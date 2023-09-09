Trump Prosecutions
- Trump’s Legal and Political Calendar: All the Dates You Need to Know
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), Samara Angel and Beth Markman
- The Best Defense: How Attorneys Advise Clients Through the Mental Process of a Plea Bargain
by Thomas Green
- A Letter to Kenneth Chesebro on Pleading Guilty
by Katya Jestin, Marcus A.R. Childress (@_marcanthony4) and Caroline M. Darmody
Maui Fires / Evacuations
- Maui After Fire Illustrates Need to Plan for Longer-Term Disaster Displacement
by Jane McAdam (@profjmcadam)
Digital Authoritarianism
- India’s Digitial Governance ‘Model’ Fails on Rights
by Jayshree Bajoria (@jayshreebajoria) and Apar Gupta
International Criminal Court Policy on Gender Persecution
- Gender Persecution: Addressing Rights Violations through International Criminal Law
by Emily Kenney (@emkenney)