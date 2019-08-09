Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

August 9, 2019

The Army and the Marine Corps just released its newest publication, The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare (Army Field Manual (FM) 6-27/Marine Corps Tactical Publication (MCTP) 11-10C) [hereinafter FM 6-27]. Over 20 years in making, it replaces the widely recognized FM 27-10, The Law of Land Warfare, published in 1956. FM 6-27 provides operational and legal practitioners of the Army and Marine Corps an invaluable tool to help guide land forces in conducting disciplined military operations in accordance with the Law of Armed Conflict (LOAC).

FM 6-27 is an important resource that will assist in developing other doctrine, tactical practices, and training in a manner easily understood by individual Soldiers and Marines. That clarity will contribute to increased and more timely compliance with LOAC, the part of international law that regulates the conduct of hostilities and the protection of war victims.

Specifically, FM 6-27 provides guidance to Soldiers and Marines on the doctrine and practice related to customary and treaty law applicable to the conduct of warfare on land and to relationships between opposing belligerents, in order to train and prepare for combat operations. The principal audience for FM 6-27 is Army and Marine Corps commanders as well as Army and Marine Corps judge advocates. Commanders and staffs of Army and Marine Corps headquarters serving as joint task force or multinational headquarters will still need to refer to applicable joint or multinational doctrine. FM 6-27 is an official publication of the U.S. Army and a referenced publication for the U.S. Marine Corps, and is tailored to land forces. Thus, it does not necessarily reflect the views of, nor does it apply to, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, or the Department of Defense (DOD) as a whole.

While FM 6-27 is designed to be a useful tool for its intended audience, the Department of Defense Law of War Manual (June 2015, updated December 2016) remains the authoritative statement on the law of war for the Department of Defense (see DOD Directive 2311.01E, DOD Law of War Program). FM 6-27 is not intended to replace or compete with the DOD Law of War Manual, although the topics addressed in FM 6-27 are also addressed in the Manual. In the event of a conflict or discrepancy regarding the legal standards in FM 6-27 and the DOD Law of War Manual, the latter takes precedence. If an apparent conflict or discrepancy is found, it is likely due to FM 6-27’s efforts to provide clear and concise guidance to Commanders and legal practitioners by describing legal concepts more generally rather than exhaustively as found the DOD Law of War Manual.

Where FM 27-10 often merely restated a rule from the Geneva Conventions, FM 6-27 provides explanation and guidance of the various rules and principles. FM 6-27 does this by drawing from treaties to which the United States is a party, customary international law, the DOD Law of War Manual, and other references describing long-standing U.S. military practice. It also draws from the first comprehensive U.S. military regulation of LOAC, prepared by Professor Francis Lieber, and approved by President Lincoln in April 1863 in General Orders Number 100. Similar to the way Francis Lieber outlined the basic LOAC principles as he saw them at the time, the basic LOAC rules and principles applicable to Soldiers and Marines today can be summarized by the following basic Soldier’s Rules (see AR 350-1)/Marine Corps Basic Principles (see MCO 3300.4A), developed by Army and Marine judge advocates to train Soldiers and Marines to conform to LOAC standards applicable in all military operations:

  • Fight only enemy combatants.
  • Do not harm enemies who surrender. Disarm the enemy and turn them over to your superiors.
  • Do not kill or torture enemy prisoners of war or other detainees.
  • Collect and care for the wounded, whether friend or foe.
  • Do not attack medical personnel, facilities, or equipment.
  • Destroy no more than the mission requires.
  • Treat all civilians humanely.
  • Do not steal. Respect private property and possessions.
  • Do your best to prevent violations of the law of war.
  • Report all violations of the law of war to your superiors.

FM 6-27 provides more detailed guidance than what is provided for in the Soldier’s Rules/Basic Principles, but it does not go into the extensive detail of the DOD Law of War Manual.

FM 6-27 follows the general format of the now superseded FM 27-10 and consists of eight chapters: (1) Basic Principles of LOAC; (2) Conduct of Hostilities; (3) Prisoners of War and Other Detainees; (4) Sick and Wounded; (5) Civilians; (6) Occupation; (7) Non-hostile Relations Between Belligerents; and (8) War Crimes and Enforcement of LOAC.

For ready and easy reference during training and operations where internet access may not be available, FM 6-27 will be published in hard copy, in addition to being available online. As noted above, FM 6-27 is a project that has spanned over 20 years. As such, it involved the efforts of many dedicated judge advocates, Soldiers, Marines, and civilian employees. Though their names will not be found anywhere in FM 6-27, this project would never have been successfully completed without their significant contributions.

Note: This article is written in the author’s personal capacity and does not necessarily reflect the views of the United States Army or Department of Defense.

IMAGE: KABUL, AFGHANISTAN: American Army members deployed for Mission Resolute Support take part in an end of tour medal ceremony at RS Headquarters on September 4, 2017 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Summer Slowdown at Just Security

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 29-August 2)

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 22-26)

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

by

Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Michael W. Meier

Senior civilian adviser to the Army Judge Advocate General on matters related to the Law of Armed Conflict; previously served as an Attorney-Adviser with the Office of the Legal Adviser for Political-Military Affairs, U.S. Department of State, from June 2009 until June 2016.

Read these related stories next:

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

July 31, 2019 by

The U.S. Military Is Increasingly Politicized. Active-Duty Personnel Need to Prepare.

July 25, 2019 by

One Key Instrument to Confront China and Climate Change

July 8, 2019 by and

Acting or Not, the Play’s The Thing

July 2, 2019 by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

June 11, 2019 by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

May 29, 2019 by

Remarks by Defense Dept General Counsel Paul C. Ney Jr. on the Law of War

May 28, 2019 by

Trump’s Preference for Acting Officials Puts National Security at Risk

May 20, 2019 by and

‘Flying Ginsu’ Missile Won’t Resolve U.S. Targeted Killing Controversy

May 16, 2019 by

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

May 10, 2019 by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

May 2, 2019 by and

New Pentagon Report Significantly Undercounts Civilian Casualties

May 2, 2019 by