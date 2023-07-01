Russia – Ukraine
- Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection
by Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
- Wagner Chief’s Mutiny in Russia: Cautionary Notes on Early Assessments
by Viola Gienger (@violagienger)
Artificial Intelligence
- To Legislate on AI, Schumer Should Start with the Basics
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) and Paul M. Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett)
- Regulation is Not Enough: A Blueprint for Winning the AI Race
by Keegan McBride (@KeeganMcB)
- Weighing the Risks: Why a New Conversation is Needed on AI Safety
by Michael Depp (@michaeljaydepp)
Democracy
- The Global Far-Right Authoritarian Alliance Threatening US Democracy – And How to Weaken It
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan)
- 2023 ‘Democracy Perception Index’ a Wake-Up Call for US, EU
by Aaron Greenberg
Sudan Conflict
- Sudan Today Follows Decades of Justice Denied
by Tirana Hassan (@TiranaHassan)
Guantanamo
- Takeaways from the UN Special Rapporteur Report on Guantanamo
by Scott Roehm (@ssroehm)
Military / Partisanship
- The All-Volunteer Force at 50: Civil-Military Solutions in a Time of Partisan Polarization
by Heidi Urben (@HeidiAUrben) and Peter Feaver
Algeria – Tunisia
- Global Ambitions and Tunisia’s Crisis Could Spur Algeria to Rethink Its Non-Intervention Policy
by Sabina Henneberg (@sabinajh3)
War Crimes
- Is Henry Kissinger a War Criminal?
by Reed Brody (@ReedBrody)