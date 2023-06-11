Trump Classified Documents Prosecution
- Trump Classified Docs Clearinghouse: All Key Documents in the Special Counsel Prosecution
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Pending Supreme Court Case Complicates Special Counsel Smith’s Choices
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- National Security Implications of Trump’s Indictment: A Damage Assessment
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- Expert Backgrounder: Secret Evidence in Public Trials – Protecting defendants and national security under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA)
by (@davidcaaron)
Russia-Ukraine
- Bad for the Goose, Bad for the Gander: Drone Attacks in Russia Underscore Broader Risks
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- Could the Nova Kakhovka Dam Destruction Become the ICC’s First Environmental Crimes Case?
by Thomas Hansen
Sudan Conflict
- Two Experts Debate the Path Forward on Sudan
by Ernst Jan Hogendoorn (@ejhogendoorn) and John Prendergast
- The Sudan Conflict is an Existential Crisis for Refugee Protection in Africa
by Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu)
Domestic Extremism/Terrorism
- Four Takeaways from the Department of Justice Audit on Countering Domestic Terrorism
by Allison Mollenkamp
Voting Rights
- The Road to Fairer Congressional Districts Might Start with the States
by Alan Neff (@AlanNeff) and Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
Gender / International Criminal Law
- Progress, Resistance, and Silence on Gender Justice in the Draft Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
Space Law
- The Outer Space Treaty and Promoting Responsible Use of Space
by Lukasz Olejnik (@lukOlejnik)
Podcast
- The Just Security Podcast: An Insider View of Trump’s Second Indictment
Paras Shah (@pshah518) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) interview with David Aaron (@davidcaaron)