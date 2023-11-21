by Beatrice Yahia

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has surrounded the Jabalia region in northern Gaza and killed dozens of fighters in the area following their attacks on 250 Hamas targets using fighter jets and “remotely manned aircraft.” BBC News reports.

The Chief of Hamas said today that they are “close to reaching a truce agreement” with Israel and that the group has provided its response to Qatari mediators. While no further details were provided, another Hamas official said that negotiations are centering on the truce duration, arrangements for aid delivery into Gaza, and the exchange of hostages releases. Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Emily Rose report for Reuters.

At least 26 premature babies arrived in Egypt yesterday after being evacuated from Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital. A total of 31 babies were transported to Rafah yesterday, where most continued onto Egypt for medical treatment. Eight babies died before the WHO and the Palestine Red Crescent Society were able to evacuate them safely. Jennifer Hassan, Louisa Loveluck and Hajar Harb report for the Washington Post.

Humanitarian aid, including 40 trucks carrying medical equipment for a Jordanian hospital field, as well as 180 medics and nurses, entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing yesterday. ABC News reports.

Hamas-run health ministry says more than 5,500 children have died since the war broke out. The WHO says the figures are reliable as U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres labeled the death toll as “staggering and unacceptable.” BBC News reports.

The foreign policy advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel’s firing into the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza which killed twelve people yesterday was “in complete compliance with international law.” Meanwhile, the WHO condemned the attack in a post on X, saying “health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror.” Philip Wang reports for CNN.

Families of those being held hostage by Hamas demanded answers from Netanyahu yesterday during TV interviews. Only a handful of relatives have met with Netanyahu thus far, prompting backlash by the hundreds of other families who claim the Israeli government is not doing enough to assist in freeing their family members. An estimated 239 hostages are being held in Gaza. Andrew Carey, Oren Liebermann, Jessie Yeung, Tamar Michaelis, and Sugam Pokharel report for CNN.

Strikes hit the Gaza home of a news photographer just days after an Israeli media group questioned his coverage of Hamas’ Oct.7 attacks. Yasser Qudih survived the strikes on Nov. 13, however eight of his family members were killed. Reuters reports.

Israel released security camera footage from Oct.7 which they say shows Hamas gunmen chasing people from an outdoor music festival and executing a woman. “This is a war between good and evil” the post on social media said. The video had no audio but dust could be seen following the shooting of the woman. Ari Rabinovitch reports for Reuters.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – REGIONAL RESPONSE

Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah exchanged fire with the IDF across the Lebanese border on Monday. The IDF said yesterday that it used artillery to strike Lebanon, while Hezbollah said it carried out four attacks against Israeli military targets. The IDF confirmed there were no Israeli casualties although a fire broke out at one of the sites. Sarah Dadouch and Annabelle Timsit report for the Washington Post.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry claimed in a post on X that, “Israel’s policy of obstructing aid entry” is “systemic” and “aimed at pushing Palestinians to leave Gaza.” Mithil Aggarwal reports for NBC News.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

The International Red Cross (ICRC) president traveled to Qatar yesterday to meet with Hamas to “advance humanitarian issues.” In its statement, the ICRC said it also met with Qatari authorities, who are acting as mediators in negotiation discussions. The ICRC said the meeting was part of neutral discussions with all sides to improve respect for international humanitarian law amid the ongoing conflict. Emma Farge reports for Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Arab leaders yesterday that “the international community must act urgently, taking effective measures to prevent this tragedy from spreading…China firmly stands with justice and fairness in this conflict.” Beijing welcomed ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the Palestinian National Authority, Indonesia, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for a two-day visit. Simone McCarthy and Wayne Chang report for CNN.

South Africa’s recent statements calling for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prompted Israel to recall its ambassador from the country. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said a failure to arrest Netanyahu would be a “total failure” of global governance. The recall of the Israeli Ambassador comes before South Africa is scheduled to host a virtual summit of the Brics group of nations on the Israel-Hamas war, to be chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Daniel De Simone and Basillioh Rukanga report for BBC News.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – US RESPONSE

Over 1,200 Americans and eligible family members are waiting to leave Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said yesterday. He confirmed that around 800 Americans have already left Gaza. Shannon Crawford reports for ABC News.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) called for a cease-fire in Gaza yesterday, saying that “Hamas must release all the hostages without conditions and lay down their arms,” while Israel “must end its bombing and shelling and also address the immediate humanitarian challenge.” Mikhail Klimentov reports for the Washington Post.

President Joe Biden crossed his fingers and replied “I believe so” when asked by reporters whether a hostage release deal was near yesterday at a Thanksgiving ceremony. BBC News reports.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

North and South Korea are aiming to launch their first spy satellites into orbit by the end of November, as the race for military abilities in space ramps up. North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch the satellite before Dec.1, while South Korea plans to send its first domestically developed satellite into space on Nov.30, launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base. Josh Smith reports for Reuters.

Hundreds of defendants were sentenced to prison yesterday in a case which experts say marked a blow to the criminal syndicate group Ndrangheta. Prosecutors say that the leading members of the southern-Italian Mancuso crime family, who were imprisoned, have strong links to U.S. and international criminal organizations. Over 330 defendants were sentenced to crimes covering money laundering, corruption, involvement in a criminal organization, and murder. Amongst those charged included Giancarlo Pittelli, who served in Parliament as the regional coordinator of the Forza Italia party, as well as a lieutenant in Italy’s military police force, and a former member of the Democratic Party’s national assembly. Gaia Pianigiani reports for the New York Times.

The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused the Chinese navy of “dangerous, unsafe and unprofessional” conduct after its ship operated in a way that “posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers who were forced to exit the water.” The incident occurred on Nov. 14, and in an interview yesterday, Albanese said “one person suffered an injury as a result of the actions of China.” China’s Defense Ministry yesterday dismissed the accusations as “reckless and irresponsible,” adding that “the Chinese ship maintained a safe distance…and didn’t engage in any activities that might affect the Australian diving operations.” Nectar Gan and Brad Lendon report for CNN.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Russia’s ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov claimed yesterday that the recent U.S. military aid package to Ukraine is “nothing more than a calming pill prepared for President Vladimir Zelenskyy by overseas benefactors.” Antonov’s comments come after the Biden administration announced yesterday that it would provide a $100 million security assistance package to Ukraine which will include anti-aircraft missiles, anti-armour systems, artillery rounds, and small arms ammunition, amongst others. Antanov added that the “Ukrainian government is on the verge of complete collapse.” Holly Ellyatt reports for CNBC News.

Russia added Ukrainian Eurovision song contest winner Jamala to its wanted list according to state media, following accusations of her spreading fake information about the Russian military. Jamala, whose real name is Susana Jamaladinova, has been openly critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was placed on the wanted list month for posting “fakes” about atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in 2022. Russia denied responsibility for the attack. Kathryn Armstrong reports for BBC News.

TRUMP-LEGAL MATTERS

A federal appeals court in Washington appeared to indicate yesterday that it would retain at least some version of the gag order against former President Donald Trump in the criminal investigation accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election. A three judge panel left the possibility open of adjusting the terms of the gag order. Alan Feuer and Charlie Savage reports for the New York Times.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

A U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway yesterday at a military base in Hawaii. All nine aboard were uninjured and a Marine Corps spokesperson had no information as to what caused the aircraft to go off the runway. Audrey McAvoy and Beatrice Dupuy report for AP News.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is due to hear arguments today on redistricting which could result in more favorable legislative maps for Democrats in the 2024 election. Democratic voters filing the lawsuit argue that the maps passed in 2022 are unconstitutionally “unsalvageable” and need to be redrawn. The Legislature argues the Democrats are trying to take advantage of the new liberal majority, and that if new maps are to be ordered, it should not be in use before the 2026 election. Scott Bauer reports for AP News.

A shooting in Colorado killed three people and left another in critical condition yesterday, as searches are underway by authorities in Custer County, Colorado. A release by Custer County Government Public Information Office said that the shooting may have been caused by a property dispute, and officials have named Hanme K. Clark as the suspect. Marilyn Heck and Vanessa Navarrete report for ABC News.