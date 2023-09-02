by

September 2, 2023

Guantanamo and 9/11 Trials

Afghanistan and Financial Sanctions

BRICS Summit

Trump Trial: Fulton County, Georgia

Affirmative Action and International Law

White Supremacy: Threat Assessment

Enforced Disappearances: Mexico

Elections / Democratic Backsliding: Guatemala and Zimbabwe

Civil Society / Repression

Foreign Intelligence Surveillance

Podcast: Responsibility to Protect