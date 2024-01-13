Domestic Law and Use of Force in the Middle East
- Regional Conflict in the Middle East and the Limitations of the War Powers Resolution
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
Russia – Ukraine War
- Success or Failure in Ukraine?
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr) and David Bernell
- Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Domestic Terrorism
- How the KKK Produced the Department of Justice
by Bruce Hoffman (@hoffman_bruce) and Jacob Ware (@Jacob_A_Ware)
DoD Law of War Manual
- Assessing the DoD Law of War Manual’s Approach to Treaties and Customary International Law
by Sean Murphy
Guantanamo
- Accountability and Legacy at Guantanamo: Some Progress, Still A Long Way to Go
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
- Another Lost Year on Guantanamo
by Yumna Rizvi (@YumnaRizvi) and Scott Roehm (@ssroehm)
Human Rights Violations / Accountability
- Can we defend the defenders? On the safety of front-line human rights workers
by Thomas Antkowiak (@RightsClinic_SU)
- 15 Years Later, Sri Lanka Continues to Deny Justice to Murdered Journalist
by Ahimsa Wickrematunge (@awickrematunge) and Catherine Amirfar
Trump Trials
- How Long Will Trump’s DC Immunity Appeal Take? Analyzing the Alternative Timelines
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Matthew A. Seligman (@Matt_Seligman) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
- Mandate Matters: How the DC Circuit Could Limit Trump’s Run-Out-the-Clock Strategy
by Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) and Justin Florence (@justingflorence)
Impeachment
- Constitutional Law Scholars on the Impeachment Proceedings Against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
by Joshua Matz (@JoshuaMatz8) and Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw)
Transnational Repression: U.S. Response: India’s Alleged Assassinations
- Does the US Response to India’s Alleged Extraterritorial Assassination Schemes Signal Impunity?
by Nathan Kohlenberg (@nkohlenberg)