigation into matters involving Vice President Joe Biden’s son. But was President Trump and Giuliani’s pressure on Ukraine to open an investigation on the 2016 election also tied to Biden?   

When Pompeo insinuated on CBS’s Face the Nation that the swirl of Ukraine-related accusations involved the former Vice President’s “interference” in the 2016 election, many were puzzled. Wasn’t the investigation of Biden supposed to relate to Burisma, and not the 2016 election? Was the reference to the 2016 election just a mental slip on Pompeo’s part or “made up on the spot”? It was hard to believe he lacked discipline in his delivery. It was more likely that he prepared his responses in anticipation of such straightforward questions about Giuliani’s allegations. And Pompeo said it not once, not twice, but thrice in three separate Sunday news shows on the morning of Sept. 22. If one had studied Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s statements in right-wing media outlets and elsewhere, Pompeo’s statements would not have been so surprising.

Giuliani’s months-long effort to press Ukraine to open an investigation into the 2016 election was explicitly and repeatedly connected by Giuliani himself to allegations that the investigation into 2016—not just the one into the Hunter Biden firm—would provide derogatory information on the former Vice President. The probe into the 2016 election would also provide, according to Giuliani, politically damaging information about “the Democrats” and the Democratic National Committee (here, here, here, here, here, here, and here). But let’s just focus for now on the connection to Biden, as it appears to have been a significant part of the plotline for Giuliani all along.

Why is it so important to uncover this part of the plot? Giuiliani’s targeting Biden through Ukraine’s 2016 investigation would be especially significant because it would connect this clear political objective to the strongest evidence of a quid pro quo in the public record involving the withholding of US military aid to Ukraine. On Oct. 17, the President’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney unequivocally admitted that there was a direct quid pro quo between the suspension of military aid and the effort to get Ukraine to investigate the 2016 election (before he later wrote an unconvincing statement trying to undo the political damage). The Wall Street Journal had already reported that the Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland told Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc) of this same quid pro quo back on Aug. 30. Mulvaney’s statement came the same day that Sondland was testifying before the House’s impeachment inquiry.

So what did Giuliani say about the alleged connection to Biden and when did he say it?

On the same day that Pompeo appeared on the three Sunday news shows, Giuliani was also on Fox News Sunday, where the President’s private attorney laid out his theory of the case.

Giuliani’s (unfounded) conspiracy theory is that Biden removed Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and approved the new prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko as part of an effort to “frame” Paul Manafort and the Trump Campaign in the 2016 election. Giuliani asserts (without evidence) that the new Prosecutor dropped a case against an organization that had produced information (in coordination with the Democrats and U.S. officials) to taint Manafort. This conspiracy theory fits in with the overall idea that Russia was not behind the 2016 election interference, but instead the real collusion involved Ukrainian and Democratic operatives. It is worth quoting Giuliani’s statement on Fox News in reference to Biden in full:

I went there as a lawyer defending his client. I — I have known about this for five months. I have been trying to get people to cover this for five months. So, I knew it would be very, very hard to get this out.

And what I’m talking about, this, it’s Ukrainian collusion, which was large, significant, and proven with Hillary Clinton, with the Democratic National Committee, a woman named Chalupa, with the ambassador, with an FBI agent who’s now been hired by George Soros who was funding a lot of it.

When Biden got the prosecutor fired, the new prosecutor, who Biden approved — you don’t get to approve a prosecutor in a foreign country, unless something fishy is going on.

The new prosecutor dropped the case, not just on Biden’s kid and the crooked company that Biden’s kid work for, Burisma. That was done as a matter of record in October of 2016, after the guy got tanked.

He also dropped the case on George Soros’ company called AntAC. AntAC is the company where there’s documentary evidence that they were producing false information about Trump, about Biden. Fusion GPS was there.

Go back and listen to Nellie Ohr’s testimony. Nellie Ohr says that there was a lot of contact between Democrats and the Ukraine.

Full video is here.

Giuliani had, in fact, been referencing this theory for months. Two days after Biden announced his candidacy to replace Trump as president, Giuliani attempted to call attention to “possible conspiracy(collusion)between DNC and Clinton operatives and Ukrainian officials to set up members of the Trump campaign.”

Giuliani had even earlier tied the alleged conspiracy explicitly to Biden. Giuliani wrote in a tweet on March 22 that attention should be paid to “some real collusion between Hillary, Kerry and Biden people colluding with Ukrainian operatives to make money and affect 2016 election.”

Giuliani would sometimes run two ideas together—a Ukrainian investigation into 2016 and Biden’s pressure to replace the prosecutor—because of the overlap between the two conspiracy theories. Giuliani also drove the specific idea that an investigation would show Biden was involved in the 2016 election interference coming out of Ukraine. On Oct. 1, Giuliani wrote in no uncertain terms, Joe’s wide range of corruption included obstructing an investigation of Dem 2016 election interference.”

In an accompanying tweet, a minute apart, Giuliani claimed that “corruption at the highest levels of the Obama administration” involved an “illegal impact from Ukraine on the 2016 election. I was investigating this as an attorney to vindicate my client. It began and was largely done before Biden announced his run for President” (emphasis added).

On Sept. 19, Giuliani had a tumultuous interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. In the rush of his delivery, Giuliani raised his conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election and Biden. “The prosecutor was removed because he was investigating the son, and he was investigating Soros’s charity or whatever the hell it was, AntAC. The new prosecutor that came in dismissed both cases,” Giuiliani said. “If you listen to Joe Biden’s tape, he convicts himself. He says, ‘I told the president of the Ukraine, if you don’t dismiss this guy, you’re not going to get your 1.2 billion dollars.’”

Two days after the Sunday morning shows, Giuliani was back on Fox News, this time in an interview with Laura Ingraham, where he took another opportunity to spell out that the investigation into the 2016 election investigation targeted Biden too.

INGRAHAM: But how are you defending him [Trump] by investigating Biden? How — please spell it out for us.

GIULIANI: Because one of the things that the prosecutor that Biden had fired and then the prosecutor that Biden helped to put in, one of the things they did was to dismiss a case against an organization that was collecting false information about Donald Trump, about Paul Manafort, and feeding it to the Democratic National Committee.

INGRAHAM: OK, that explains it to people. I don’t think people understood that.

Like his reference to “the highest levels of the Obama administration” in connection with Biden, Giuliani has also asserted (without evidence) that the “Obama White House” was involved in other aspects of 2016 election interference. On Sept.29, he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “What the President’s talking about is — however, there is a — load of evidence that the Ukrainians created false information, that they were asked by the Obama White House to do it in January of 2016.” He later added, “This is not about getting Joe Biden in trouble. This is about proving that Donald Trump was framed by the Democrats.” 

Giuliani again repeated aspects of these claims on Sean Hannity’s show on Oct. 2, asserting that Biden was not the target of his search, but became a part of his investigation nonetheless: “I didn’t go looking for Joe Biden. The Ukrainians brought me substantial evidence of Ukrainian collusion with Hillary Clinton, the DNC, George Soros, George Soros’s company. They put it in my lap. They came and gave me a testimony.” How did that supposedly implicate Biden directly? Giuliani stated, “They – the Ukrainian oligarch, Zlochevskyi, didn’t pay millions for Hunter Biden’s non-existent skill. He paid millions to buy the Vice President’s office, and it was a good deal for Zlochevskyi. He got Hunter Biden off the hook. He got Soros’s company out of jeopardy. … If anybody would care to investigate, they could find everything I just said.”

Let’s then return to Secretary Pompeo’s own appearances on Sept. 22. When Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan asked Pompeo about Giuliani’s pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, Pompeo’s response was highly consistent with Giuliani’s allegations that Biden interfered in the 2016 election. Indeed, what Pompeo insinuated about Biden closely tracked what Giuliani had been saying and has been saying ever since. Pompeo also repeatedly mouthed those allegations on Fox News Sunday and ABC’s This Week on the same Sunday morning. 

“BRENNAN: I want to also ask you about Ukraine. The President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is publicly calling for an investigation by the Ukrainian government into Joe Biden, who is, obviously, a– a political opponent of the President. Is it appropriate for the President’s personal attorney to be inserting himself in foreign affairs like this?

POMPEO: If there was election interference that took place by the vice president, I think the American people deserve to know. We– we know there was interference in the 2016 election and if it’s the case that there was something going on with the President or his family that caused a conflict of interest and Vice President Biden behaved in a way that was inconsistent with the way leaders ought to operate, I think the American people deserve to know that.”

Sec. Pompeo on CBS’s Face the Nation, Sept. 22, 2019

“We’re going to see President Zelensky this week. I do hope — I do hope that if Vice President Biden engaged in behavior that was inappropriate, if he had a conflict of interest or entered — or allowed something to take place in Ukraine which may have interfered in our elections in 2016, I do hope that we get to the bottom of that.”

Sec. Pompeo on Fox News Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

America cannot have our elections interfered with. And if that’s what took place there, if there was that kind of activity engaged in by Vice-President Biden, we need to know.”

Sec. Pompeo on ABC’s This Week, Sept. 22, 2019

It is widely understood that finding “dirt” on Biden, one of Trump’s main political opponents in the 2020 election, was a primary objective of Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine. Most have presumed that the investigation into the Burisma firm was the sole means for doing so, and that the pressure on Ukraine to investigate the 2016 election was something separate, even if it was to damage the Democratic party more generally. But the trail left by Giuliani (and Pompeo) clearly shows that getting derogatory information on Biden was a key part of the “other” investigation that Trump and Giuliani pursued. The most egregious form of the quid pro quo involved pressure on Ukraine to open the “2016 investigation” in exchange for U.S. military aid. That Trump-Giuliani deal should be understood as directly linked to trying to interfere in the 2020 election by specifically damaging Biden too.

Photo credit: Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and US Vice President Joe Biden acknowledge the crowd at Riverfront Sports athletic facility on August 15, 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

by

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ryan Goodman

Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Professor of Law at New York University School of Law, former Special Counsel to the General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2015-2016). Follow him on Twitter (@rgoodlaw).

Alex Potcovaru

Program Associate and Special Assistant to the Executive Director of the Reiss Center on Law and Security at NYU School of Law. You can follow him on Twitter @AlexPotcovaru.

Read these related stories next:

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

October 17, 2019 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 17, 2019 by and

10 Questions for Trey Gowdy

October 16, 2019 by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

October 15, 2019 by , and

Whistleblowing in Washington: Lessons Learned and Unlearned

October 14, 2019 by

Campaign Finance Enforcement Is an Essential Component of National Security

October 11, 2019 by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

October 11, 2019 by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

October 10, 2019 by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

October 9, 2019 by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

October 9, 2019 by

The Real Decline of OLC

October 8, 2019 by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

October 7, 2019 by