by Beatrice Yahia

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Hamas negotiators left Cairo yesterday without a breakthrough in talks over a ceasefire in Gaza, the group said, as hopes for an imminent ceasefire ahead of Ramadan continued to dim. U.S. officials have said that Israel has “more or less” accepted the deal, while a Hamas official said the negotiations had come to a “standstill,” blaming Israel for “clearly undermining any horizon for an agreement.” Aaron Boxerman reports for the New York Times.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) internal investigation into the recent aid convoy incident in which over 100 Palestinians were killed as they tried to reach aid trucks has concluded that its troops did not open fire on the convoy itself. According to the probe, the military fired shots at several Palestinians who moved toward soldiers, “endangering troops.” The Times of Israel reports.

Israel has “prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza,” a senior U.S. administration official said yesterday, following weeks of U.S. pressure as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. “This third crossing will allow for aid to flow directly to the population in northern Gaza that is in dire need of assistance,” the official said, adding that “as the UN confirmed today, we expect the first deliveries to transit this crossing over the coming weeks, starting with a pilot and then ramping up.” Jennifer Hansler reports for CNN.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — U.S. RESPONSE

President Biden reaffirmed Israel’s “right to go after Hamas” following the Oct. 7 attacks but said that Israel has a “fundamental responsibility” to protect civilians in Gaza. Speaking yesterday at the State of Union address, Biden reiterated U.S. support for a two-state solution, saying “no other path” would guarantee “Israel’s security and democracy” and that “Palestinians can live with peace and dignity.” Biden added, “This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined.” CNN reports.

The U.S. military will build a port offshore of Gaza to deliver more humanitarian aid into the enclave by sea, President Biden announced yesterday. The temporary port will increase humanitarian assistance by “hundreds of additional truckloads” per day, officials say. Biden said the port will involve a temporary pier to transport supplies from the sea to the shore, adding that Israel “must do its part” by allowing more aid to enter. It is not clear who will build the causeway or secure the aid on land, leaving crucial questions unanswered about how the operation will succeed. George Wright and Tom Bateman report for BBC News.

CIA Director Bill Burns has traveled back to the Middle East, according to a U.S. official and another source familiar with the trip. The source said Burns was in Egypt on Wednesday before traveling to Qatar yesterday. The U.S. official said Burns is not expected to stop in Israel on this trip. Alex Marquardt reports for CNN.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

A top E.U. official is in Cyprus today to inspect preparations to send aid to Gaza by sea, hours after President Biden announced the U.S. military would set up a temporary port to support deliveries. It is unclear when the first ship will depart, but it is believed it could happen as early as Sunday, the expected start of Ramadan. Menelaos Hadjicostis reports for AP News.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France have submitted an official request initiated by Israel for an emergency U.N. Security Council session on the U.N.’s report accusing Hamas of sexual crimes on Oct. 7, Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said the aim of the session will be to “discuss the grave findings and to issue an unequivocal call for the immediate release of all the hostages in Gaza.” The Times of Israel reports.

IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS

Lebanon has recirculated to mediating countries this week its “vision” for ending hostilities between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, a Lebanese government official told CNN. The official said the Lebanese vision, first presented at the U.N. Security Council in January, calls for a “full and balanced implementation” of U.N. resolution 1701 that ended the war in 2006. It also calls for Hezbollah and Israel to adopt a “full and immediate cessation of hostilities,” the source said. Upon full cessation, Israel would withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, including disputed areas like the Shebaa Farms, while Hezbollah and any armed factions would withdraw from the area between Lebanon’s Litani River and the Israeli border, and only troops of the Lebanese Armed Forces would be present there.

MILITARY CONFLICT WITH THE HOUTHIS

U.S. forces shot down four anti-ship cruise missiles and one drone over Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen yesterday, the U.S. Central Command said, adding that the strikes were taken in “self-defense.”

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Sweden has officially become the 32nd member of NATO after it completed its accession process in Washington, two years after it applied to join the military alliance following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Biden said that NATO today is “stronger than ever,” and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that “unity and solidarity” would be Sweden’s “guiding lights.” Russia has said it will take measures, which it has not specified, in response to Sweden’s move. Laura Gozzi reports for BBC News.

The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that “extremists” had imminent plans for an attack on large gatherings of people in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of the self-styled Islamic State group. The embassy gave no further details but said people should avoid crowds and be aware of their surroundings. Guy Faulconbridge reports for Reuters.

Sweden’s Security Service said yesterday it had arrested four people on suspicion of preparing “terrorist offenses” with links to violent Islamic extremism and serious organized crime. The service did not state where or when the alleged attacks were to have taken place, but said it had “worked on the case for a long period of time.” AP News reports.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 33 out of 37 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack that damaged an infrastructure facility in the southern Odessa region, Ukrainian officials said today. Reuters reports.

Britain yesterday announced that it would provide 10,000 drones to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The announcement, made by British Defense Secretary Grant Schapps during a visit with President Volodymr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, includes a complete investment package of £325 million.

France is planning to have some of its arms manufacturers produce military equipment directly on Ukrainian soil, defense minister Sebastien Lecornu said today. “Three French companies will be setting up partnerships with Ukrainian companies, in particular in the drone and land equipment sectors, to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil, and perhaps ammunition in the future,” Lecornu said, adding that “the idea is to have the first production units running this summer.” Reuters reports.

The former head of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is set to be appointed as the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. Zaluzhnyi was sacked by President Volodymr Zelesnkyy last month in Kyiv’s biggest shakeup to its military leadership since Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukraine had not had an ambassador to the United Kingdom since Zelenskyy dismissed former envoy Vadym Prystaiko in July 2023 after he publicly criticized the president. James Waterhouse and Johanna Chisholm report for BBC News.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

A U.S. army analyst has been arrested and charged with selling military secrets to a contact in China following an inquiry by the FBI and U.S. Army counterintelligence. According to the charges, Sgt. Korbein Schultz was paid $42,000 in exchange for dozens of sensitive security records, including information related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the “operability of sensitive U.S. military systems and their capabilities,” and U.S. plans regarding Taiwan in the event it comes under attack. Officials say the criminal conspiracy began in June 2022 and continued up until his arrest yesterday. Max Matza reports for BBC News.

TRUMP-LEGAL MATTERS

A Manhattan judge overseeing the first-ever criminal trial of a U.S. president is allowing members of the jury to remain anonymous, citing former President Trump’s “extensive history of publicly and repeatedly attacking trial jurors and grand jurors.” Trump’s trial is due to begin in New York on March 25. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said the decision to keep the jury anonymous is appropriate because “there is a likelihood of bribery, jury tampering, or of physical injury or harassment of juror(s).” Nada Tawfik and Max Matza report for BBC News.

Trump has been ordered to pay a six-figure legal bill to a British business intelligence consultancy that he unsuccessfully sued for making what Trump’s lawyer claimed were “shocking and scandalous” false claims. A London judge who threw out the case against Orbis Business Intelligence, the firm founded by Christopher Steele, said the lawsuit was “bound to fail,” and has ordered Trump to pay $382,000 in legal fees, according to court documents released yesterday. Brian Melley reports for AP News.