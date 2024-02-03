Israel-Hamas War
- Between Rhetoric and Effects: The ICJ Provisional Measures Order in South Africa v. Israel
by Amichai Cohen (@amichaic) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1)
- Why the ICJ Ruling Misses the Mark: Mitigating Civilian Harm With An Enemy Engaged in Human Shielding
by Claire O. Finkelstein (@COFinkelstein) and General (ret.) Joseph Votel
- Strategic Litigation Takes the International Stage: South Africa v Israel in Its Broader Context
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
U.S. Diplomacy
- Planning Ahead: How the US May Recover Its Diplomatic Standing at the UN After the Gaza War
by Richard Gowan (@RichardGowan1)
FISA Reform
- The Facts About Electronic Surveillance Reform
by Senator Ron Wyden (@RonWyden)
Podcast: Artificial Intelligence
- The Just Security Podcast: How Should the World Regulate Artificial Intelligence?
Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br) interview with Robert Trager (@RobertTrager)
Trump Cases: Fulton County Allegations
- The Fulton County Disqualification Allegations: Myths, Facts and Unknowns
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Joyce Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance) and Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade)
Immigration / Racism
- The Biden Administration Must Use Civil Rights Enforcement to Push Back Against Texas’s Racist Invocation of Invasion
by Kate Huddleston (@k_huddleston)