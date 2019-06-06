The Next Wave of Congressional Subpoena Litigation: Oversight Power vs. Executive Privilege

by

June 6, 2019

To fend off congressional oversight being conducted by Democrats in the House of Representatives, the president’s various legal teams are waging a frontal attack on the scope of Congress’s power to investigate. It is the argument the White House Counsel has used to justify withholding records from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform (HCOR) related to White House security clearance adjudications. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has used it to deny production of President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. It is also the argument Trump’s private legal team has used – unsuccessfully so far – to seek to prevent accounting firm Mazars USA from producing financial documents related to Trump to HCOR, as well as to prevent Capital One and Deutsche Bank from producing documents to the House Judiciary Committee.

This strategy is an attack that targets the legitimacy of congressional action and motives.

But, as I have previously discussed, a wholesale attack on the legitimacy of congressional oversight is inconsistent with prior precedent. In Trump v. Cummings, the case involving the HCOR subpoena of Mazars, Judge Amit Mehta observes the long line of precedent emphasizing the breadth of Congress’s power of inquiry, including obtaining information about current execution of the laws, prospective legislation, and government – including presidential — misconduct.

And there are additional reasons the courts are resistant to arguments seeking to limit the scope of congressional inquiries, or to assess congressional motives. The judiciary should afford Congress significant deference and comity, especially when the judiciary is asked to resolve controversies about how Congress is managing its own proceedings. And, as discussed below, the political question doctrine — a doctrine depriving courts of jurisdiction to resolve certain disputes between the elected branches — casts its shadow. These factors combine to suggest the appellate courts could quickly dispense with the third-party subpoena cases involving banks and accountants.

But while attempts to deny the legitimacy of congressional oversight in toto may be destined for quick demise, they point to a more fundamental doctrinal instability in the law of executive privilege. It gets more complicated, and not as easy to dismiss, when the argument shifts from ‘Congress lacks a legitimate legislative purpose’ to ‘Congress’s legitimate information needs outweigh the Executive’s confidentiality interests.’ That fault line is sure to be tested as the court cases turn from congressional subpoenas on private third-parties to congressional subpoenas of current and former Trump administration officials.

Executive Privilege is Not Without Limits

In United States v. Nixon, the Supreme Court recognized a constitutionally grounded executive privilege designed to protect presidential communications, but that “the legitimate needs of the judicial process may outweigh Presidential privilege, it is necessary to resolve those competing interests in a manner that preserves the essential functions of each branch.” The Court, of course, then, famously ordered President Richard Nixon to produce recordings of Oval Office conversations to the Watergate Special Prosecutor.

That logic applies as well to executive privilege assertions against congressional subpoenas. In a 2014 opinion in the litigation over the Operation Fast and Furious congressional subpoena, Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted that an assertion of executive privilege over a deliberative process is “a qualified privilege, and it can be overcome by a sufficient showing of need.” In that opinion, Judge Jackson contemplated later “tak[ing] up the question of whether the privilege has been outweighed by the need for the records.”

Political Question Doctrine

But in balancing the information needs and confidentiality interests, courts also need to avoid running afoul of the political question doctrine.

The political question doctrine recognizes that in some cases “the judicial department has no business entertaining the claim of unlawfulness—because the question is entrusted to one of the political branches or involves no judicially enforceable rights.” Vieth v. Jubelirer. In Baker v. Carr, the Supreme Court established six independent political question tests:

a textually demonstrable constitutional commitment of the issue to a coordinate political department; or a lack of judicially discoverable and manageable standards for resolving it; or the impossibility of deciding without an initial policy determination of a kind clearly for nonjudicial discretion; or the impossibility of a court’s undertaking independent resolution without expressing lack of the respect due coordinate branches of the government; or an unusual need for unquestioning adherence to a political decision already made; or the potentiality of embarrassment from multifarious pronouncements by various departments on one question.

Courts have been sparing in their use of the political question doctrine when compared to other justiciability doctrines, such as standing. Part of that reluctance stems from the consequences of designating a claim a political question because it places that determination beyond court power.

Put another way, while a ruling that someone lacks standing to sue essentially says, “not you, but perhaps someone else” can bring the claim, a political question ruling says, in effect, “this court can’t decide that type of question.”

So how does that relate to ‘legislative purpose’ in congressional investigations?

Returning to the Operation Fast and Furious litigations, Judge Jackson’s 2013 opinion addressing justiciability issues suggested that the balancing process would edge up to the line of the political question doctrine. As I wrote at the time, Judge Jackson asserted:

that questions of congressional “need for the material,” the “merits of the grounds for withholding” by the Executive Branch, and the adequacy of the Attorney General’s offers of accommodation would “put the Court squarely in the position of second guessing political decisions and take it well outside its comfortable role of resolving legal questions that are amenable to judicial determination.” (Quoting Judge Jackson’s 2013 order)

Echoing that logic, in Trump v. Cummings, Judge Mehta reasons “[o]nce a court finds that an investigation is one upon which legislation could be had, it must not entangle itself in judgments about the investigation’s scope or the evidence sought.” The court also rejected Trump’s request to narrow overbroad requests, indicating the court “cannot ‘engage in a line-by-line review’ of the Mazars subpoena and narrow its demands.”

But this points to the coming tension the courts will likely have to address. In a 2014 Just Security article, I struggled with “how a court could properly weigh congressional need for information against executive confidentiality interests because both of those calculations are inherently political.” At the same time, I predicted that a court would be required to balance “congressional need, withholding grounds, and accommodation alternatives” because it is the essential inquiry. An obligation to avoid judicial evaluations of inherently discretionary political choices made by Congress and the president will run headlong into an executive privilege doctrine that calls for courts to do just that.

Perhaps the courts will be able to dispense with most of the coming executive privilege issues on other grounds such as privilege applicability, exceptions, public release, or waiver. But eventually there will be a real clash of legitimate information needs of Congress and confidentiality interests of the Executive – and assessing the relative merits of Congress’s legislative purpose will be a much tougher nut to crack than these third-party subpoenas on companies.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The Next Wave of Congressional Subpoena Litigation: Oversight Power vs. Executive Privilege

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

by

Internationalizing the Monroe Doctrine: From Venezuela to Golan Heights and Back Around

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (May 27-31)

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

The Malvinas as a Post-Bellum Case Study: From Decolonization to the Memory of the Departed

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Andy Wright

Senior Fellow and Founding Editor of Just Security, Partner at K&L Gates, former Associate Counsel to the President in the White House Counsel’s Office. You can follow him on Twitter @AndyMcCanse.

Read these related stories next:

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

May 28, 2019 by

Tax/Audit Reform Could Be the Legislative Purpose for Obtaining Trump’s Tax Returns

May 22, 2019 by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

May 22, 2019 by

The Three-Level Game in the White House Effort to Block McGahn’s Testimony

May 21, 2019 by

New Legislation Offers Opportunity to Address 2001 Authorization for Use of Force, Amid Fears of War with Iran

May 21, 2019 by

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

May 17, 2019 by

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

May 16, 2019 by , and

Enforcing Congressional Subpoenas: A Modest Proposal

May 13, 2019 by

The Barr-Nadler Subpoena Standoff: Still Room for Accommodation?

May 10, 2019 by

Q&A on House-Justice Dept Showdown Over Release of Unredacted Mueller Report and Contempt of Congress

May 8, 2019 by and

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

May 2, 2019 by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

May 2, 2019 by