Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 5-16)

Impeachment and Post-Presidential Indictment
- Fred Wertheimer, The Trump Impeachment Process Began on March 4
- Conor Shaw (@ConorMarcusShaw), Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?
International Humanitarian Law: Use of Force, Proportionality, and Civilian Casualties
- Ambassador Robert Ford and Carolyn O’Connor, U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria
- Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig) and Stephen Tankel (@StephenTankel), The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order
- Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig) and Stephen Tankel (@StephenTankel), The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice
- Kenneth Watkin, Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?
- Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig) and Stephen Tankel (@StephenTankel), The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force
The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare
- Michael W. Meier, Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare
Cyberattacks
- Sam Kleiner and Ambassador (ret.) Lee Wolosky, Time for a Cyber-Attack Exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act
Data Privacy and Fighting Disinformation
- Alex Campbell, How Data Privacy Laws Can Fight Fake News
Domestic Extremist Violence
- Stevan Weine and Eric Rosand (@RosandEric), To Avoid Future “El Pasos” and “Daytons,” It’s Time to Invest in Prevention
2020 Election and Preventing Mass Atrocities
Director of National Intelligence Nomination
- Katrina Mulligan (@NatSecMulligan), Trump’s DNI Pick Would Brief Dem Nominee Ahead of 2020
UN Security Council
- Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF), A Post-Mortem on UN Security Council Resolution 2482 on Organized Crime and Counter-Terrorism
