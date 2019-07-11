The Distorter-in-Chief is Hosting a Summit on Distortion on Social Media

by

July 11, 2019

Even by President Donald Trump’s standards, Thursday will be a wacky day at the White House. As CNN has reported, “the White House has requested the presence of far-right internet personalities and trolls, some of whom have pushed conspiracy theories, lies and misinformation.” The occasion? It’s Trump’s “Social Media Summit,” and invitations to the White House’s East Room came from the president himself.

Despite the event’s name, the Washington Post reports that Trump hasn’t actually invited any major social media companies. This isn’t a summit of social media but instead a summit about social media—and, in particular, an invitation for those on the extreme right to rail against what they claim is the political bias of companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter.

It would be astonishing enough for Trump to host, at the White House no less, a gathering replete with racists and conspiracy peddlers. In doing so, he is clearly giving the disinformation and hate that they spread online the imprimatur of the president of the United States. Second, actual research—such as a recent study by the not-for-profit Media Matters—shows that claims of anti-conservative bias on social media are simply unfounded.

But, here’s what makes this gathering particularly astounding: Just two days before its occurrence, a federal appeals court ruled that there is a distortion of dialogue occurring on social media. Moreover, the court found the distortion to be political in nature. Further still, the court held the distortion rises to the level of a constitutional violation.

The source of that very real distortion on social media? Donald Trump.

In a landmark opinion, the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held on Tuesday that Trump’s blocking of unwanted voices on the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account violated the Constitution. More specifically, the court found that Trump’s use of his Twitter page created a public forum in which the First Amendment prohibits him from selectively blocking critics of him and his policies—as he acknowledged doing early in the litigation. (Full disclosure: My colleagues at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and I filed an amicus brief on behalf of leading First Amendment scholars urging this result.)

In other words, a federal appeals court just held that, by allowing the voices he likes but silencing unwanted ones, Trump has been distorting dialogue on social media, in contravention of the constitutional guarantee of free speech. No sooner had the court issued its ruling than Trump’s Justice Department said that it was “exploring possible next steps,” an indication that Trump might continue to fight the case rather than simply accept the ruling.

If Trump really cared about addressing the distortion of dialogue on social media, his next step would be obvious: He’d accept the Second Circuit’s unanimous decision, unblock the many people he’s blocked on Twitter who aren’t named plaintiffs in the case, and commit to something that is the responsibility of every president in the first place—abiding by the First Amendment. Instead, he’s using the White House to host a gripe session among right-wing extremists who insist—contrary to the evidence—that tech companies are treating them unfairly, without even inviting the tech companies themselves.

This is all part of a challenge bigger than the particular case decided by the Second Circuit and bigger than whatever complaints of alleged bias will be discussed at the White House summit. It’s the challenge created by a president who is, himself, intent on using the Internet to distort dialogue and disseminate disinformation. Indeed, Trump’s willingness to do exactly that was underscored on the very day of the Second Circuit’s ruling, as Yahoo News published an extensive investigation detailing how the conspiracy theory about the death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in Washington, D.C., during a botched robbery in the summer of 2016, began with Russian intelligence agents planting a story that he’d been assassinated. As the report explains, this completely unfounded story “was later promoted from inside President Trump’s White House.” That finding is reminiscent of the extensive documentation in Volume I of the Mueller Report of aggressive amplification of Russian-promoted disinformation by Trump’s closest advisers during the 2016 campaign.

By pushing Russian-planted disinformation and indulging America’s own conspiracy theorists, Trump is doing the opposite of what he claims to be attempting with the Social Media Summit: He’s actively distorting political dialogue online and ultimately elsewhere, as well. And dealing with a president who’s not only failing to fight disinformation online, but actually spreading it, is an unprecedented challenge for the American people and American democracy.

For now, Trump’s choice should be simple: Rather than rail against what the tech companies are supposedly doing, he should bring his own online activities in line with the requirements of the First Amendment. When it comes to the real source of distortion on social media, he’d be wise to heed Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, in which Cassius—concerned about an overbearing head of state—warned Brutus: “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves.” 

Featured Articles

Now is the Time to Repeal the 2002 AUMF

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Joshua Geltzer

Founding Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Legal Advisor to the National Security Council, and former Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Department of Justice. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@jgeltzer).

Read these related stories next:

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

June 19, 2019 by

Balancing the Law and Reporting: Reflections on the Assange Indictment and What It Means for Journalists

June 12, 2019 by

L’Affaire d’Assange: Why His Extradition May Be Blocked

June 7, 2019 by

Persecution of Human Rights Defenders on Social Media: What to Do About It

June 6, 2019 by and

Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

June 4, 2019 by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

May 29, 2019 by

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

May 23, 2019 by

Why the Christchurch Call to Remove Online Terror Content Triggers Free Speech Concerns

May 20, 2019 by

Christchurch Calls and Washington Isn’t Answering

May 17, 2019 by

Trump’s `Fake News’ Tirades Embolden Arab Leaders’ Crackdowns

May 3, 2019 by

CBP’s New Social Media Surveillance: A Threat to Free Speech and Privacy

April 26, 2019 by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

April 17, 2019 by