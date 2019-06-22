Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (June 17-21)

U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Brian Egan and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law
- Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), and Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig), Asking the Right Question on Iran, Al-Qaeda and the AUMF
- Laura Rozen (@LRozen) and Just Security, The State of Play with US-Iran and How We Got Here: Q&A with Laura Rozen
Cyber (US-Russia):
- Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw), U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?
Impeachment
- Sidney Blumenthal, Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020
Surveillance
- Linda Moon, Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance
- Caroline Wilson Palow, When Constitutional Law and Government Hacking Collide: A Landmark U.K. Ruling Is Relevant on Both Sides of the Pond
China, Racial Discrimination, and Scientific Community (Uyghurs)
- Mark Munsterhjelm, Scientists Are Aiding Apartheid in China
Election Interference
- Kate Martin, Congress, Don’t Get Distracted: New Laws Aren’t Needed to Make It a Crime to Accept Foreign Election Help
US Domestic Law on Accountability for Atrocity Crimes
- Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack), Tom Lantos Commission: Enhancing U.S. Ability to Pursue Accountability for Atrocities
