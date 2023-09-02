Guantanamo and 9/11 Trials
Afghanistan and Financial Sanctions
- Dollars Deployed: How the Weaponization of the U.S. Financial System Contributed to Afghanistan’s Collapse
by Timor Sharan (@TimorSharan)
BRICS Summit
- BRICS Summitry: What Takeaways for the United States?
by Margaret Myers (@MyersMargaret)
Trump Trial: Fulton County, Georgia
- Removal of Criminal Cases to Federal Court: 25 FAQ’s
by Andrew Warren, Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) and Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen)
- The Hatch Act Bars Meadows’ Removal Bid
by Walter Shaub, Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
- Answering Judge Jones’ Question About Removal of Meadows’ Case
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb) and Andrew Warren
Affirmative Action and International Law
- Racial Justice Without Affirmative Action: Embracing International Law after SFFA v. Harvard
by Ian M. Kysel and G. Alex Sinha
White Supremacy: Threat Assessment
- Amid Robert Rundo’s Extradition, the White Supremacist Active Clubs Network Remains a Threat
by Morgan Moon and Jon Lewis (@Jon_Lewis)
Enforced Disappearances: Mexico
- Through Food, We Remember: A Search for Missing and Disappeared in Mexico and Beyond
by Arunav Kaul (@arunavkaul)
Elections / Democratic Backsliding: Guatemala and Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe’s Troubled Election: Might Southern African Leaders Follow the Example of Their Observers?
by Larry Garber
- Landslide Victory by Guatemala’s Social Democrats Spurs Furious Backlash
by Naomi Roht-Arriaza (@roht_naomi)
Civil Society / Repression
- The Right to Protest Is Under Assault. Frontline Activists Show How to Fight Back.
by Brandee M. Butler (@mllebrandee)
- The Overlooked but Potent Artist in the Fight Against Autocracy
by Suzanne Nossel (@SuzanneNossel)
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
- The Government’s Section 702 Playbook Doesn’t Work Anymore
by Patrick C. Toomey (@PatrickCToomey), Sarah Taitz and Kia Hamadanchy
Podcast: Responsibility to Protect
- The Just Security Podcast: The UN’s R2P Problem
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)