Russia – Ukraine
- US Cooperation with the ICC to Investigate and Prosecute Atrocities in Ukraine: Possibilities and Challenges
by Laura Dickinson (@LA_Dickinson)
Ecocide – International Criminal Law
- Prosecuting Ecocide: The Norms-Adoption/Enforcement Paradox
by Thomas Obel Hansen (@obelhansen)
Social Media Regulation – International Accountability
- Meta’s Oversight Board Recommends Major Advance in International Accountability
by Alexa Koenig (@KAlexaKoenig)
Gender Persecution Series
Victims of Torture
- On International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, a Call to Better Support Them
by Scott Roehm (@ssroehm)
Rwanda – DRC
- Will the World Respond to Potential Rwandan Aggression Against the Democratic Republic of the Congo?
by Daniel Levine-Spound (@dlspound)
Civilian Harm in U.S. Wars
- Pentagon Investigation into Syria Strike: A Litmus Test for Civilian Harm Response
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and Priyanka Motaparthy (@priyanica)
U.S. – India Relations
- Biden Prepares to Fete Modi Amid US Reports of India’s Rights Abuses, Repression
by Viola Gienger (@violagienger)
UN Security Council – Human Rights
- New UN Security Council Resolution on “Human Fraternity” Raises Human Rights Concerns
by Saskia Brechenmacher (@SaskiaBrech)
Podcast – U.S. Militia / LGBTQ+
- The Just Security Podcast: The Proud Boys’ Attack on Pride
Paras Shah (@pshah518) interview with Jacob Glick (@jhglick)