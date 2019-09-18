The Early Edition: September 18, 2019

by

September 18, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

U.S. President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski yesterday defended Trump against Democratic allegations of abuse of power during the first congressional hearing to explore possible impeachment of the president. While Lewandowski acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him in 2017 to try to limit the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian election interference inquiry, he also told the panel he did not believe the president had asked him to do anything illegal. Reuters reports.

“Sadly … the country spent over three years and 40 million taxpayer dollars on these investigations … it is now clear the investigation was populated by many Trump haters who had their own agenda — to try and take down a duly elected president of the United States,” Lewandowski said in his opening statement at the contentious hearing which spanned about 5 hours. “As for actual ‘collusion,’ or ‘conspiracy,’ there was none,” he told the House Judiciary Committee; Lewandowski refused to answer questions on the substance of his conversations with Trump outside those already disclosed in the Mueller report. Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney report at POLITICO.

The Committee’s Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) called Lewandowski’s conduct at the hearing “completely unacceptable” and said he was considering seeking to hold him in contempt of Congress. “When you refuse to answer these questions, you are obstructing the work of our committee … you are also proving our point for the American people to see: the president is intent on obstructing our legitimate oversight … you are aiding him in that obstruction,” Nadler told Lewandowski. Olivia Beavers reports at the Hill.

Trump hailed his ex-campaign manager’s “beautiful” remarks in a message sent on Twitter. The BBC reports.

Lewandowski’s hearing “turned into an iconic Trump-era spectacle that served … to show how the White House and its acolytes have made a mockery of the checks and balances of the Washington system,” Stephen Collins writes in an analysis at CNN, commenting that after hours of cross-examination, “Democrats were left with a conundrum: how to use televised hearings to tease out damning passages of the Mueller report when Trump and his gang are determined to turn them into a circus.”

The TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

U.S. President Trump yesterday listed five possible replacements for recently fired national security adviser John Bolton. The candidates Trump said he was considering include Maj. Gen. Ricky Waddell — principal military adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former deputy national security adviser to Trump — and Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, retired officer and national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, as well as U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien, former chief of staff to Bolton Fred Fleitz, and undersecretary of energy for nuclear security Lisa Gordon-Hagerty. Anna Gearan reports at the Washington Post.

The Trump administration yesterday fired the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security John Mitnick, the latest high-profile departure as the White House continues to exert pressure on the agency’s immigration agenda. An administration official suggested Mitnick would be replaced by Chad Mizelle, an associate counsel to the president, however a Department of Homeland Security official said later that Joseph Maher, the department’s principal deputy general counsel, would fill the position. Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Maggie Haberman report at the New York Times.

The House yesterday voted 198-219 against a Republican motion on diverting military construction funding to build Trump’s border wall as the chamber moved to officially begin negotiations with the Senate on the annual defense policy bill. Rebecca Kheel reports at the Hill.

A breakdown of the Trump administration’s new terror financing executive order, including what the order does and why it was considered necessary, is provided at Just Security by former director of the C.T. Finance and Designations Office at State Jason M. Blazakis.

WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT

Acting Director of National Intelligence (D.N.I.) Joseph Maguire will not comply with a House Intelligence Committee subpoena for testimony relating to a whistleblower’s report of “serious misconduct,” Maguire’s general counsel Jason Klitenic informed House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in a letter yesterday. Klitenic said the director was “not available on such short notice” to appear tomorrow at a hearing as Schiff requested. Karoun Demirjian reports at the Washington Post.

Klitenic argued in the letter that Maguire had complied with the whistleblower statute governing his agency in blocking the transmission of the complaint to Congress. The general counsel insisted that the complaint did not meet the legal definition of an “urgent concern” that must be turned over to the congressional oversight committee, writing that “only allegations relating to the funding, administration or operation of an intelligence agency meet that requirement.” Kyle Cheney reports at POLITICO.

A detailed look at the issues at play with the whistleblower complaint being withheld from Congress by the D.N.I. is provided in a Q&A by Kel McClanahan at Just Security.

SAUDI OIL SITE ATTACKS

The U.S. has reportedly identified locations in Iran from which drones and cruise missiles were launched against major Saudi oil facilities on Saturday. U.S. officials familiar with the latest intelligence told reporters that the attacks originated from southern Iran, at the northern end of the Persian Gulf. Reuters reports.

Saudi military forces and their air defenses failed to detect the drones and missiles because they were focused on the kingdom’s southern border, to prevent attacks from Yemen, the officials explained. Observers have questioned the extent of the protection Riyadh’s outreach to the U.S. for weapons has bought it. Adam Taylor reports at the Washington Post.

A senior U.S. official yesterday appealed for a U.N. Security Council response to Saturday’s attacks, but it was not clear what action the official sought, as diplomats believe Russia and China — which are council veto powers — are likely to protect Iran. Reuters reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to the Persian Gulf yesterday as part of a spur-of-the-moment trip to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss a response to Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, as Iran’s supreme leader ruled out any direct talks with the U.S.. In a speech in Washington, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence repeated President Trump’s words, saying: “we don’t want war with anybody but the United States is prepared … we’re locked and loaded and we’re ready to defend our interests and allies in the region, make no mistake about it.” AFP reports.

IRAN

U.S. President Trump yesterday lashed out at close ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after the Republican criticized the president’s past approach to Iran, arguing Tehran viewed it as a “sign of weakness.” “No Lindsey, it was a sign of strength that some people just don’t understand!” Trump hit back in a message sent on Twitter after Graham earlier in the day called on the president to take a more decisive stance against Iran. Erin Banco and Asawin Suebsaeng report at The Daily Beast.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today U.S. claims that Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil sites were aimed at “increasing pressure on Tehran,” state media reported. “While exerting psychological and economic pressure on the Iranian people [through sanctions], they want to impose maximum … pressure on Iran through slander … meanwhile, no one believes these accusations,” Rouhani was quoted as saying. Reuters reports.

Iran held talks on “the latest developments in Afghanistan” with four members of a Taliban delegation, its Foreign Ministry said yesterday, a week after peace talks between the U.S. and the insurgents collapsed. Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen confirmed the meeting took place on Sept. 9. Al Jazeera reports.

“If Trump tries to gather a coalition to impose diplomatic penalties, tighten sanctions to further choke off Iranian oil exports or retaliate with a military or cyberstrike, he may discover that … he is largely alone,” David E. Singer argues at the New York Times, commenting that “for a president with a loose relationship with the facts and poisonous relationships with allies … Trump may struggle to prove the administration’s case that Iran was behind the strike and rally the world to respond.”

“With no international support, no strategy and no good options … the American president finds himself in a weak position,” Brett Bruen argues at NBC, commenting that “Trump has alienated key allies by unilaterally pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposing sanctions.”

AFGHANISTAN

A suicide bomber attacked a government building in eastern Afghanistan today, according to an Afghan official who was unable to immediately provide information on casualties. The AP reports.

The death toll from two separate Taliban suicide bomb attacks yesterday has risen to 48, making it the deadliest day for civilians in Afghanistan since U.S.-Taliban peace talks collapsed Sept. 8. 26 people died in an attack in Parwan province, north of the capital Kabul, during an election rally where President Ashraf Ghani was due to speak, while a second blast, near the U.S. embassy in central Kabul, killed 22 people. Pamela Constable and Susannah George report at the Washington Post.

The Pentagon yesterday identified the U.S. service member that was killed in action a day prior in Afghanistan as Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin. Ellen Mitchell reports at the Hill.

The Taliban told media outlet B.B.C. during an exclusive interview that their “doors are open” should U.S. President Trump wish to continue peace talks in the future. Chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said negotiation remained “the only way for peace in Afghanistan.” The BBC reports. 

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Votes are being counted this morning following yesterday’s repeat election in Israel, Lili Bayer reports at POLITICO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promises to annex the West Bank would undermine Israel’s security and destabilize its eastern neighbor Jordan, Albert B. Wolf argues at Foreign Policy.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

At least 10 Iran-backed fighters were killed after an unknown aircraft attacked a weapons depot belonging to Iranian-backed paramilitary forces in an eastern town near the Iraqi border early yesterday, security officials said. The attack took place in Al Bukamal, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour. Al Jazeera reports.

One of the accused conspirators in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was secretly recorded at Guantánamo confessing he moved most of the money that funded the hijackers who killed almost 3,000 people 18 years ago, according to transcripts presented by prosecutors in a pretrial hearing yesterday. Carol Rosenberg reports at the New York Times.

A group of five human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn the Chinese government’s detention of more than a million Muslims in the Xinjiang region and call for the “immediate closure” of government detention camps. In a letter to Guterres released yesterday, the organizations argued these actions would be an important step to addressing “one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.” Edith M. Lederer reports at the AP.

The U.S. government unveiled its plans yesterday to increase foreign investment oversight, including a proposal to allow the blocking of some foreign purchases of real estate within 100 miles of military bases. Reuters reports.

The F.B.I. and other federal departments and agencies are engaging in potentially illegal surveillance activities in violation of the U.S. Constitution, Patrick Eddington argues at Just Security, as yesterday marked the 232nd anniversary of its signing. 

The Department of Justice (D.O.J.)’s antitrust division chief Makan Delrahim said yesterday that its investigation into “market-leading online platforms” were a “priority” that could result in either “law enforcement or policy options as solutions.” The antitrust panel is investigating allegations that tech giants, such as Google or Amazon, engage in anticompetitive practices. Reuters reports. 

Featured Articles

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 9-13)

by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: September 17, 2019

September 17, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 13, 2019

September 13, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 12, 2019

September 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 11, 2019

September 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 10, 2019

September 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 6, 2019

September 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 5, 2019

September 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 4, 2019

September 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 3, 2019

September 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019 by