Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

Ukrainegate
Facts in Play
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow
by Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC)
- Breaking News: Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- “Play Ball”: Why the Panic Over a Trump-Zelenskyy White House Meeting?
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
Congressional Access to Information
- Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses
by Michael Stern (@mls1776)
- Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction
by Austin Evers (@AREvers)
- Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress
by Irvin McCullough (@mcculloughirvin) and Tom Devine
- Getting the Jay Treaty Right on “Executive Privilege”
by Jean Galbraith
Impeachment
- Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment-What Comes Next?
by Harold Hongju Koh
- Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power
by Frank Bowman (@FOBowman3)
- There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security
by Lawrence Friedman and Victor Hansen
Election interference
- Trump Goes Full Putin-Capitulation Inside the Oval Office
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer) and Jake Sullivan
Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)
- Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) and David Peet (@davidcpeet)
Sudan
- Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Immigration
- 51 Former Senior National Security Officials to Supreme Court: Rescinding DACA Was “Arbitrary and Capricious”
by Just Security (@just_security)
Use of Force
Freedom of Expression and Freedom of Information
- Contesting the Legality of Internet Shutdowns
by Samuel Woodhams (@Samuel_Woodhams)
Political Appointments
- For Scientific Integrity in Government, Fix Political Appointments Process
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
Norms Watch
- Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in September 2019
by Edwin Djabatey
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Emily Shire
