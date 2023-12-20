by Beatrice Yahia

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated weekday guide to major news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israel is offering Hamas a one-week temporary fighting pause as part of a new deal for the release of more than three dozen hostages held by Hamas, two Israeli officials said. The proposal was brokered by Qatari mediators, much like the initial deal which saw the release of more than 100 hostages and a seven day cease-fire. Israel also suggested it may release Palestinian prisoners who have been convicted of more serious attacks on Israel than those released in the initial deal; many of such prisoners are elderly or otherwise ill, according to Israeli officials. Barak Ravid reports for Axios.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denied claims it killed two women at the Holy Family Parish Catholic Church complex in Gaza on Saturday. “In an updated statement Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it fired in the direction of three individuals they identified as ‘spotters for Hamas’ in the same area “where the two women were reportedly killed,’” but said reports of the women’s deaths “‘do not match the conclusion of our initial review which found that the IDF troops were targeting spotters in enemy lookouts,’” Tamar Michaelis reports for CNN.

The U.N. Security Council vote has been delayed again and is now expected to take place today, according to sources familiar with the issue. Negotiations are continuing ahead of the vote as diplomats work on finalizing the resolution, which has been drafted by the U.A.E. The delay indicates an agreement has not been reached on the language, which has been delicately worded in attempts to prevent another veto by the U.S. Kevin Liptak and Arlette Saenz report for CNN.

Hamas has engaged in discussions with its Palestinian rivals Fatah, the dominant faction of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, on plans for a post-war Gaza and West Bank. “We don’t fight just because we want to fight. We are not partisans of a zero-sum game,” said Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’ Doha-based political bureau. Divisions between the Hamas military wing, the politburo, and its officials in Gaza, have deepened since the war broke out. The head of Hamas’ military wing, Yahya Sinwar, demanded the discussions ended as soon as he found out, those familiar with the talks said. Benoi Faucon, Summer Said, and Dov Lieber report for the Wall Street Journal.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Quds Brigades, released a video yesterday showing two men being held hostage. The video shows both men asking the Israeli government to assist in their release. Mitchell McCluskey and Hamdi Alkhshali report for CNN.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis in ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and bilateral agreements in pursuit of two States – Israel and an independent, democratic, viable and sovereign Palestinian State, of which Gaza is an integral part – living side by side in peace and security within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States,” the U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said yesterday in a U.N. briefing.

The IDF said it has located 1,500 tunnel shafts in Gaza since the war broke out. In an update on X, they added that IDF troops “identified an explosive device planted in a medical clinic near a school in Shejaiya,” and said operational activity in Khan Yunis is continuing.

Forty trucks carrying commercial goods including flour, oil, and salt crossed into the Gaza Strip yesterday, the first time for commercial goods to enter the region since the Oct. 7 attacks, a Palestinian border crossing spokesperson said.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — REGIONAL RESPONSE

Liberian President George Weah reversed his country’s vote against a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, his country’s information ministry said yesterday. Liberia was the only African state, and one of ten countries of the 193 General Assembly, to reject the call on Dec. 12. The ministry said the diplomat responsible for Liberia’s objecting vote did so without Weah’s support. Reuters reports.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR — INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

British Foreign Minister David Cameron will travel to Egypt and Jordan this week to “progress efforts to secure the release of all hostages, step up aid to Gaza and end Hamas rocket attacks and threats against Israel,” the foreign office confirmed today, marking Cameron’s second visit to the region. Reuters reports.

The Malaysian government announced today it is banning all Israeli owned and flagged ships, including vessels traveling to Israel, from docking at its ports. The ban takes place with immediate effect and the “sanction is a response to Israel’s actions that disregard the basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through the ongoing massacre and continuous cruelty against the Palestinian people,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s office said. Heather Chen reports for CNN.

IRAN-BACKED MILITANTS

The IDF has launched a series of attacks today inside Lebanon targeting Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah, and said its air force struck “several terrorist infrastructures alongside military sites where the organization’s terrorists operated.” BBC News reports.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Turkey’s acceptance of Sweden’s NATO accession is contingent upon the U.S. approving Ankara’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, while returning from a visit to Hungary earlier this week. AP News reports.

The Biden administration is hopeful the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Congo will remain in place until after the Congolese elections on Friday and through to the agreed end date of Dec. 28, according to two U.S. officials. The officials added that while the situation is fluid, and tensions are likely to rise between Congo and Rwanda, the U.S. is in continuous contact with leaders. “This is going to take intense diplomacy and engagement to keep it going. It has been an everyday engagement, a U.S. official said.” Erin Banco reports for POLITICO.

Sudan’s army said yesterday that its forces have withdrawn from Wad Madani, following the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) advancing into the region. It follows the U.S. State Department’s remarks yesterday that it was deeply concerned by reports of bombings in north and south Darfur. The International Organization for Migration said up to 300,000 people have fled the area following RSF’s entry. Khalaid Abdelaziz reports for Reuters.

Russia summoned Finland’s ambassador yesterday in objection to a defense agreement giving the U.S. access to the newest NATO member, according to Russia’s foreign ministry. The ambassador was told Russia would “not leave unanswered the buildup of NATO military potential on our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation, and would take the necessary measures to counter the aggressive decisions of Finland and its NATO allies.” Reuters reports.

The French parliament has passed new controversial legislation tightening immigration policy, which far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen labeled as an “ideological victory” for her party. Human rights groups describe the law as the most regressive immigration policy in France in decades, with the law restricting migrants from bringing family members to France and delaying access to social security benefits. BBC News reports.

Poland’s new parliament debated yesterday on changes to state media impartiality, following concerns by critics that it became politicized and biased under the previous government. The parliament is also due to debate a resolution on changes in the National Council of the Judiciary, as some lawmakers allege that resolutions passed by the Council by the previous house were unconstitutional. Anna Wlodarczak-semczuk and Alan Charlish report for Reuters.

China and Nicaragua furthered bilateral ties today, with Chinese state media reporting that the “strategic partnership” is a “new start to push relations” between both countries which will allow them to “build a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit.” Nicaragua is currently under Western sanctions following reports of “widespread and systematic human rights violations,” according to a U.N. Human Rights Council report. Joe Cash reports for Reuters.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Russia would be willing to talk to Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe, about Ukraine’s future, but added that Russia would uphold and defend its “national interests” in such discussions. Guy Gaulconbridge reports for Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday his commanders are seeking up to 500,000 extra people to assist in his country’s fight against Russia. Jaroslav Lukiv reports for BBC News.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

Mexican President Andrés López Obrador criticized Texas Governor Abbott for signing legislation which allows the arrest of migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border into Texas. Obrador said Abbott “wants to be the Republican Party’s vice presidential candidate.” The Texas Civil Rights Project and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit yesterday challenging the law, arguing it violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution by authorizing judges to order deportation irrespective of whether the person is eligible for asylum or other immigration protections. Suzanne Gamboa reports for NBC News.

Representative Scott Perry (R-Pa) was ordered by a federal judge yesterday to disclose 1,659 documents to investigators, as part of the ongoing probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol incident. Megan Lebowitz and Daniel Barnes report for NBC News.

The Senate confirmed 11 top military nominees yesterday, indicating the end of Senator Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions, which lasted 11 months. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer secured a deal to allow all nominees for the four-star positions by voice vote, sidestepping the requirement for at least two votes for each nominee. Connor O’Brien and Joe Gould report for POLITICO.

Two men have been charged with illegally procuring U.S. technology for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone program, documents unsealed by the Justice Department confirmed. Iranian national Hossein Hatefi Ardakani and co-defendant Gary Lam “crafted a sophisticated web of front companies to obscure the illicit acquisition of U.S. and foreign technology to procure components for deadly UAVs,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New England. Some of these components have been used by Iran’s allies in current conflicts, including Ukraine, he added. Luke Barr reports for ABC News.

TRUMP-LEGAL MATTERS

In the first ever use of Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate, the Colorado Supreme Court yesterday ruled that former President Trump is barred from running as president in Colorado in next year’s election. Colorado’s highest court ruled 4–3 that Trump is ineligible because he engaged in an insurrection over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The ruling only references the state’s primary election on 5 March, but it may also impact the general election in Colorado next November. Trump’s campaign spokesperson said, “The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision.” Madeline Halpert reports for BBC News.

Trump appeared to double down on his comment that immigrants “are destroying the blood of our country,” and said he has never read Mein Kampf, following admonishments by several Senate members comparing his rhetoric to that of Hitler. Zoë Richards reports for NBC News.

Trump posted scathing comments yesterday on his Truth Social platform against New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, only days after having lost his appeal against Engoron’s gag order in his New York civil fraud trial. “Remember, the corrupt and radical Judge Engoron is a political hack who wouldn’t give us a Jury, wouldn’t let this ‘case’ go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs (would have been TERMINATED), incredibly ignored the Appellate Court decision that struck down almost 90% of this fake lawsuit based on Statute of Limitations, etc., and, Illegally and Unconstitutionally Gagged me and my lawyers, in a brazen and blatant attempt to prevent us from bringing vital information to the Public and the Courts,” Trump posted.