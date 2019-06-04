Assange May Have Committed a Crime, But the Espionage Act Is the Wrong Law to Prosecute

by

June 4, 2019

Is Wikileaks leader Julian Assange a journalist? If journalism is a profession, it is because, like other professions, it has standards and a code of ethics. As an example, a journalist may make use of information that she or he obtains from any source, but a journalist would not participate in the theft of information. So, I’m skeptical that Assange is a journalist.

The question of whether he had a role in the theft of information from the U.S. government or from the Democratic National Committee or from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, is unclear.

However, whether or not Assange qualifies as a journalist does not mean that he lacks rights under the First Amendment. Like freedom of speech, peaceable assembly, religion, and the right to petition the government, the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press and guarantees it to everyone. It is not only members of “the press” who are protected in their right to publish by the Constitution.

Because Assange is entitled, like everyone else, to freedom of the press, the U.S. government should not prosecute him for the information that he disseminated. But if he participated in a theft to obtain that information, calling himself a journalist does not absolve him of responsibility for this crime.

Unfortunately, the decision by the Department of Justice to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act gets everything wrong. On May 23, the Justice Department indicted Assange on 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act for his part in getting his hands on and publishing secret military and diplomatic cables in 2010.

Some background on the law in question: The Espionage Act was passed in 1917 as the United States was entering World War I. The law made it possible to prosecute and punish those thought to be disseminating information intended to interfere with the military success of the United States in the war. The law criminalized actions that would cause “insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty, in the military or naval forces of the United States” or “obstruct the recruiting or enlistment service of the United States.”

That is, the emphasis was on the publication of information that would harm the United States in an armed conflict, not on the manner in which the information was obtained. The application of the Espionage Act in the case of Assange appears to violate the Constitution’s freedom of the press guarantee.

The U.S. government prosecuted many hundreds of Americans under the Espionage Act during the World War I period resulting in five-, 10- and even 20-year prison sentences for peaceful opposition to American entry into the war or for opposition to the draft. Those prosecutions took place in an era before the U.S. Supreme Court began to invoke the First Amendment to protect freedom of the press. These prosecutions are now rightly regarded as contributing to one of the lowest points in American history in respect to civil liberties.

The use of the Espionage Act to prosecute and to try to punish Assange is a reversion to that discredited period in American history. It is both absurd and a sign of how little regard the current leadership of the Department of Justice has for freedom of the press.

An earlier indictment alleged that Assange assisted the former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in breaking into a government computer to steal documents. If the government can prove that charge, it could provide a legitimate basis for prosecuting Assange. The decision by the Justice Department to proceed under the Espionage Act, however, suggests that it may lack the ability to prove the theft of documents.

I am not an admirer of Assange and do not want to celebrate him as a champion of freedom of the press. But if concern for civil liberties is at issue, it should be recognized that, as is often the case, rights must be defended for scoundrels as well as for heroes.

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Internationalizing the Monroe Doctrine: From Venezuela to Golan Heights and Back Around

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Pieces on Just Security (May 27-31)

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

The Malvinas as a Post-Bellum Case Study: From Decolonization to the Memory of the Departed

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

McGahn’s Chief of Staff, Annie Donaldson May Be Congress’ Prized Witness

by

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Trump’s Golan Policy and Its Threat to the Post-War International Legal Order

by and

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

The Nixon Impeachment—A Blueprint for Today

by

Dispatch: What a U.S.-Iran War Would Mean for Iraqis

by and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Lesson from Nixon: With Today’s Facts, Impeaching Trump Won’t Work

by

The Precedent for Impeachment: Nixon, Not Clinton

by and

An Open Memo: Comparison of Clinton Impeachment, Nixon Impeachment and Trump Pre-Impeachment

by

All the President’s Lawyers: A Chart of Misconduct and Possible Crimes Revealed by Mueller Report

by and

What Questions Is the Pentagon Avoiding?

by

The Iran Nuclear Deal After Rouhani’s Announcement

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Serb ‘Auxiliary Force’ Escalates Threats to Bosnia’s Stability

by

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

BREAKING: Sri Lankan Presidential Hopeful Sued in Federal Court for Human Rights Violations

by

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

The Limited War Powers Precedent of the Korean “Police Action”

by

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Legal Explainer: German Court Reins in Support for U.S. Drone Strikes

by

Next Step in Disinformation: How a Dating App Becomes a Weapon

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Reflecting on the Civilian Casualty Executive Order: What Was Lost and What Can Now Be Gained

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

About that Trial Balloon on Using 9/11 AUMF to Authorize Strikes on Iran

by and

Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Does the McConnell amendment provide a justification for military operations against Iran?

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

A Dangerous Bet on Recognition in Venezuela

by

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Birthright Citizenship for Children of Unlawful U.S. Immigrants Remains an Open Question

by and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Aryeh Neier

President Emeritus of Open Society Foundations, founder and former Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, and former Executive Director of the ACLU.

Read these related stories next:

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

May 23, 2019 by

Why the Christchurch Call to Remove Online Terror Content Triggers Free Speech Concerns

May 20, 2019 by

Christchurch Calls and Washington Isn’t Answering

May 17, 2019 by

CBP’s New Social Media Surveillance: A Threat to Free Speech and Privacy

April 26, 2019 by

Julian Assange and Omar al-Bashir: What Comes Next for Two Global Fugitives?

April 12, 2019 by

Assange Indictment Is Shot Across the Bow of Press Freedom

April 11, 2019 by and

Q&A: Does an Assange Prosecution Pose a Threat to Freedom of the Press?

April 11, 2019 by and

The Government’s Own Documents Show that Prepublication Review is Broken

April 4, 2019 by

Trump Told Cohen to Lie to Congress About “Collusion” in General—Not just the Moscow Tower deal

March 4, 2019 by

The Biggest Bombshell in Michael Cohen’s Written Testimony

February 27, 2019 by

Corporations are People, Even When They Boycott Israel

February 11, 2019 by

Will the Public Find Out if Trump Directed Campaign Contact with Stone on Wikileaks?

February 5, 2019 by