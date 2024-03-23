Israel-Hamas War
- Section 620I: No Military Assistance to States Restricting U.S. Humanitarian Assistance
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
- The Implications of An ICJ Finding that Israel is Committing the Crime Against Humanity of Apartheid
by Victor Kattan (@VictorKattan)
Symposium: International Law in the Face of Russia’s Aggression
- A Legal and Moral Victory for Ukraine: Vindicating Ukraine’s Legal Rights Before the International Court of Justice
by Ambassador Anton Korynevych and Marney Cheek
Russia / Nuclear Escalation
- Beating Putin’s Game of Nuclear Chicken
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
International Criminal Court – Sudan
- Does the ICC Have Jurisdiction Over the Starvation War Crime in Sudan?
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
Symposium: Creating a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
- Legal, Political, and Administrative Considerations for Establishing a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
by Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio), Marie-Ève Plamondon, Melike Tokatlioglu, Joshua Smith and Tara Ohrtman
- Three Options for Designing a Single Residual Mechanism for Atrocity Crimes
by Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio), Marie-Ève Plamondon, Melike Tokatlioglu, Joshua Smith and Tara Ohrtman
European Union – Immigration Policy
Trump Trials
- Judge’s Ruling Keeps Trump’s N.Y. Trial Mostly About Election Influence
by Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports)
- Tranche Warfare: What to Expect at the March 25 Trump Discovery Hearing
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
- How Trump Valet’s Testimony Supports DOJ’s January 6th Case
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn)
Data Privacy
- Is the Biden Administration Reaching a New Consensus on What Constitutes Private Information?
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
United Nations
Podcast: Haiti
- The Just Security Podcast: Crisis in Haiti
by Rosy Auguste Ducéna (@AugusteRosy), Beatrice Lindstrom (@BeaLindstrom), Viola Gienger (@violagienger) and Paras Shah (@pshah518)