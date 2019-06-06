An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

June 6, 2019

When it comes to the war in Yemen, Congress has made its feelings known: It wants to end any U.S. participation, as well as block the sales of weapons to the countries carrying it out. In April, both the House and Senate passed a bipartisan resolution that would end U.S. military involvement in the Saudi-led coalition. Lawmakers were concerned not only by the devastating humanitarian toll of the war, which has resulted in an estimated 233,000 deaths – more than half of which are children under five – but also by the lack of statutory authorization for U.S. military engagement there.

What did President Donald Trump do? He responded by upping the ante. He not only vetoed the joint resolution, but then declared a national emergency, citing tensions with Iran, so that he could bypass Congress and sell over $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries. It is safe to assume that these sales will bolster the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, helping it prosecute the war against the Houthi rebels. American and British bombs have been directly responsible for the deaths of  more than 200 Yemeni civilians, including at least 122 children, but this number only includes  incidents where field researchers were able to identify weapons remnants, conduct interviews and analysis, and provide conclusive documentation. The actual number is likely much higher, and this arms deal will only push it up even more.

To do this, Trump announced on the Friday before Memorial Day that he was utilizing a rarely invoked “emergency” provision of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), which allows the president to proceed with arms transfers without the legally mandated congressional oversight. The emergency declaration will allow 22 arms sales to nearly a dozen countries to go forward without a period for congressional review.

Some of the proposed sales had been blocked by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) for nearly a year, including precision-guided munitions for Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Menendez had written to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in June 2018 of his concern that “our policies are enabling perpetuation of a conflict that has resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” Placing a “hold” on arms sales is an informal procedure by which certain committee chairs and ranking members can register their opposition to proposed arms transfers, obtain additional information, and negotiate changes to or conditions on the package. Presidents typically respect these holds as a courtesy, since the procedure is not a matter of law, and because overriding them can provoke retaliation on other, often unrelated matters.

Other sales in the package bear no clear relationship to the emergency being declared about Iran. One would permit the transfer of bombs from UAE to Jordan, and another is designed for use in UAE counterterrorism operations. Some involve manufacturing and coproduction agreements, which would take years to bear fruit and would benefit countries that are not directly affected by heightened tensions in the region, such as Spain, France, Italy, Korea and Australia.

The AECA lays out the rules for making arms transfers and establishes regulations, processes and procedures for their approval. Under the law, the executive branch (through the State Department) must formally notify Congress of a potential major arms sale, if it’s valued at $14 million or more, at least 30 days before finalizing a transfer agreement or issuing an export license. Certain exceptions are made for close partners and allies – including NATO Member countries – in which the value threshold for congressional notification is higher and prior notice is not required until 15 days before concluding an agreement. With this advanced notice, Congress can pass legislation to modify or block a proposed sale, in the absence of which a potential weapons transfer is generally free to move forward.

The law also allows the president to waive the 30-day review requirement by notifying Congress that “an emergency exists which requires that consent to the proposed transfer become effective immediately in the national security interests of the United States.” This emergency provision requires the president to provide a detailed justification “of the emergency circumstances which necessitate immediate consent to the transfer.”

Though not invoked regularly, the provision in the AECA was also used in the 1970s and 1980s to push through arms sales to the Middle East. In 1979, the Carter administration used the provision to transfer aircraft, tanks, armored personnel carriers and training to Yemen, following attacks on North Yemen by forces of South Yemen using weapons supplied by the Soviet Union.

Today, the Trump administration is claiming that the situation with Iran is so tense, there is no time for Congress to review these controversial sales. Yet its memorandum of justification is mostly a recitation of old news, even admitting that the threat posed by Iran’s actions have “long been acknowledged.” It cites only “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings from the Iranian regime” and a recent announcement in Houthi-controlled media of “the Houthis’ intent to target Saudi ARAMCO infrastructure” as indications of a heightened threat to U.S. interests. But, these nebulous signs of Iranian hostile intent arose against a backdrop of escalatory measures by the Trump administration, which the U.S. military and Intelligence Community warned would have consequences.

With all of this in mind, what exactly has changed to warrant an emergency declaration for additional arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE? It is not as if the Trump administration has been unable to make arms deals with the Middle East up until now. Since taking office, the Trump administration has approved more than $20 billion worth of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and approximately $5 billion worth of sales to the UAE.

The principal beneficiary of the emergency declaration appears to be the U.S. defense industry. Companies including Raytheon – which is the primary supplier of the missiles and bombs mentioned in the sale notifications – along with Boeing, Thales USA, General Electric, and Booz Allen Hamilton, will all have big paydays from these sales. However, foreign manufacturers and governments will benefit as well through co-production and offset arrangements.  It is less clear that there would be a significant impact on U.S. jobs.

What Should Congress Do?

Congress is not without options in responding to this assault on its powers, however. Republican and Democratic senators are joining together to disapprove all 22 “emergency” sales proposed by the president. Even if there is insufficient time to pass resolutions of disapproval for these particular sales before the agreements are signed, Congress could pass a law to prohibit the delivery of these weapons systems. It could also override the president’s veto of its resolution to end U.S. military participation in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which would require the support of Republican senators. It could impose a ban or strict conditions on all future weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. And it could rewrite the procedures for consideration and review of arms sales. Instead of allowing weapons to be transferred unless two-thirds of both houses vote to override the inevitable presidential veto of attempted blocking legislation, Congress could treat major arms sales with at least the seriousness it treats trade agreements, which require affirmative congressional approval to move forward. In short, Congress must fight to reclaim its relevance as an active participant in foreign policy and national security decisions.

Returning from its Memorial Day recess, Congress has no lack of foreign policy emergencies to respond to – walking the administration back from the brink of war with Iran chief among them. But if it can’t stand up to protect its own prerogatives on arms sales, then its chances of being heard on anything else will be permanently diminished.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

by

Internationalizing the Monroe Doctrine: From Venezuela to Golan Heights and Back Around

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (May 27-31)

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

The Malvinas as a Post-Bellum Case Study: From Decolonization to the Memory of the Departed

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Diana Ohlbaum

Senior Strategist and Legislative Director for Foreign Policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, Chair of the Board of the Center for International Policy - Follow her on Twitter (@dohlbaum).

Rachel Stohl

Managing Director at the Stimson Center and directs the Center's Conventional Defense Program Follow her on Twitter (@rachelstohl).

Read these related stories next:

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

May 31, 2019 by

‘Flying Ginsu’ Missile Won’t Resolve U.S. Targeted Killing Controversy

May 16, 2019 by

Intelligence, Ethics and Bureaucracy: The Duty to Warn Jamal Khashoggi

May 7, 2019 by

Trump’s `Fake News’ Tirades Embolden Arab Leaders’ Crackdowns

May 3, 2019 by

Getting Past the Veto on Ending Yemen War: How Congress’ Next Moves Can Succeed

May 3, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

April 19, 2019 by

The Khashoggi Killing at Six Months: How Congress Should Move Forward

April 1, 2019 by

What to Do with Vetoed Bills

March 27, 2019 by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

March 22, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

March 15, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

March 8, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

March 1, 2019 by