by Beatrice Yahia

A curated weekday guide to major news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here's today's news

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israel has attacked Gaza’s largest refugee camp in a strike that reportedly killed Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari and at least 50 Palestinian civilians. Dozens of Hamas combatants who were in the same underground tunnel in Jabalia as Biari were also killed in the attack, an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson said. The Israeli military also announced that 11 of its soldiers, who were mostly infantrymen, were killed yesterday in Gaza by an anti-armor missile. It is expected this is the biggest one-day loss for the Israeli army since war broke out on Oct.7. Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Emily Rose report for Reuters.

Injured Palestinians crossed from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah crossing for the first time since the war started, with foreign and dual nationals expected to follow. The crossing opened after weeks of negotiations between the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian governments and Hamas, with Qatar mediating the deal, according to a person briefed on the agreement. Egypt reportedly agreed to take in 81 injured people. Ellen Francis reports for the Washington Post.

Gaza sees another widespread outage of internet and phone service today, as humanitarian aid agencies warn the blackouts are severely detrimental to their work in providing basic supplies. The Palestinian telecoms company Paltel reported a “complete disruption” of all telecoms services for several hours in Gaza, marking this the second blackout since the war broke out. Disconnection first occurred over the weekend although communications had since been restored. “Even the potentially life-saving act of calling an ambulance becomes impossible,” said Jessica Moussan, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross. Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy report for ABC News.

Satellite analysis estimates that at least one quarter of buildings in Northern Gaza are damaged or destroyed. The spatial estimate indicates the enormity of Israel’s destruction and bombing campaign, as Gazan health officials estimate more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. The analysis, released prior to the attack at a densely populated refugee camp and residential area yesterday, also shows that Israel has continued striking southern Gaza despite its repeated warnings for civilians to flee there from the north. Scott Reinhard, Bora Erden, Lauren Leatherby and Elena Shao report for the New York Times.

Israeli forces seized control of a road linking the northern Gaza Strip with the south, in a move which marks the biggest advance into Palestinian territory since Israeli troops entered the Gaza Strip last week. Military analysts have expressed uncertainty as to Israel’s next move, which could either be surrounding Gaza City, or advancing its operations in the underground tunnels. Margherita Stancati, David S.Cloud and Dov Lieber report for the Wall Street Journal.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – REGIONAL RESPONSE

Qatar mediated the agreement between Israel, Hamas, Egypt, and the United States, permitting limited evacuations from Gaza through the Rafah border for foreign passport holders and some critically injured people. It is unclear how long the deal will remain open but it is not linked to any other deals including hostage-releases or humanitarian aid. Andrew Mills reports for Reuters.

The Israeli military said it thwarted an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen yesterday, as concerns increase over a possible regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war. Brigadier General Yahya See, a spokesperson for the Houthi forces, said that drones and ballistic missiles were launched against targets in Israel, adding that more strikes are planned until the “Israeli aggression” ends. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it had used its Arrow aerial defense system for the first time to intercept a surface-to-surface missile which was launched from the Red Sea area. The IDF confirmed that all threats were successfully intercepted outside of Israeli territory. Jessie Yeung, Hamdi Alkhshali and Kyle Blaine report for CNN.

Wildfires erupted in southern Lebanon yesterday reportedly as a result of white phosphorous Israeli shells being launched across the border, according to the head of the Tyre Regional Center of Lebanese civil defense, Abdalla Mousawae. Lebanon’s foreign ministry has instructed the Lebanese mission to submit a complaint to the U.N. Security Council to “condemn Israel’s use of white phosphorus…and its deliberate burning of Lebanese woods and forests,” said Foreign Minister Bou Habib. Israel has been accused of violating international humanitarian law in its alleged use of white phosphorus by Aya Majzoub, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. Israel has not signed the Convention on the Prohibition of Use of Certain Conventional Weapons, which prohibits the use of white phosphorus against military targets among civilians as it is an incendiary weapon. Riham Alkoussa and Henriette Chacar report for Reuters.

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR – INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Bolivia severed diplomatic relations with Israel yesterday, accusing it of committing “crimes against humanity” in the Gaza strip, as Colombia announces it is recalling its ambassador to Israel. Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, Freddy Mamani, said that the decision was made “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive.” Bolivia’s former president, Evo Morales, commented on social media that “Bolivia must declare the state of Israel as a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court.” Meanwhile Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on X, formerly Twitter, that “if Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there.” Paolo Flores and Daniel Politi report for ABC News.

The United States and other countries are considering “a variety of possible permutations” for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas control ends, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday. Blinken said it would make more sense for Gaza to be governed by an “effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority,” but noted it is questionable whether that can be achieved. If that’s not possible, Blinken said “there are other temporary arrangements…that may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance.” Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis, Steve Holland and Costas Pitas report for Reuters.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned yesterday that Hamas’ actions could inspire terrorist attacks in the United States. “We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago,” Wray said at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Wray also said multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against the West and the United States over the past few weeks. Wray confirmed the FBI has “multiple ongoing investigations” into people affiliated with Hamas. Rebecca Shabad reports for NBC News.

Chile recalled its ambassador to Israel as a result of the “collective punishment” of Gaza’s Palestinian civilian population, the South American nation’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Chile’s government also called for an immediate end to fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Gabriel Araujo and Lucinda Elliott report for Reuters.

The Pentagon and the heads of the State Department warned senators yesterday that Putin will win if funding is approved for Israel and not Ukraine. At a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged the retention of Biden’s combined $106 billion request for Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The warning comes after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) continues to push for an Israel-only package. “It would do both terrible harm to our values, but also to our core interests” to exclude Ukraine, Blinken said. Johnson said he expects his chamber’s Israel aid package to go to the floor tomorrow. Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-WA) added that Russia and China are “watching closely” how the United States is responding to both wars. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Montenegro’s parliament voted in a new government yesterday, ending weeks of negotiations. The country will be led by a coalition of pro-European, pro-Serb and Albanian minority parties, helmed by Milojko Spajić, who leads the centrist Europe Now Movement. At age 36, Spajić is the youngest prime minister in Europe. Spajić’s foreign policy includes joining the E.U., improving Montenegro’s relations with neighboring countries, and continuing NATO membership. The European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen met with Spajić yesterday, just hours after the new government was confirmed. Seb Starcevic reports for POLITICO.

French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan today in hopes to secure uranium for nuclear plants. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are France’s largest and third-largest uranium suppliers. Macron’s visit signals an aim to expand French ties and influence in an area with existing strong ties with Russia and growing ties with China, an Elysée official said. Giorgio Leali and Vicktor Jack report for POLITICO.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE DEVELOPMENTS

Russian forces hit an oil refinery in Poltava, central Ukraine, in a drone strike overnight, according to a Ukrainian official. The attack resulted in a fire at the refinery which has been extinguished, although the extent of the damage is still being investigated. The attack preceded comments made by Britain’s Ministry of Defense today via X, formerly Twitter, which claimed that Russian “Lancet” drones have likely “been one of the most effective new capabilities that Russia has fielded with Ukraine.” Holly Ellyatt reports for CNBC.

U.S. RELATIONS

The United States and the United Kingdom are expected to announce a “close collaboration” on AI safety this week, U.K. and U.S. officials confirmed yesterday. The bilateral relation comes at a time when the White House just passed an AI executive order, while the United Kingdom is due to set up its own “AI Safety Institute,” which will examine and evaluate emerging technology. Both countries will “also participate in information sharing and research collaboration,” said a U.S. official, although separate announcements are expected soon. Vincent Manancourt, Eugene Daniels and Annabelle Dickson report for POLITICO.

President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House announced yesterday. Both leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that U.S. “policy and how [they] move forward with China has not changed.” Jean-Pierre declined to expand on Biden’s agenda, but confirmed he is expected to engage in a “tough conversation” with Xi. Amanda Macias reports for CNBC.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS – TRUMP LEGAL MATTERS

Former President Donald Trump has asked a court to prevent Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from excluding his name from the 2024 primary ballot, court papers filed on Monday show. Trump’s attorneys also asked the court to declare that Benson lacks the authority to assess his constitutional qualifications to serve as president again. The court filing comes amid the ongoing legal dispute of whether Trump can run for federal office. Activists allege Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which they argue breach the 14th Amendment Constitution’s “insurrection” clause. AP News reports.

OTHER DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

A Cornell University student has been arrested for posting online threats to kill Jewish students, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Among the several threatening posts made by 21 year old Patrick Dai included that he would “slit the throat” of Jewish males on campus, rape Jewish females, and another which said he was “gonna shoot up 104 west.” 104 West is a Cornell University dining hall that mainly caters to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center. Dai is expected to make a first court appearance in Syracuse tomorrow. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.

President Biden is unlikely to attend the 28th climate meeting of the U.N. Conference of the Parties (COP28), according to two U.S. officials. Countries are expected to push for the world’s first deal to phase out CO2-emitting coal, oil and gas at COP28, which will take place in Dubai from Nov. 30 – Dec. 12. The White House has said Biden’s travel plans are not yet fixed, and the President has attended previous COP summits since taking office. Trevor Hunnicutt, Jeff Mason and Alexander Cornwell report for Reuters.