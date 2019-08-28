“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

August 28, 2019

A mass shooting by a white supremacist in El Paso that killed 22 people has renewed calls to enlarge the government’s powers to prosecute “domestic terrorism.” Two similar bills introduced by Sen. Martha McSally (R – AZ) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D – CA) would allow federal prosecutors to charge a “domestic terrorism” offense for murders, assaults and property crimes carried out with the intent to intimidate or coerce civilian populations or influence government policy. It would also criminalize providing support – such as money, transportation, equipment, or training – to these crimes. While these proposals may be well-intentioned, they are likely to be ineffective because they misdiagnose the underlying problem. There is no lack of legal authority to investigate or prosecute perpetrators, but rather a lack of will and focus to do so. Moreover, these proposals would dangerously expand the definition of “terrorism” to include crimes that involve property destruction and threats, which could, especially in the current enforcement climate, harm political protests and advocacy protected by the First Amendment.

Proponents of these proposals, many of whom are former law enforcement officials, make two main arguments: that a new domestic terrorism statute would allow the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to catch perpetrators before they are able to carry out an attack, and that formal charges of “domestic terrorism” would demonstrate that the government treats white supremacists with the same seriousness that it treats those associated with ISIS or other groups overseas. Neither is convincing.

First, as laid out in a Brennan Center report on the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Attorney General Guidelines for Domestic Investigations, the FBI can already open investigations based on next to nothing. FBI agents, without even a supervisor’s sign off, are authorized to conduct “assessments” without suspicion of criminal activity. As part of an assessment, agents can recruit covert informants, track a person’s public movements, and search private and commercial databases for information. The only constraint is that they must have an “authorized purpose” and a “clearly defined objective,” a requirement that has been interpreted broadly (in our view, too broadly) in investigating Muslims, but surely also covers proactively stopping planned killings of African Americans, Jews, and Latinos. The FBI can go further if it receives an allegation that a crime is being planned, opening a “preliminary investigation” to trace phone numbers, use grand jury subpoenas to get financial and internet records, conduct undercover operations and monitor private conversations with the informant’s consent. No new domestic terrorism statute is needed for the FBI to use these authorities, and there are indications that it has started doing so in cases involving white supremacists, as recent arrests illustrate.

Moreover, as set out in another Brennan Center report, Wrong Priorities on Fighting Terrorism, a multitude of existing laws already allow the federal government to formally investigate white supremacist attacks as domestic terrorism, even if those crimes are eventually prosecuted as murders, hate crimes or something else. Indeed, FBI policy requires it to open a domestic terrorism investigation in hate crime cases where a subject is linked to a white supremacist group. The choice of label is important because it affects how the FBI allocates resources, including how it staffs agents: the FBI treats countering terrorism as its top priority, yet civil rights violations like hate crimes only rank fifth out of eight mission priorities.

In many cases, the FBI has simply chosen to treat white supremacist violence as a hate crime even when it fits the definition of domestic terrorism. For example, both Dylann Roof’s murder of nine African Americans in a South Carolina church and James Fields’s killing of Heather Heyer at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia were investigated as civil rights matters rather than as terrorism, even though both were aimed at intimidating a civilian population. On the civil rights front – where prosecutions are likely to take the form of hate crimes charges – the Justice Department has an anemic record. Victim surveys indicate that about 250,000 hate crimes happen yearly, but studies estimate that the federal government prosecuted less than 40 of them a year between 2009 and 2016.

A new domestic terrorism law won’t fix this attention deficit. Only concerted pressure from Congress and the public to properly target violent white supremacists will force the FBI to do its job.

But a new domestic terrorism statute will undoubtedly magnify the impact of existing enforcement disparities, raising serious civil rights and liberties concerns. While members of Congress may be thinking about targeting white supremacists with these new bills, the FBI’s enforcement priorities will drive who actually gets investigated and prosecuted. Less than 15 years ago, the FBI called “ecoterrorists” – who haven’t killed anyone in the United States – the foremost domestic problem. Most recently, it has focused attention on the fictitious threat of “black identity extremists,” as a means of targeting people protesting police violence against minority communities.

The Schiff proposal tries to safeguard against such manipulation, but its requirements are far too weak.  For example, it would require the Attorney General to sign off on these prosecutions, which provides little reassurance given the increasing politicization of the Justice Department. (Schiff himself has called Attorney General Bill Barr the “second-most dangerous man in the country.”) The Schiff bill would also require the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an executive branch watchdog, to consult with Congress and issue a report to the public on civil liberties issues stemming from investigations and prosecution under a new law. But it wouldn’t be due until four years – a whole presidential term – after the law took effect. Moreover, if there’s anything we can be sure about, it’s that new laws to fight terrorism are tough to roll back once they’re on the books, even if they’re later found to be ineffective or constitutionally problematic.

The proposed laws also would dangerously broaden the definition of terrorism. The intent requirement – “seeking to intimidate or coerce civilian populations” – can easily be twisted to cover protestors or activists, especially when it comes to property damage. In the wake of El Paso, prominent U.S. Senators and the president have already sought to deflect attention from white supremacists by branding anti-fascist protestors as domestic terrorists. During protests following the 2017 presidential inauguration, the DOJ tried to use anti-rioting laws to prosecute over 200 people who were near places where cars were damaged and windows were shattered. The new bills would risk branding such protestors as terrorists.

Instead of a new law, what we need is a more robust accounting of white supremacist violence, and an appropriate focus on it. While the McSally proposal requires the DOJ, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security to give Congress and the public more information about domestic terrorism investigations and prosecutions, it does not go far enough. The bill requires a lookback report from 1995 to the present on the number of domestic terrorism incidents and the deaths and injuries resulting from them, but it doesn’t require details about the perpetrators or organizations involved, preventing an accounting of white supremacist violence. Since the FBI has long labeled most white supremacist violence as hate crimes or gang crimes rather than domestic terrorism, this historical data will present a skewed picture. Dylann Roof’s rampage and Heather Heyer’s murder, for example, would likely be excluded from such an accounting. The bill does a little better with annual forward-looking reports, which must also contain “a detailed explanation of each [domestic terrorism] incident.” But it doesn’t require the disclosure of the policy decisions that inform enforcement priorities or any information on how the FBI categorizes and classifies cases, which is critical to understanding who the FBI is targeting under its substantial counter-terrorism authorities. In contrast, the Domestic Terrorism DATA Act introduced by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D- MS) contains far more granular reporting provisions, which would actually give Congress more of the tools it needs to formulate effective and rights-respecting policies to address white supremacist violence.

Every first-year lawyer is told that hard cases make bad law. We agree that our nation’s law enforcement community needs to make addressing white supremacist violence a priority, and that Congress should ensure that happens.  However, we need to avoid going down a path that will not make minority communities any safer, but instead further open the door to discriminatory targeting.

 

IMAGE: People pray and pay their respects at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart (background) in El Paso, Texas, on August 6, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 19-23)

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Harsha Panduranga

Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security program - Follow him on Twitter (@harshwords222).

Faiza Patel

Co-Director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, Former Senior Policy Officer at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@FaizaPatelBCJ).

Read these related stories next:

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

August 21, 2019 by

To Avoid Future “El Pasos” and “Daytons,” It’s Time to Invest in Prevention

August 7, 2019 by and

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

August 1, 2019 by

Why the Ghost Keys ‘Solution’ to Encryption is No Solution

July 18, 2019 by

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

June 19, 2019 by

Finding the Federal Data on Domestic Terrorism

May 31, 2019 by

Barr the Redactor?

April 6, 2019 by

A Public-Health Approach to Countering Violent Extremism

April 3, 2019 by

Sizing Up Facebook’s New Disclosures About the Christchurch Shooting

March 21, 2019 by

New Zealand Attacks: A Wake-Up Call to Counter Far-Right Extremist Violence

March 15, 2019 by and

EXCLUSIVE: FBI’s War Crimes Unit on the Chopping Block

February 10, 2019 by

Why New Laws Aren’t Needed to Take Domestic Terrorism More Seriously

December 14, 2018 by