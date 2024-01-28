Israel-Hamas War and ICJ Ruling
- Unpacking the Int’l Court of Justice Judgement in South Africa v Israel (Genocide Case)
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Siven Watt (@SivenWatt)
- Top Experts’ Views of Int’l Court of Justice Ruling on Israel Gaza Operations (South Africa v Israel, Genocide Convention Case)
by Just Security
- International Courts as the Last Hope for Humanity
by Chile Eboe-Osuji (@EboeOsuji)
- The Law of Relief Action – Is Israel Required to Allow Fuel into Gaza?
by Rosa-Lena Lauterbach (@rosalauterbach)
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Russia-Ukraine War / Environmental War Crimes
- No Longer the Silent Victim: How Ukrainian Prosecutors Are Revitalizing Environmental War Crime Law
by Richard J. Rogers, Kate Mackintosh (@Katemackintosh2) and Maksym Popov
Global Democracy
Political Prisoners / Russia
U.S. Visa Bans / Transparency
- Shaming without Naming: The Limits of Anonymous U.S. Visa Sanctions for Accountability
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)
U.S. Intelligence Community
- Congress Must Strengthen Oversight on Intelligence Sharing and Civilian Harm
by Steven Katz (@steveLkatz) and John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell)
Cybersecurity
- The Draft UN Cybercrime Treaty Is Overbroad and Falls Short on Human Rights Protection
by Tomaso Falchetta
United Nations
Podcast: ICJ Ruling in South Africa v. Israel
- The Just Security Podcast: ICJ Provisional Measures in South Africa v. Israel
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110), Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1)