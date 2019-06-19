Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

June 19, 2019

Throughout his campaign and now his presidency, historians have drawn parallels between President Trump’s treatment of the news media and the Nixon White House’s efforts to influence coverage in its favor during Watergate.

In yet another eerie echo of that grim chapter in history, reports surfaced in March that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had compiled a watchlist and dossiers to monitor and target journalists covering migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as activists and lawyers who frequently interact with them.

Now, CBP has confirmed in a letter that it collaborated with the Mexican government and other law enforcement agencies to collect information about these individuals because the Mexican Federal Police identified them as “possibly assisting migrants in crossing the border illegally and/or as having some level of participation in the violent incursion events.”

There is much we don’t know about the CBP dossiers, but even still, their creation may violate the Privacy Act of 1974 — passed in the wake of Watergate and revelations of “White House enemies lists” and secret government surveillance programs — which generally prohibits the government from collecting detailed records on a person based on an individual’s exercise of First Amendment rights.

Revelations of domestic surveillance of journalists and others exercising First Amendment rights were in the minds of lawmakers considering the Privacy Act prior to its passage. One example was the FBI’s COINTELPRO, a secret program in which the FBI targeted various political organizations that it deemed “subversive.” Using information gathered through illegal surveillance of individuals, agents were directed to harass, intimidate, and discredit the leaders of the targeted groups.

The program ended in 1971 after activists broke into an FBI office in Media, Pennsylvania, and leaked COINTELPRO dossiers to The Washington Post. In a supreme bit of irony, noise from the “fight of the century” between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali — himself a COINTELPRO target — provided cover for the break-in.

Around the same time, investigative reporters revealed that the CIA had been monitoring and maintaining files on groups like the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a prominent civil rights organization. The program was code-named “Operation CHAOS,” and it also targeted the press, including Ramparts magazine, the predecessor to publications like Mother Jones and Rolling Stone.

A 1975 presidential inquiry known as the Rockefeller Commission found the CIA’s domestic spying was in violation of its authorizing statute. The commission’s report exposed a CIA index of more than 7 million names, about 115,000 of whom were believed to be U.S. citizens. The CIA also created at least 57,000 dossiers on American citizens, most of whom were not connected to foreign intelligence activities.

Finally, there was Project Minaret, a National Security Agency (NSA) program that maintained a watchlist and tapped the overseas communications of prominent journalists and Vietnam War critics. A recently declassified NSA history of the program — which called it “disreputable if not outright illegal” — revealed that Minaret tapped the calls and cables of Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho), who ultimately led the eponymous Senate committee investigating all of these programs.

Public disclosures of these watchlists and dossiers, in addition to passage of the Privacy Act, led to congressional investigations like the Church Committee and eventually a series of reforms such as passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and the creation of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees searches and surveillance in certain types of intelligence cases. The Justice Department also adopted guidelines that limit investigations based on First Amendment-protected political activities (though with many unfortunate exceptions).

When it comes to CBP, however, the potential for abuse through harassment and disruption of legitimate First Amendment activities could be much higher than that by the FBI, CIA, and NSA, all of which operate under some external and internal constraint.

CBP is the largest law enforcement agency in the country — and one of the largest in the world. It operates with enormous resources, discretion, and authority. Yet, despite its size and potential reach into our private lives, the public knows little about how CBP operates.

The lessons from history are clear: public controversies, such as the tumult over the Vietnam War — and perhaps the contemporary debate over immigration — can lead to overreach and secret programs that target and harass journalists and others. Collection of personal information on the exercise of legitimate First Amendment rights gives the government power to disrupt those activities, and that power can corrupt. CBP’s vast authority must be balanced by greater accountability and transparency. We need to know precisely what CBP is doing with watchlists and dossiers and whether their creation was lawful in the first place.

IMAGE: The end of a section of the border barrier stands on the U.S. side of the U.S.-Mexico border, with Tijuana in the background, on April 3, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (June 10-14)

by

To Congress: If Russians Seek to Provide Dirt, Make it a Requirement to Report!

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

Marik String Appointment as State Department’s Top Lawyer Raises Questions

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

Estonia Speaks Out on Key Rules for Cyberspace

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (June 3-7)

by

The Next Wave of Congressional Subpoena Litigation: Oversight Power vs. Executive Privilege

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Linda Moon

Linda Moon is the Stanton Foundation National Security Fellow at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Read these related stories next:

Balancing the Law and Reporting: Reflections on the Assange Indictment and What It Means for Journalists

June 12, 2019 by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

June 12, 2019 by , and

L’Affaire d’Assange: Why His Extradition May Be Blocked

June 7, 2019 by

Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

June 4, 2019 by

Finding the Federal Data on Domestic Terrorism

May 31, 2019 by

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

May 23, 2019 by

Why the Christchurch Call to Remove Online Terror Content Triggers Free Speech Concerns

May 20, 2019 by

Christchurch Calls and Washington Isn’t Answering

May 17, 2019 by

‘Flying Ginsu’ Missile Won’t Resolve U.S. Targeted Killing Controversy

May 16, 2019 by

CTRL+HALT+Defeat: State-Sponsored Surveillance and the Suppression of Dissent

May 15, 2019 by , , and

Intelligence, Ethics and Bureaucracy: The Duty to Warn Jamal Khashoggi

May 7, 2019 by

Trump’s `Fake News’ Tirades Embolden Arab Leaders’ Crackdowns

May 3, 2019 by