Russia – Ukraine
- The Brussels Declaration: Russian International and Human Rights Lawyers’ Statement on Accountability
by Gleb Bogush (@gleb_bogush) and Sergey Vasiliev (@sevslv)
Trump Classified Documents Prosecution
- How Much Prison Time Does Former President Trump Face? Applying the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines
by David Aaron (@davidcaaron)
- The Trump Indictment: What Top Intelligence Experts Are Saying
by Just Security (@just_security)
Espionage and Transparency
- A Historic Cold War Execution on Espionage Charges: Information Delayed is Information Denied
by Michael Meeropol and Robert Meeropol
War Powers
- Recovering a Role for the Courts in Decisions to Wage War: How Congress Can Overcome the Political Question Doctrine (Some of the Time)
by Aaron X. Sobel (@axsobel), Michael Sullivan and Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Law of Armed Conflict – Naval Warfare
- The Newport Manual on the Law of Naval Warfare Facilitates Interoperability
by James Kraska (@JamesKraska)
Foreign Policy – Development Finance Corp (DFC)
- Whither the DFC
by Lauren Cochran (@LaurenSCochran) and Rebecca Brocato (@HRBrocato)
Civil Rights – DHS
- DHS’s Newest Target: Atlanta “Cop City” Activists
by Spencer Reynolds (@sreynoldsBCJ)
- How DHS is Fueling Georgia’s “Terrorism” Crackdown on Cop City Protests
by Nick Robinson (@NLR100)
Diversity in the Military
- In Defense of Inclusion: The Far-Right Attack on LGBTQ Rights in the Military
by Chris Purdy (@itsapurdy) and Hanah Stiverson (@hanahstiverson)
- Unequal Justice: Fighting Systemic Racism in the Pentagon
by Rachel VanLandingham, Lt Col, USAF (Ret.) (@rachelv12)
China – United States
- China Does Not Have to Be a U.S. Adversary in the Middle East
by Barbara Slavin (@barbaraslavin1)
Iran Nuclear Program
- An Opening to Deescalate the Iran Nuclear Crisis?
by Kelsey Davenport (@KelseyDav)
Syria – Humanitarianism
- Normalization Pushes Millions of Syrians into Deeper Uncertainty
by Jesse Marks (@JesCMarks) and Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1)