How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

September 4, 2019

Emboldened by preliminary court victories on the border wall and under pressure to deliver on a key promise headed into the 2020 elections, the Trump Administration on Tuesday announced its intent to proceed with the next steps in building the border wall through national emergency authorities. In a letter to congressional leadership, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper outlined the contours of his plan to fund $3.6 billion of the border wall, with approximately $1.8 billion coming from “deferred military construction projects outside of the United States,” and the remaining half relying on “deferred military construction projects located in the United States (including U.S. territories).” The Department declined to specify at this time which projects will be raided to fund the wall. But in the coming days, as members of Congress and foreign embassies are notified of the spending cuts, we will have a full accounting of the military construction projects that will be cut – and just how politically complicated this will be on the Hill.

In February, as the Senate was considering a resolution opposing the President’s emergency declaration, I wrote that the outcome could hinge on the politics of military construction, and particularly the votes of 14 key Republican senators from military construction oversight committees. Several of these senators have substantial military construction projects and large populations of military voters in their home states. I wrote that the senators faced three unenviable choices – (1) oppose the President and face potential political backlash from Trump’s base; (2) support the President and negotiate with the administration so that their specific projects would be protected; or (3) support the President and bet that some combination of courts, bureaucratic inertia, or new elections would run out the clock.

Fast forward just over six months and the politics have only become more fraught and the political pathway narrower. Several of the senators I identified – including three of the eight Republican military construction appropriators (Marco Rubio, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins) – broke ranks with the President and voted with Democrats in opposing the emergency declaration. All told, 12 Republicans joined a united bloc of Democrats in supporting the resolution. But President Trump vetoed the resolution, and a House vote to override the veto fell far short of the required two-thirds majority.

The third option I laid out – run out the clock – also appears less viable than it once did. With the Supreme Court recently allowing the administration to continue with spending $2.5 billion in military funds (the non-military construction component) on the border wall while court proceedings continue, the prospects for a judicial stoppage preventing DOD from spending on the wall appear less likely than they once did. And with the President eager to deliver on a key campaign promise before November next year, the White House will likely plow through any bureaucratic inertia that impedes his progress.

This leaves most senators with the second option – negotiate to save their projects. Undoubtedly, senators have been lobbying DOD over the past six months, and recently-confirmed Secretary Mark Esper, a longtime Hill staffer and lobbyist, will be acutely aware of the politics involved in reallocating military construction funds. Indeed, the details provided so far suggest an effort to lower the political costs. While we won’t have the full picture from the Department for several days, we can read between the lines to reach several early assessments of what might come and how the administration and Congress might navigate the fraught politics around these spending cuts.

First, we are probably unlikely to see a clear case of political favoritism in the list of projects to be cut. If the administration is seen as playing political favorites, it could complicate its ongoing defense of legal challenges to the wall expenditures and create blowback among the service members and their families – a strongly Trump-aligned constituency – over playing politics with military livelihoods.

Second, the Department has vowed that it will not cut family housing or military barracks, a nod to taking care of the troops’ most basic needs but also likely a way to ensure that the military voting bloc feels less of the direct impact.

Third, it’s also clear that the administration intends to inflict much of the pain overseas rather than at home. With half of the funds coming from overseas projects – much of which Trump probably sees as evidence of U.S. overinvestment abroad anyway – there is likely to be less political backlash in the communities Trump needs in 2020.

Fourth, with Esper’s parenthetical that funds could be taken from projects in U.S. territories, the administration seems to be signaling that military construction projects in places like Guam – an island with 164,000 inhabitants and no representative in Congress – could be on the table. This, too, would dampen the political fallout for key members.

Fifth, the administration seems to be focused on diffusing the pain as much as possible, by pulling $1.8 billion from 127 different projects. However, with an average cut of $14.2 million per project, it remains to be seen whether this will be broad enough or whether key communities will acutely feel the loss of tens of millions of dollars. One downside of this diffusion strategy is that many more oxen will get cut even if not gored.

Finally, the Pentagon seems to be providing members an out – by asking for Congress to “backfill” the funds he is allocating to these projects. This, of course, amounts to basically a backdoor to funding the President’s initial request and is likely to be met with staunch public resistance by congressional Democrats. As Politico reports, “The move is also expected to draw ire of Republicans — at least privately.” But for GOP senators, it could be a way to save face back home and support a president who may still enact revenge in 2020 on those accused of disloyalty to his agenda.

Any way you look at it, the politics of military construction will remain the under-the-radar force that drives much of the final outcome on President Trump’s border wall.

 

Photo credit: en. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) (L) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) share an elevator as they head for the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol October 02, 2018. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug. 26-30)

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Read these related stories next:

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

August 29, 2019 by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

August 23, 2019 by

Border Agents’ Secret Facebook Group Highlights Social Media Vetting Risks for Immigrants

August 1, 2019 by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

July 30, 2019 by

Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints

July 30, 2019 by

Trump Builds Support for Border Wall on the Backs of Women

July 23, 2019 by and

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

July 18, 2019 by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

July 16, 2019 by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

July 15, 2019 by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

July 10, 2019 by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

July 1, 2019 by

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

June 19, 2019 by