Symposium: Values in Foreign Policy / Racial Justice
- The War From Within: Racial Injustice in the US Prison System
by Jessica Wolfendale (@JCWolfendale)
Great Power Competition – China
- Restricting Chinese Access to Chips is Only a Partial Solution
by Matthew Teasdale
- The EU Joins Washington’s Campaign to Contain China
by Kevin Klyman (@kevin_klyman)
Asylum Policy
- Europe Can Show the United States and Canada How to Share Responsibility for Asylum Seekers
by Elena Chachko (@ElenaChachko) and Katerina Linos (@katerinalinos)
Guantanamo
- The Role of Culture in Torture and Its Absence in Guantanamo’s Medical Care System
by Yumna Rizvi (@YumnaRizvi)
United States-Philippines
- On Eve of Marcos Visit, US Must Center Human Rights in US-Philippines Security Relationship
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)
United Nations / Marine Biodiversity
- New High Seas Treaty Prepares International Community for Sustainable and Equitable “Blue Economy”
by Sarah Reiter, Angelique Pouponneau (@ANGIEPOPS11) and Kristina M. Gjerde (@4kgjerde)
U.N. General Assembly Reform
- The U.N. General Assembly’s Veto Initiative Turns One. Is it Working?
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Transnational Repression
- How Democratic Govts Become Complicit in Transnational Repression: Another Rwanda-US Case
by Yana Gorokhovskaia (@gorokhovskaia) and Nate Schenkkan (@nateschenkkan)