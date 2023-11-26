Just Security was on an abbreviated schedule this week due to the Thanksgiving holidays.
Israel-Hamas War
- Top Legal Experts on Why Aid to Gaza Can’t Be Conditioned on Hostage Release, in response to remarks by US Official
by Just Security
Symposium: Forever War
- Threat from Within? Unreformed Counterterrorism Infrastructure Raises Concerns About Misuse
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ)
International Criminal Tribunals: Kosovo
- Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the Unappreciated Necessity of Contempt Proceedings in International Criminal Accountability
by Rogier Bartels (@RogierBartels)
Crimes Against Humanity
- Strengthening Reproductive Autonomy in the Draft Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC), Ashita Alag (@AlagAshita), Paloma van Groll (@PalomaCCvG) and Rosemary Grey (@Rosemary_Grey)
Biden Administration: Foreign Investment
Trump Prosecution and Trials
- Dissecting Kenneth Chesebro’s Proffer Statement: What’s Hidden, What’s Revealed
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
Podcast: Alternative Approaches to Counterterrorism
- The Just Security Podcast: Counterterrorism and Human Rights (Part I Root Causes, Guantanamo, and Northeast Syria)
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)