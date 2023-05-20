Values in Foreign Policy Symposium
- “Honey, I’m Hacked”: Ethical Questions Raised by Ukrainian Cyber Deception of Russian Military Waves
by Rhiannon Neilsen (@RNeilsen1)
US Foreign Policy – Wrongful Detentions
- Rethinking US Foreign Policy Strategy on Wrongful Detention
by Ikechukwu Uzoma (@Iykepfs) and Mooya Nyaundi (@mooyalynn)
US Foreign Policy – Democratic Promotion
- Dealing with Hybrid Regimes: Pursuing US Interests Without Giving them a Pass on Democracy
by Patrick Quirk (@patrickwquirk) and Santiago Stocker
Democratic Backsliding
- Tunisia Can “Bounce Back” from Authoritarianism with Proper Support
by Sabina Henneberg (@sabinajh3) and Sarah Yerkes
US-Mexico Border Deployments
- As Title 42 Comes to an End, So Should Military Operations at the US-Mexico Border
by Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
Crimes Against Humanity
- Differences ‘Getting Narrower’ on Proposed Crimes Against Humanity Treaty
by Leila Nadya Sadat (@leilasadat1) and Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC)
State and Local – Global Human Rights Initiatives
Racial Justice
- DOJ and DHS Racial Profiling Guidelines Must Close Loopholes Permitting Bias
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Hina Shamsi (@HinaShamsi)
Donald Trump Investigations
- Trump’s Most Pivotal, Incriminating Admission on CNN
by Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw) and Dennis Aftergut (@DennisAftergut)
Spying / Surveillance
- Spyware Out of the Shadows: The Need for A New International Regulatory Approach
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) and Adriana Edmeades Jones
Office of Legal Counsel / Transparency
- Inching Toward a More Transparent Office of Legal Counsel
by Stephanie Krent (@StephanieKrent)
Podcast
- The Just Security Podcast: FISA Section 702 Reauthorization
Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) interview with Chris Fonzone and Josh Geltzer (@jgeltzer)